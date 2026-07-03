CAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria Explained: Check Age Limit, Qualification Marks

Indian Institute of Management, IIM is the conduction body for the CAT 2026 exam, which is applicable for the programmes like MBA and PGDM. CAT eligibility criteria is released with the official notification. The basic eligibility criteria for CAT 2026 is the candidate must have 50% aggregate marks in their undergraduate degree from a known university and 5% relaxation for the reserved categories. If any candidate is not eligible and applied for the CAT 2026 exam will be disqualified from the admission process. The eligibility criteria will vary category-wise. Here we have gathered the detailed information about the CAT eligibility 2026.

If a candidate has a PG Degree or any professional qualification they can mention these details while filling the application form. Mentioning all the details they can increase the chance of getting selected in Personal Interview, PI round. Make sure to provide all the qualification so that it helps in IIM PI shortlisting.