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IIT Madras MBA 2026: Placements, ROI, Fees & Top Tech Recruiters

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 17:17 IST

This article brings an elaboration on IIT Madras for MBA in 2026 with detailed analysis on last year placement reports with ROI and fees of IIT Madras with list of various recruiters with different roles offered to students. Candidates can find details in the article below.

IIT Madras MBA 2026: Placements, ROI, Fees & Top Tech Recruiters
IIT Madras MBA 2026: Placements, ROI, Fees & Top Tech Recruiters

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras holds NIRF ranking #13 in management ranking of 2025. Department of Management Studies (DoMS) at IIT Madras offers the premier MBA program. Students are required to score 96 - 98+ percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) to get admission in IIT Madras MBA program. Total 2 year program fee for IIT Madras is INR 11.72 Lakhs with median package of INR 18 LPA for 2026 batch. The top 10% batch average package is INR 31.20 LPA. Last year IIT Madras showed +2.23% growth with an average package of INR 18.30 LPA with highest domestic package of INR 40 LPA.

Consulting domain dominates with 30% of sector share in placements followed by Analytics & IT by 17% and Marketing & Sales with 15%. The Return on Investment (ROI) generated by IIT Madras is around 1.56x. As per official reports some of the job roles offered were consultant, pre-sales manager, founder’s office associate, product manager etc, in top companies such as Morgan Stanley, Hexaware, Bank of America etc. Candidates can find detailed information below which will help students understand things better.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.

Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here 

IIT Madras MBA 2026: Overview

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has a batch size of 86 students for MBA Program with average package of INR 18.30 LPA. Candidates can check the details below.

Parameter

Value

Institution Name

Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras

NIRF Management Ranking

13th Rank in India

QS World University Ranking

11th in Business & Management Studies (India)

Primary Accepted Entrance Exam

CAT (General Category Cutoff: ~96–98+ Percentile)

Flagship Program Offered

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Batch Size

86 Students

Average Work Experience

2.3 Years

Total Participating Companies

65+ Companies

Highest Package Offered (2026)

INR 40.00 LPA

Overall Average Package (2026)

INR 18.30 LPA

Overall Median Package (2026)

INR 18.00 LPA

Top 10% Batch Average Package

INR 31.20 LPA

Top 25% Batch Average Package

INR 25.80 LPA

Total 2-Year Program Fee (Academic)

INR 11.72 Lakhs

IIT Madras MBA 2026: YoY Growth

IIT Madras showed growth of +5.73% for the batch 2023 - 25 after that showed growth of +2.23 for the latest 2024-26 batch. Candidates can check the details below.

Placement Batch

Average Package (LPA)

Median Package (LPA)

Highest Package (LPA)

YoY Growth Rate % (Average CTC)

2024–2026

INR 18.30 LPA

INR 18.00 LPA

INR 40.00 LPA

+2.23%

2023–2025

INR 17.90 LPA

INR 16.80 LPA

INR 35.50 LPA

+5.73%

2022–2024

INR 16.93 LPA

INR 16.10 LPA

INR 29.65 LPA

-16.11%

2021–2023

INR 20.18 LPA

INR 18.50 LPA

INR 30.66 LPA

Baseline

IIT Madras MBA 2026: ROI

IIT Madras gives an average Return on Investment (ROI) of 1.56x where the placement sector share is highest in consulting with 30%. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Domain

Sector Share %

Total 2-Year Program Fee

Overall Campus Average Package

Tuition ROI Ratio

Consulting

30%

INR 11.72 Lakhs

INR 18.30 LPA

1.56x

Analytics / IT

17%

INR 11.72 Lakhs

INR 18.30 LPA

1.56x

Marketing & Sales

15%

INR 11.72 Lakhs

INR 18.30 LPA

1.56x

General Management

13%

INR 11.72 Lakhs

INR 18.30 LPA

1.56x

Finance

9%

INR 11.72 Lakhs

INR 18.30 LPA

1.56x

Product Management

8%

INR 11.72 Lakhs

INR 18.30 LPA

1.56x

Operations

7%

INR 11.72 Lakhs

INR 18.30 LPA

1.56x

Human Resources (HR)

1%

INR 11.72 Lakhs

INR 18.30 LPA

1.56x

IIT Madras MBA 2026: Top Recruiters

IIT Madras offers some job roles such as Tech Consultant, Relationship Manager, Associate Project Manager, Risk Analyst etc. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Domain

Job Roles Offered

Recruiting Partners

Consulting

Tech Consultant Analyst, Business Consultant, Technology Consultant Analyst, Consultant

Accenture, Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, EY, Infosys

Analytics / IT

Technology Consultant, Management Trainee, Data Scientist

Axtria, Cognizant, Ctrls, Hexaware, Kantar, Kyro.AI, Loyalty Juggernaut, Mphasis, Novacis Digital

Marketing & Sales

Key Account Manager, Pre-Sales Manager, Relationship Manager

KaarTech, Kantar, Novacis Digital, Piramal, Shell, TAS

General Management

Associate Project Manager, Knowledge Consultant, Founder's Office Associate

Ford, LJ Illumine, TAS, Thirdwave

Finance

Graduate Trainee, Associate, Management Trainee, Risk Analyst

Bank of America, Belstar Microfinance, BSE, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, Sundaram Finance

Product Management

Associate Product Manager, Product Specialist, Product Manager

Applied Materials, Deeplase, Get My Parking, Lyric, Micron

Operations

Management Trainee, Officer, Associate Supply Chain Consultant

Agilisium, Shell, EEYAMC

Human Resources

Analyst - HR

Accenture, Deloitte

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 18, 2026, 17:17 IST
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