The envelope for Nonfiction at the 77th National Book Awards opened on November 18th 2026. And the winner wasn't in the room.

Egyptian writer Abdelrahman ElGendy took home one of the biggest National Book Awards 2026 winners honors for Huna: A Memoir of Revolution, Prison, and Becoming, after US officials denied his visitor visa. He had fled the United States a year earlier fearing deportation to Egypt.

But this article hereon lists out all the winners of National Book Awards in 2026 and what the prize money pays to its winners for your real literary takeaways.

When and Where the 77th National Book Awards was Held?

The 77th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner took place on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The event started at 8:00 p.m. EST at Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. Actor and author Kyle MacLachlan hosted the night with a musical set by Michelle Zauner.