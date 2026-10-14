IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: Check ROI, Fees & Top Recruiters

IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: The Department of Management Studies (DoMS) at IIT Roorkee offers a high return on investment and a high recruitment record for the past few years. The institute proves to be a leading choice for management education, as it integrates technical excellence with contemporary business approaches. The programs offered here are affordable and provide opportunities for career advancement given the fee structure of approximately INR 8.5 to 9.7 Lakhs. With an impressive average compensation of around INR 17.91 LPA and the highest domestic offers touching INR 24 LPA, DoMS IIT Roorkee offers excellent return on investment that can easily compete with those of the conventional business schools. The institute also provides renowned recruiters across industries such as consulting, finance, and operations. Aspiring candidates can check a comprehensive analysis detailing fees, placement package, and top recruiters to assess your admission options in the management program at DoMS IIT Roorkee.

Check| NIRF 2026: IIT Hyderabad vs. IIT Patna-Which New-Gen IIT Is Rising Faster? IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: Overview IIT Roorkee is ranked 22nd under the overall category in NIRF 2026 rankings. The admission opened at the institute is strictly done based on CAT scores. The institute boasts a 100% placement record, making it a popular choice among MBA aspirants. Check a quick overview about fees, placement, and other details shared below. Parameter Details Institution Name Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Roorkee NIRF Management Ranking (2025) 22nd Rank in India (Ministry of Education Official) Primary Accepted Entrance Exam CAT (General Cutoff: 95–97+ Percentile) Flagship Program Offered Master of Business Administration (MBA) Placement Rate (2023–25 Batch) 100% Placement Record Highest Package Offered (2025) INR 24.00 LPA Overall Average Package (2025) INR 17.91 LPA Overall Median Package (2025) INR 17.64 LPA Top 10% Batch Average Package INR 22.69 LPA Top 50% Batch Average Package INR 18.02 LPA PSU & Govt Sector Average CTC INR 17.61 LPA Total 2-Year Program Fee (Academic + Hostel) INR 9.50 Lakhs

Check| NIRF 2026: How IIT Madras Maintained its 7-Year Dominance? IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: Placement Package and Year on Year Growth The Department of Management Studies (DoMS) at IIT Roorkee offers both solid and a flexible pay structure for past few years. During the year 2020-22 the institute saw 8.93% increase in the average package close to INR 18.30 LPA. While in the academic year 2023-2025, the batch received average pay packet being INR 17.91 LPA and the maximum domestic package being INR 24.00 LPA. Although the maximum number and average pay have witnessed similar decline compared to the record figures in the past years (like the maximum pay of the INR 27.98 LPA package in 2021-2023). The department has been able to create a stable environment thanks to good median compensation figures that stay in the range of INR 17.64 LPA and INR 18.50 LPA.

The reasons for such trends are because of drastic shifts from high-paying Finance and General Management sectors to the majority of jobs available in Operations, IT, Analytics and good packages in Marketing, where the average annual salary equals INR 21.33 LPA. Placement Year Average Package (LPA) Median Package (LPA) Highest Package (LPA) YoY Growth Rate % (Average) Primary Drivers & Focus Sectors 2023–2025 INR 17.91 LPA INR 17.64 LPA INR 24.00 LPA -2.13% Marketing leads (INR 21.33 LPA avg); strong intake in Operations, IT & Analytics 2022–2024 INR 18.30 LPA INR 18.50 LPA INR 26.00 LPA 0.00% Peak performance in Finance (INR 20.59 LPA avg) and General Management 2021–2023 INR 18.30 LPA INR 18.00 LPA INR 27.98 LPA +8.93% Post-pandemic demand surge across Operations, Supply Chain, and Tech Analytics 2020–2022 INR 16.80 LPA INR 16.00 LPA INR 25.80 LPA Baseline Baseline rebound across IT, Analytics, and Consulting domains

IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: ROI Comparison, Fees, and Placement Candidates must check fees and placement details to ensure the return on investment as per your program. Specialization Stream Domain Average Package (LPA) Total 2-Year Program Fee Tuition ROI Ratio Marketing INR 21.33 LPA INR 9.50 Lakhs 2.25x Human Resources (HR) INR 19.00 LPA INR 9.50 Lakhs 2.00x Operations, IT & Analytics INR 17.88 LPA INR 9.50 Lakhs 1.88x Overall Campus Average (MBA) INR 17.91 LPA INR 9.50 Lakhs 1.89x Finance INR 15.09 LPA INR 9.50 Lakhs 1.59x IIT Roorkee MBA 2026: Top Recruiters MBA students from the Department of Management Studies at IIT Roorkee come from different sectors. Coompanies like Accenture and Cognizant are involved in Operations, IT & Analytics, while in Marketing & Sales involves partners like Adani and Reliance. Finance sector welcomes institutions like Bank of America and Deloitte; while public sector undertakings like GAIL and IOCL employ management professionals. Check the detailed job profile and recruiters etc shared below.