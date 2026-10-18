IIT Madras MBA 2026: Placements, ROI, Fees & Top Tech Recruiters
This article brings an elaboration on IIT Madras for MBA in 2026 with detailed analysis on last year placement reports with ROI and fees of IIT Madras with list of various recruiters with different roles offered to students. Candidates can find details in the article below.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras holds NIRF ranking #13 in management ranking of 2025. Department of Management Studies (DoMS) at IIT Madras offers the premier MBA program. Students are required to score 96 - 98+ percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) to get admission in IIT Madras MBA program. Total 2 year program fee for IIT Madras is INR 11.72 Lakhs with median package of INR 18 LPA for 2026 batch. The top 10% batch average package is INR 31.20 LPA. Last year IIT Madras showed +2.23% growth with an average package of INR 18.30 LPA with highest domestic package of INR 40 LPA.
Consulting domain dominates with 30% of sector share in placements followed by Analytics & IT by 17% and Marketing & Sales with 15%. The Return on Investment (ROI) generated by IIT Madras is around 1.56x. As per official reports some of the job roles offered were consultant, pre-sales manager, founder’s office associate, product manager etc, in top companies such as Morgan Stanley, Hexaware, Bank of America etc. Candidates can find detailed information below which will help students understand things better.
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Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here
IIT Madras MBA 2026: Overview
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has a batch size of 86 students for MBA Program with average package of INR 18.30 LPA. Candidates can check the details below.
|
Parameter
|
Value
|
Institution Name
|
Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras
|
NIRF Management Ranking
|
13th Rank in India
|
QS World University Ranking
|
11th in Business & Management Studies (India)
|
Primary Accepted Entrance Exam
|
CAT (General Category Cutoff: ~96–98+ Percentile)
|
Flagship Program Offered
|
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|
Batch Size
|
86 Students
|
Average Work Experience
|
2.3 Years
|
Total Participating Companies
|
65+ Companies
|
Highest Package Offered (2026)
|
INR 40.00 LPA
|
Overall Average Package (2026)
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
Overall Median Package (2026)
|
INR 18.00 LPA
|
Top 10% Batch Average Package
|
INR 31.20 LPA
|
Top 25% Batch Average Package
|
INR 25.80 LPA
|
Total 2-Year Program Fee (Academic)
|
INR 11.72 Lakhs
IIT Madras MBA 2026: YoY Growth
IIT Madras showed growth of +5.73% for the batch 2023 - 25 after that showed growth of +2.23 for the latest 2024-26 batch. Candidates can check the details below.
|
Placement Batch
|
Average Package (LPA)
|
Median Package (LPA)
|
Highest Package (LPA)
|
YoY Growth Rate % (Average CTC)
|
2024–2026
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
INR 18.00 LPA
|
INR 40.00 LPA
|
+2.23%
|
2023–2025
|
INR 17.90 LPA
|
INR 16.80 LPA
|
INR 35.50 LPA
|
+5.73%
|
2022–2024
|
INR 16.93 LPA
|
INR 16.10 LPA
|
INR 29.65 LPA
|
-16.11%
|
2021–2023
|
INR 20.18 LPA
|
INR 18.50 LPA
|
INR 30.66 LPA
|
Baseline
IIT Madras MBA 2026: ROI
IIT Madras gives an average Return on Investment (ROI) of 1.56x where the placement sector share is highest in consulting with 30%. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Domain
|
Sector Share %
|
Total 2-Year Program Fee
|
Overall Campus Average Package
|
Tuition ROI Ratio
|
Consulting
|
30%
|
INR 11.72 Lakhs
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
1.56x
|
Analytics / IT
|
17%
|
INR 11.72 Lakhs
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
1.56x
|
Marketing & Sales
|
15%
|
INR 11.72 Lakhs
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
1.56x
|
General Management
|
13%
|
INR 11.72 Lakhs
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
1.56x
|
Finance
|
9%
|
INR 11.72 Lakhs
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
1.56x
|
Product Management
|
8%
|
INR 11.72 Lakhs
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
1.56x
|
Operations
|
7%
|
INR 11.72 Lakhs
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
1.56x
|
Human Resources (HR)
|
1%
|
INR 11.72 Lakhs
|
INR 18.30 LPA
|
1.56x
IIT Madras MBA 2026: Top Recruiters
IIT Madras offers some job roles such as Tech Consultant, Relationship Manager, Associate Project Manager, Risk Analyst etc. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Domain
|
Job Roles Offered
|
Recruiting Partners
|
Consulting
|
Tech Consultant Analyst, Business Consultant, Technology Consultant Analyst, Consultant
|
Accenture, Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, EY, Infosys
|
Analytics / IT
|
Technology Consultant, Management Trainee, Data Scientist
|
Axtria, Cognizant, Ctrls, Hexaware, Kantar, Kyro.AI, Loyalty Juggernaut, Mphasis, Novacis Digital
|
Marketing & Sales
|
Key Account Manager, Pre-Sales Manager, Relationship Manager
|
KaarTech, Kantar, Novacis Digital, Piramal, Shell, TAS
|
General Management
|
Associate Project Manager, Knowledge Consultant, Founder's Office Associate
|
Ford, LJ Illumine, TAS, Thirdwave
|
Finance
|
Graduate Trainee, Associate, Management Trainee, Risk Analyst
|
Bank of America, Belstar Microfinance, BSE, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, Sundaram Finance
|
Product Management
|
Associate Product Manager, Product Specialist, Product Manager
|
Applied Materials, Deeplase, Get My Parking, Lyric, Micron
|
Operations
|
Management Trainee, Officer, Associate Supply Chain Consultant
|
Agilisium, Shell, EEYAMC
|
Human Resources
|
Analyst - HR
|
Accenture, Deloitte
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