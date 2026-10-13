UPSSSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1156 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: The UPSSSC has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical). The notification was released on 12 October 2926 on the official website upsssc.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details.
Key Points
- UPSSSC announced 1156 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) vacancies for 2026.
- Application window for UPSSSC JE 2026 is from 03 November to 25 November 2026.
- The official notification for UPSSSC JE 2026 was released on 12 October 2026.
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Main Examination (PET-2025)/24. The application process will commence from 03 November onwards and the last date to apply will be 25 November 2026. The commission has announced a total of 1156 vacancies in various departments of the state government. The educational qualification varies by the requirement of each department. The candidates should download the notification before proceeding with the application.
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the UPSSSC is going to fill a total of 1156 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Main Examination (PET-2025)/24
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (Mechanical) and Equivalent Posts
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Advertisement No.
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24-Exam/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1,156
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Pay Scale
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Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400) / Varies Post-wise
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Notification Release Date
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12 October 2026
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Application Dates
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03 November to 25 November 2026
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC JE Mechanical Notification 2026
The candidates who are planning to apply for the UPSSSC JE Mechanical recruitment 2026 should download the official notification and go through it carefully. The notification contains all the important information such as the eligibility criteria, documents required, application process, vacancy distribution, and other details.
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UPSSSC JE Mechanical Notification 2026
UPSSSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The UPSSSC JE Mechanical recruitment 2026 application link will become active on 03 November 2026. Once the link becomes active, we will also provide the direct link here for the convenience of the candidates.
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UPSSSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026
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Link Active on 03 Nov
How to Apply for UPSSSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026
The candidates can follow the steps given here to apply for the UPSSSC JE Mechanical recruitment 2026.
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Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Live Advertisements and click on the “Direct Recruitment under Advt. No: 24-Exam/2026” link.
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Now, click on the Apply button given for Advt. No. 24-Exam/2026.
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Click on Submit Application.
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Fill the application form with all the required information carefully.
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Upload the documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee if applicable.
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Submit the application and save it for your future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.