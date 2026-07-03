CAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria Explained: Check Age Limit, Qualification Marks
CAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check here for the latest CAT 2026 exam eligibility criteria, qualification marks, academic requirements and age limit to appear for the exam.
Indian Institute of Management, IIM is the conduction body for the CAT 2026 exam, which is applicable for the programmes like MBA and PGDM. CAT eligibility criteria is released with the official notification. The basic eligibility criteria for CAT 2026 is the candidate must have 50% aggregate marks in their undergraduate degree from a known university and 5% relaxation for the reserved categories. If any candidate is not eligible and applied for the CAT 2026 exam will be disqualified from the admission process. The eligibility criteria will vary category-wise. Here we have gathered the detailed information about the CAT eligibility 2026.
If a candidate has a PG Degree or any professional qualification they can mention these details while filling the application form. Mentioning all the details they can increase the chance of getting selected in Personal Interview, PI round. Make sure to provide all the qualification so that it helps in IIM PI shortlisting.
CAT Exam Eligibility 2026: Score in Qualifying Exam
Check out the below table to check the score you need in your qualifying exam:
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CAT Eligibility 2026
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Affiliation Required
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Pass Percentage Required
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BE/B.Tech Degree
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MHRD/ AICTE
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50% for unreserved and 5% relaxation for reserved categories
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Any Graduation Degree
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Recognised by UGC
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50% for unreserved and 5% relaxation for reserved categories
|
Final Year UG students
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Recognised by MHRD/ AICTE or UGC
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50% for unreserved and 5% relaxation for reserved categories
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Professional Degree
|
Respective Certification Granting Organisation
|
50% for unreserved and 5% relaxation for reserved categories
CAT Eligibility Criteria 2026 for General and OBC Candidates
- Candidates should have an undergraduate degree from a recognized institution or Government of India.
- Candidate should have secured 50% aggregate score in graduation in any stream
- Final year students of graduation can also apply for CAT 2026 exam
- Candidates who have done professional courses like CA, CS or ICWA should have 50% aggregate score.
CAT Eligibility Criteria 2026 for SC, ST and PwD Candidates
- Candidates those belong to reserved category will have to score 45% aggregate in their graduation
- Final year students of graduation can also apply for CAT 2026 exam
- Candidates who have done professional courses like CA, CS or ICWA should have a 45% aggregate score and can also apply.
CAT Reservation Criteria 2026
There is no specific seat reservation for the CAT exam itself. The below mentioned details has been set by the Government of India at the time of final seat allocation schedule:
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Categories
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Seat Reserved in Institutions
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SC
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15%
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ST
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7.5%
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NC-OBC
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27%
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PwD
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5%
CAT Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit
As such there is no age limit to appear for the CAT 2026 exam. It is completely open for all the candidates at any stage of their educational or professional path of life. Candidates should have relevant qualifications to apply and appear for the examination.
|Criteria
|Details
|Minimum Age Limit
|No minimum age limit specified
|Maximum Age Limit
|No maximum age limit for CAT exam
|Number of Attempts for CAT Exam 2026
|No restriction on the number of attempts
Who is Not Eligible to Apply for the CAT Exam 2026?
The candidates who are not eligible for writing CAT 2026 exam are, those who have scored less than 50% aggregate in graduation and 45% for reserved category, are not eligible. If you do not hold a graduation or professional degree from recognised institution. Not a final year candidate. Also if you are pursuing and not completed your professional course. If your institutions is not fully recognised by UGC, MoE or AICTE.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.