Key Points OSSSC Radiographer provisional answer key released on November 18, 2026.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key until November 24, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 240 Group-C Radiographer vacancies.

OSSSC Radiographer Answer Key 2026: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Radiographer exam on November 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on November 15, 2026 can now download and view their response sheet pdf by visiting the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. To download the provisional answer key candidates must login through their user id and password. The commission has also opened the objection process and candidates can raise for this by providing supporting documents if any on or before November 24, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 240 Group-C vacancies across would be filled under the Odisha's Health & Family Welfare Department. OSSSC Radiographer Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link

The response sheet link has now been activated on the official website. Candidates who participated in the exam can now download their answer key. The exam was conducted in CBRE mode across various centres in the state. Check the direct link to download the OSSSC Radiographer Answer Key 2026. OSSSC Radiographer Answer Key 2026 Link Click Here OSSSC Radiographer Answer Key 2026: Highlights The selection process for the OSSSC Radiographer Exam 2026 includes Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) written test, shortlisting, document verification and district allocation. Check the table below for key recruitment details related to the OSSSC Radiographer Exam 2026. Particulars Details Conducting Body Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Exam Name OSSSC Radiographer Exam 2026 Total Vacancies 240 (across 30 districts of Odisha) Exam Stage CBRE Exam Date November 15, 2026 Answer Key Release Date November 18 , 2026 Objection Dates November 18, 2026 to November 24, 2026 Official Website osssc.gov.in

Steps to Download OSSSC Radiographer Answer Key 2026 Candidates must follow the simple steps elucidated below to download the provisional answer key of the Radiographer exam- Go to the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in

On the homepage look for the link titled “View Response sheet, Answer Keys & filing Objection to the Answer Keys for the post of Radiographer-2026”

Now you have to enter your login credentials such as User ID and password.

A new window will open where you have to find the answer key link.

Click on the link and the answer key will open on your screen.

Download and save for future references. OSSSC Radiographer Answer Key 2026 Raise Objection Process The OSSSC has also started the objection process along with the release of the answer key. Candidates who are not satisfied with a particular question can raise objections on or before November 24, 2026. To raise objections candidates must provide supporting documents. The commission has also stated that no objection will be entertained through e-mail or by post or by any other mode.