IIT Madras MBA 2026: Placements, ROI, Fees & Top Tech Recruiters

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras holds NIRF ranking #13 in management ranking of 2025. Department of Management Studies (DoMS) at IIT Madras offers the premier MBA program. Students are required to score 96 - 98+ percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) to get admission in IIT Madras MBA program. Total 2 year program fee for IIT Madras is INR 11.72 Lakhs with median package of INR 18 LPA for 2026 batch. The top 10% batch average package is INR 31.20 LPA. Last year IIT Madras showed +2.23% growth with an average package of INR 18.30 LPA with highest domestic package of INR 40 LPA.

Consulting domain dominates with 30% of sector share in placements followed by Analytics & IT by 17% and Marketing & Sales with 15%. The Return on Investment (ROI) generated by IIT Madras is around 1.56x. As per official reports some of the job roles offered were consultant, pre-sales manager, founder’s office associate, product manager etc, in top companies such as Morgan Stanley, Hexaware, Bank of America etc. Candidates can find detailed information below which will help students understand things better.