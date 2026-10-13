UPSSSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1156 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Main Examination (PET-2025)/24. The application process will commence from 03 November onwards and the last date to apply will be 25 November 2026. The commission has announced a total of 1156 vacancies in various departments of the state government. The educational qualification varies by the requirement of each department. The candidates should download the notification before proceeding with the application.

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the UPSSSC is going to fill a total of 1156 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: