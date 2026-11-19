The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most popular entrance exams for admission to MBA programmes in India. Several reputed management institutes accept CAT scores for admission. However, candidates often face difficulties during the admission process because some institutes consider sectional CAT scores along with the overall percentile. For candidates who score well in the overall CAT exam but have a comparatively low percentile in one or two sections, colleges without sectional cutoff requirements can be worth exploring. Some of the top MBA colleges listed in this category include the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi School of Economics (DSE), IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI New Delhi and others. These institutes accept CAT scores, although some also consider other entrance exams such as XAT, GMAT, CMAT and MAT. Candidates should check the latest admission notification of each institute to understand its eligibility requirements and selection process. Scroll the article for more details.

CAT Cutoffs 2025 for Top MBA Colleges: Overall Percentile Requirements The overall CAT percentile is an important factor for MBA admission. Candidates should understand that not having a sectional cutoff does not mean that a college has no overall CAT cutoff. Based on the supplied data, here are the estimated actual overall CAT cutoff ranges for the listed institutes in 2025. MBA College CAT Cutoff Range 2025 FMS Delhi 98–99 DMS IIT Delhi 98–99 DoMS IIT Madras 96–98 VGSoM IIT Kharagpur 95–97 IIM Rohtak 95–97 Delhi School of Economics (DSE) 93–95 IMT Ghaziabad 91–93 XIMB Bhubaneswar 91–93 IMI New Delhi 88–90 Goa Institute of Management (GIM) 88–90 FORE School of Management 85–87 TAPMI Manipal 85–87 Great Lakes Chennai 85–87 IRMA Anand 85–87 K J Somaiya Mumbai 84–86

CAT Cutoff 2024 for MBA Colleges Without Sectional Cutoffs Candidates can also refer to the previous year's CAT cutoff ranges to understand the admission trends of different management institutes.The following table shows the 2024 overall CAT cutoff ranges provided in the data. MBA College CAT Cutoff Range 2024 FMS Delhi 98–99 DMS IIT Delhi 98–99 DoMS IIT Madras 95–97 VGSoM IIT Kharagpur 95–97 IIM Rohtak 95–97 Delhi School of Economics (DSE) 93–95 XIMB Bhubaneswar 91–93 IMT Ghaziabad 90–92 Goa Institute of Management (GIM) 88–90 IMI New Delhi 88–90 TAPMI Manipal 85–87 Great Lakes Chennai 85–87 FORE School of Management 85–87 IRMA Anand 85–87 K J Somaiya Mumbai 84–86 MBA Fees of Top Colleges Accepting CAT Without Sectional Cutoffs

MBA fees are another important factor that candidates should consider while selecting a management institute. The total programme fee varies considerably across colleges. Some institutes, such as FMS Delhi and Delhi School of Economics, have comparatively low programme fees, while several private management institutes charge higher fees.Here is the institute-wise MBA fee structure based on the available data. MBA College Total MBA Programme Fee FMS Delhi ₹2.60 lakh Delhi School of Economics ₹1.15–1.23 lakh DMS IIT Delhi ₹12.00 lakh DoMS IIT Madras ₹12.23 lakh VGSoM IIT Kharagpur ₹13.04 lakh IRMA Anand ₹16.44–18.04 lakh IIM Rohtak ₹17.90 lakh TAPMI Manipal ₹19.50–21.56 lakh Great Lakes Chennai ₹22.50 lakh IMT Ghaziabad ₹23.00 lakh FORE School of Management ₹23.24 lakh IMI New Delhi ₹23.54 lakh K J Somaiya Mumbai ₹23.88 lakh GIM Goa ₹24.28 lakh XIMB Bhubaneswar ₹25.00–27.50 lakh

Note: The fee figures are indicative and may vary or change every year depending on the institute's fee structure and admission policies. Candidates are advised to visit the respective institute's official website to check the latest fee details before making an admission decision. Average Placement Packages at MBA Colleges Without Sectional CAT Cutoffs Placement opportunities and salary packages are important factors when comparing MBA colleges. Candidates should consider both the average and highest packages instead of making a decision based only on the highest salary offered. The following table provides the average and highest placement packages of the listed institutes, along with the ROI figures available in the supplied data. MBA College Average Package Highest Package ROI DSE Delhi ₹13.90 LPA ₹30.00 LPA 11.68 FMS Delhi ₹29.59 LPA ₹43.20–45.19+ LPA 11.38 DMS IIT Delhi ₹23.40 LPA ₹40.50 LPA 1.95 VGSoM IIT Kharagpur ₹22.75 LPA ₹37.63 LPA 1.74 DoMS IIT Madras ₹18.30 LPA ₹40.00 LPA 1.50 IIM Rohtak ₹20.03 LPA ₹37.10 LPA 1.12 IRMA Anand ₹15.80 LPA ₹31.84 LPA 0.92 IMT Ghaziabad ₹18.89 LPA ₹35.00 LPA 0.82 IMI New Delhi ₹17.91 LPA ₹40.31 LPA 0.76 XIMB Bhubaneswar ₹19.05 LPA ₹36.50 LPA 0.73 FORE School of Management ₹16.50 LPA ₹26.45 LPA 0.71 TAPMI Manipal ₹13.99–14.35 LPA ₹32.77 LPA 0.69 Great Lakes Chennai ₹15.00 LPA ₹40.00 LPA 0.67 GIM Goa ₹16.27 LPA ₹35.00 LPA 0.67 K J Somaiya Mumbai ₹13.05 LPA ₹29.30 LPA 0.55