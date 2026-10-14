IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: Check ROI, Fees & Top Recruiters
Preparing for admission to IIT Roorkee's DoMS MBA program? Candidates must check for high return on investment with fee details to get certain about enrolling in MBA program here. While the fees is affordable, the IIT offers a 100% placement record along with an average package of INR 17.91 LPA, attracting top recruiters across diverse sectors. Check the complete details shared below.
IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: The Department of Management Studies (DoMS) at IIT Roorkee offers a high return on investment and a high recruitment record for the past few years. The institute proves to be a leading choice for management education, as it integrates technical excellence with contemporary business approaches.
The programs offered here are affordable and provide opportunities for career advancement given the fee structure of approximately INR 8.5 to 9.7 Lakhs. With an impressive average compensation of around INR 17.91 LPA and the highest domestic offers touching INR 24 LPA, DoMS IIT Roorkee offers excellent return on investment that can easily compete with those of the conventional business schools. The institute also provides renowned recruiters across industries such as consulting, finance, and operations. Aspiring candidates can check a comprehensive analysis detailing fees, placement package, and top recruiters to assess your admission options in the management program at DoMS IIT Roorkee.
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IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: Overview
IIT Roorkee is ranked 22nd under the overall category in NIRF 2026 rankings. The admission opened at the institute is strictly done based on CAT scores. The institute boasts a 100% placement record, making it a popular choice among MBA aspirants. Check a quick overview about fees, placement, and other details shared below.
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Parameter
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Details
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Institution Name
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Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Roorkee
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NIRF Management Ranking (2025)
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22nd Rank in India (Ministry of Education Official)
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Primary Accepted Entrance Exam
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CAT (General Cutoff: 95–97+ Percentile)
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Flagship Program Offered
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Master of Business Administration (MBA)
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Placement Rate (2023–25 Batch)
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100% Placement Record
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Highest Package Offered (2025)
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INR 24.00 LPA
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Overall Average Package (2025)
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INR 17.91 LPA
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Overall Median Package (2025)
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INR 17.64 LPA
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Top 10% Batch Average Package
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INR 22.69 LPA
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Top 50% Batch Average Package
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INR 18.02 LPA
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PSU & Govt Sector Average CTC
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INR 17.61 LPA
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Total 2-Year Program Fee (Academic + Hostel)
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INR 9.50 Lakhs
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IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: Placement Package and Year on Year Growth
The Department of Management Studies (DoMS) at IIT Roorkee offers both solid and a flexible pay structure for past few years. During the year 2020-22 the institute saw 8.93% increase in the average package close to INR 18.30 LPA. While in the academic year 2023-2025, the batch received average pay packet being INR 17.91 LPA and the maximum domestic package being INR 24.00 LPA.
Although the maximum number and average pay have witnessed similar decline compared to the record figures in the past years (like the maximum pay of the INR 27.98 LPA package in 2021-2023). The department has been able to create a stable environment thanks to good median compensation figures that stay in the range of INR 17.64 LPA and INR 18.50 LPA.
The reasons for such trends are because of drastic shifts from high-paying Finance and General Management sectors to the majority of jobs available in Operations, IT, Analytics and good packages in Marketing, where the average annual salary equals INR 21.33 LPA.
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Placement Year
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Average Package (LPA)
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Median Package (LPA)
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Highest Package (LPA)
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YoY Growth Rate % (Average)
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Primary Drivers & Focus Sectors
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2023–2025
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INR 17.91 LPA
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INR 17.64 LPA
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INR 24.00 LPA
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-2.13%
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Marketing leads (INR 21.33 LPA avg); strong intake in Operations, IT & Analytics
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2022–2024
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INR 18.30 LPA
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INR 18.50 LPA
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INR 26.00 LPA
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0.00%
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Peak performance in Finance (INR 20.59 LPA avg) and General Management
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2021–2023
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INR 18.30 LPA
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INR 18.00 LPA
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INR 27.98 LPA
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+8.93%
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Post-pandemic demand surge across Operations, Supply Chain, and Tech Analytics
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2020–2022
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INR 16.80 LPA
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INR 16.00 LPA
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INR 25.80 LPA
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Baseline
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Baseline rebound across IT, Analytics, and Consulting domains
IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: ROI Comparison, Fees, and Placement
Candidates must check fees and placement details to ensure the return on investment as per your program.
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Specialization Stream
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Domain Average Package (LPA)
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Total 2-Year Program Fee
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Tuition ROI Ratio
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Marketing
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INR 21.33 LPA
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INR 9.50 Lakhs
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2.25x
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Human Resources (HR)
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INR 19.00 LPA
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INR 9.50 Lakhs
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2.00x
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Operations, IT & Analytics
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INR 17.88 LPA
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INR 9.50 Lakhs
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1.88x
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Overall Campus Average (MBA)
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INR 17.91 LPA
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INR 9.50 Lakhs
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1.89x
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Finance
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INR 15.09 LPA
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INR 9.50 Lakhs
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1.59x
IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: Top Recruiters
MBA students from the Department of Management Studies at IIT Roorkee come from different sectors. Coompanies like Accenture and Cognizant are involved in Operations, IT & Analytics, while in Marketing & Sales involves partners like Adani and Reliance. Finance sector welcomes institutions like Bank of America and Deloitte; while public sector undertakings like GAIL and IOCL employ management professionals. Check the detailed job profile and recruiters etc shared below.
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Domain
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Job Profiles Offered
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Top Recruiters
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Operations, IT & Analytics
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Supply Chain Consultant, IT Business Analyst, Operations Manager, Product Analyst
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Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro, Axtria, C-DOT, RLogix
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Marketing & Sales
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Brand Manager, Area Sales Manager, Commercial Associate, Digital Marketing Lead
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Adani Group, Reliance Retail, Hyundai, Godrej, Tata Consumer Products
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Finance & Corporate Advisory
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Financial Risk Analyst, Investment Banking Associate, Financial Consultant, Credit Analyst
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Bank of America, ICICI Bank, NatWest, Deloitte, EY (Ernst & Young), Bajaj Finserv
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PSU & Government Sector
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Management Trainee (Operations/Finance), Public Sector Strategic Consultant
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GAIL, Indian Oil (IOCL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
In conclusion, the MBA course offered by the DoMS of IIT Roorkee creates a lot of value for management aspirants. The low-cost MBA program within INR 10 Lakh provides necessary placement opportunities, as the average package offered is ₹17.91 LPA and the highest package is close to ₹24.00 LPA. It also offers exposure to the corporate world. DoMS IIT Roorkee is a financially feasible institute with high returns on investment and assures to create future leaders.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.