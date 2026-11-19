Inside the 2026 National Book Awards: Winners, Judges, Prize Money, and Visa Denial That Kept a Champion Away Explained
Hannah Lillith Assadi and Abdelrahman ElGendy topped the 77th National Book Awards in New York, though a U.S. visa denial kept ElGendy from the stage. Here is the complete winners table, every judging panel, lifetime honors, and how the prize money works.
The envelope for Nonfiction at the 77th National Book Awards opened on November 18th 2026. And the winner wasn't in the room.
Egyptian writer Abdelrahman ElGendy took home one of the biggest National Book Awards 2026 winners honors for Huna: A Memoir of Revolution, Prison, and Becoming, after US officials denied his visitor visa. He had fled the United States a year earlier fearing deportation to Egypt.
But this article hereon lists out all the winners of National Book Awards in 2026 and what the prize money pays to its winners for your real literary takeaways.
When and Where the 77th National Book Awards was Held?
The 77th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner took place on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The event started at 8:00 p.m. EST at Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. Actor and author Kyle MacLachlan hosted the night with a musical set by Michelle Zauner.
Who Judged the 2026 National Book Awards Winners?
If you study contemporary literature, you probably worry that major prizes quietly favor commercial bestsellers over risky books.
This year's panels, five working writers, critics, or scholars per category, pushed back hard against that trend, passing over high-profile releases by Ann Patchett and Marlon James in favor of books centered on exile, ecological grief, and queer history.
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Fiction: Caro De Robertis (chair), Matt Bell, Danielle King, Akhil Sharma, Diane Wilson
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Nonfiction: Robert Warrior (chair), Eve L. Ewing, Lidia Yuknavitch, Jonathan C. Slaght, Audrey I-Wei Huang
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Poetry: Aracelis Girmay (chair), Roger Reeves, Rosanna Warren, Jon Pineda, Rob Arnold
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Translated Literature: Christopher Merrill (chair), John Keene, Javier García del Moral, Shelley Fairweather-Vega, Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi
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Young People's Literature: Brandy Colbert (chair), Edith Campbell, Anne Ursu, Tricia Ebarvia, Jarrett J. Krosoczka
Full List of 2026 National Book Awards Winners by Category
Penguin Random House imprints claimed three of the five competitive trophies while independent and university presses took Poetry and Translated Literature from a pool of 1912 publisher submissions.
Congratulations to the Winners of the 77th National Book Awards! Learn more at https://t.co/P5mkMOIsWe pic.twitter.com/qrxbCp65l1— National Book Foundation (@nationalbook) November 19, 2026
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S.No.
|
Category
|
National Book Awards 2026 Winner(s)
|
Winning Book
|
Publication or Imprint
|
1
|
Fiction
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Hannah Lillith Assadi
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Paradiso 17
|
Knopf
(Penguin Random House)
|
2
|
Nonfiction
|
Abdelrahman ElGendy
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Huna: A Memoir of Revolution, Prison, and Becoming
|
Hogarth
(Penguin Random House)
|
3
|
Poetry
|
Brenda Hillman
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Still House in the Desert: An eco-contemplation
|
Wesleyan University Press
|
4
|
Translated Literature
|
Vicente Luis Mora (trans. Rahul Bery)
|
Centroeuropa
|
Bellevue Literary Press
|
5
|
Young People's Literature
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David Levithan and Gabriel Duckels
|
The Fight of Our Lives: AIDS in America
|
Knopf Books for Young Readers
(PRH)
Who Won the Lifetime Achievement Awards?
Alongside the competitive categories the National Book Foundation handed out two career honors:
1. Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters
Salman Rushdie, presented by novelist Kiran Desai. Rushdie reflected on finding literary refuge in the United States after years under police protection in London and thanked the late Ursula K. Le Guin for championing his debut novel.
2. Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community:
Pediatrician and author Dr. Perri Klass, presented by Jason Reynolds, recognizing her decades of work co-founding and leading the early-literacy nonprofit Reach Out and Read.
How Much Do National Book Award Winners Receive?
Each competitive category winner receives:
- $10,000,
- a bronze medal, and
- a statue.
Every finalist, 25 across the five categories, takes home $1,000 and a bronze medal.
What are the Specific Rules of National Book Awards?
There is one rule worth noting if you follow translation closely: in Translated Literature, the $10,000 prize (and the $1,000 finalist award) is split evenly (50/50) between the author and the translator. Meaning Vicente Luis Mora and Rahul Bery each receive $5,000.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.