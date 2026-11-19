MBA Colleges Without CAT Sectional Cutoff 2026: Check Top B-Schools in India
Check the top MBA colleges accepting CAT without sectional cutoffs. Explore college-wise CAT cutoff ranges, MBA fees, entrance exams, average packages and admission details.
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most popular entrance exams for admission to MBA programmes in India. Several reputed management institutes accept CAT scores for admission. However, candidates often face difficulties during the admission process because some institutes consider sectional CAT scores along with the overall percentile. For candidates who score well in the overall CAT exam but have a comparatively low percentile in one or two sections, colleges without sectional cutoff requirements can be worth exploring.
Some of the top MBA colleges listed in this category include the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi School of Economics (DSE), IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI New Delhi and others.
These institutes accept CAT scores, although some also consider other entrance exams such as XAT, GMAT, CMAT and MAT. Candidates should check the latest admission notification of each institute to understand its eligibility requirements and selection process. Scroll the article for more details.
List of Top MBA Colleges to Consider Without Sectional CAT Cutoffs 2026
Candidates looking for MBA colleges that do not place separate sectional CAT cutoff requirements can explore the following institutes. The table includes their locations and accepted entrance exams.
|
MBA College
|
Location
|
Accepted Entrance Exams
|
New Delhi
|
CAT
|
New Delhi
|
CAT
|
Chennai
|
CAT
|
Kharagpur
|
CAT
|
Rohtak
|
CAT
|
Ghaziabad
|
CAT, XAT, GMAT
|
New Delhi
|
CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT
|
Manipal
|
CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT, MAT
|
Chennai
|
CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT
|
Sanquelim
|
CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT
|
Mumbai
|
CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, GMAT
|
Bhubaneswar
|
CAT, XAT, GMAT, X-GMT
|
New Delhi
|
CAT, XAT, GMAT
|
Anand
|
CAT, XAT, CMAT
|
New Delhi
|
CAT
CAT Cutoffs 2025 for Top MBA Colleges: Overall Percentile Requirements
The overall CAT percentile is an important factor for MBA admission. Candidates should understand that not having a sectional cutoff does not mean that a college has no overall CAT cutoff. Based on the supplied data, here are the estimated actual overall CAT cutoff ranges for the listed institutes in 2025.
|
MBA College
|
CAT Cutoff Range 2025
|
FMS Delhi
|
98–99
|
DMS IIT Delhi
|
98–99
|
DoMS IIT Madras
|
96–98
|
VGSoM IIT Kharagpur
|
95–97
|
IIM Rohtak
|
95–97
|
Delhi School of Economics (DSE)
|
93–95
|
IMT Ghaziabad
|
91–93
|
XIMB Bhubaneswar
|
91–93
|
IMI New Delhi
|
88–90
|
Goa Institute of Management (GIM)
|
88–90
|
FORE School of Management
|
85–87
|
TAPMI Manipal
|
85–87
|
Great Lakes Chennai
|
85–87
|
IRMA Anand
|
85–87
|
K J Somaiya Mumbai
|
84–86
CAT Cutoff 2024 for MBA Colleges Without Sectional Cutoffs
Candidates can also refer to the previous year's CAT cutoff ranges to understand the admission trends of different management institutes.The following table shows the 2024 overall CAT cutoff ranges provided in the data.
|
MBA College
|
CAT Cutoff Range 2024
|
FMS Delhi
|
98–99
|
DMS IIT Delhi
|
98–99
|
DoMS IIT Madras
|
95–97
|
VGSoM IIT Kharagpur
|
95–97
|
IIM Rohtak
|
95–97
|
Delhi School of Economics (DSE)
|
93–95
|
XIMB Bhubaneswar
|
91–93
|
IMT Ghaziabad
|
90–92
|
Goa Institute of Management (GIM)
|
88–90
|
IMI New Delhi
|
88–90
|
TAPMI Manipal
|
85–87
|
Great Lakes Chennai
|
85–87
|
FORE School of Management
|
85–87
|
IRMA Anand
|
85–87
|
K J Somaiya Mumbai
|
84–86
MBA Fees of Top Colleges Accepting CAT Without Sectional Cutoffs
MBA fees are another important factor that candidates should consider while selecting a management institute. The total programme fee varies considerably across colleges.
Some institutes, such as FMS Delhi and Delhi School of Economics, have comparatively low programme fees, while several private management institutes charge higher fees.Here is the institute-wise MBA fee structure based on the available data.
|
MBA College
|
Total MBA Programme Fee
|
FMS Delhi
|
₹2.60 lakh
|
Delhi School of Economics
|
₹1.15–1.23 lakh
|
DMS IIT Delhi
|
₹12.00 lakh
|
DoMS IIT Madras
|
₹12.23 lakh
|
VGSoM IIT Kharagpur
|
₹13.04 lakh
|
IRMA Anand
|
₹16.44–18.04 lakh
|
IIM Rohtak
|
₹17.90 lakh
|
TAPMI Manipal
|
₹19.50–21.56 lakh
|
Great Lakes Chennai
|
₹22.50 lakh
|
IMT Ghaziabad
|
₹23.00 lakh
|
FORE School of Management
|
₹23.24 lakh
|
IMI New Delhi
|
₹23.54 lakh
|
K J Somaiya Mumbai
|
₹23.88 lakh
|
GIM Goa
|
₹24.28 lakh
|
XIMB Bhubaneswar
|
₹25.00–27.50 lakh
Note: The fee figures are indicative and may vary or change every year depending on the institute's fee structure and admission policies. Candidates are advised to visit the respective institute's official website to check the latest fee details before making an admission decision.
Average Placement Packages at MBA Colleges Without Sectional CAT Cutoffs
Placement opportunities and salary packages are important factors when comparing MBA colleges. Candidates should consider both the average and highest packages instead of making a decision based only on the highest salary offered.
The following table provides the average and highest placement packages of the listed institutes, along with the ROI figures available in the supplied data.
|
MBA College
|
Average Package
|
Highest Package
|
ROI
|
DSE Delhi
|
₹13.90 LPA
|
₹30.00 LPA
|
11.68
|
FMS Delhi
|
₹29.59 LPA
|
₹43.20–45.19+ LPA
|
11.38
|
DMS IIT Delhi
|
₹23.40 LPA
|
₹40.50 LPA
|
1.95
|
VGSoM IIT Kharagpur
|
₹22.75 LPA
|
₹37.63 LPA
|
1.74
|
DoMS IIT Madras
|
₹18.30 LPA
|
₹40.00 LPA
|
1.50
|
IIM Rohtak
|
₹20.03 LPA
|
₹37.10 LPA
|
1.12
|
IRMA Anand
|
₹15.80 LPA
|
₹31.84 LPA
|
0.92
|
IMT Ghaziabad
|
₹18.89 LPA
|
₹35.00 LPA
|
0.82
|
IMI New Delhi
|
₹17.91 LPA
|
₹40.31 LPA
|
0.76
|
XIMB Bhubaneswar
|
₹19.05 LPA
|
₹36.50 LPA
|
0.73
|
FORE School of Management
|
₹16.50 LPA
|
₹26.45 LPA
|
0.71
|
TAPMI Manipal
|
₹13.99–14.35 LPA
|
₹32.77 LPA
|
0.69
|
Great Lakes Chennai
|
₹15.00 LPA
|
₹40.00 LPA
|
0.67
|
GIM Goa
|
₹16.27 LPA
|
₹35.00 LPA
|
0.67
|
K J Somaiya Mumbai
|
₹13.05 LPA
|
₹29.30 LPA
|
0.55
How to Choose an MBA College Without Sectional CAT Cutoffs?
Choosing an MBA college requires more than checking its CAT cutoff. Candidates should compare the admission requirements, programme fees, placement records and career opportunities before applying.Here are some important factors to consider:
- Check the overall CAT cutoff: Even if a college does not require separate sectional cutoffs, it may have a high overall CAT percentile requirement. Check the previous year's cutoff to understand the competition.
- Understand the admission process: Some institutes may consider academic performance, work experience, personal interviews, written ability tests and other selection parameters. Read the latest admission guidelines carefully.
- Compare MBA fees: The total programme fee can differ significantly between institutes. Candidates should also consider accommodation, travel and other expenses while calculating the overall cost.
- Check placement records: Compare average placement packages, highest packages and the types of companies that recruit from the campus. This will help you understand the career opportunities available after completing the programme.
- Consider the college's location: Location can influence internship opportunities, industry exposure and networking. Candidates should consider whether they prefer studying in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai or other locations.
Candidates can use the IIM Call Predictor 2026-27 offered by Jagranjosh to estimate their chances of receiving interview calls from top IIMs based on their CAT percentile and academic profile. It helps applicants understand their admission prospects and plan their next steps accordingly.
Also Check:
CAT Sectional Cutoff 2026 for Top B-Schools in India
Executive - Editorial
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