PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens for 262 Junior Engineer Vacancies, Check Important Dates Here

Key Points PSSSB JE applications reopened Oct 12-27, 2026, for 262 vacancies.

Recruitment for Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical.

JE written exam, previously Oct 18, 2026, has been postponed indefinitely.

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has reopened the online application window for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment under Advertisement No 07/2026. The recruitment covers Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. Through this recruitment a total of 262 vacancies are to be filled and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. Candidates who have not completed their application till now can use this opportunity to complete the registration and application process within the revised dates. The application process started from October 12, 2026 and it will continue up to October 27, 2026. PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab Advertisement Number 07/2026 Post Name Junior Engineer Disciplines Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Total Vacancies 262 Reopened Application Window October 12 to October 27, 2026 Application Mode Online Job Location Punjab Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates According to the reopening notification the application window has been extended again to provide another opportunity to those candidates who could not apply again . Candidates must complete the form and fee payment before the closing date. Check important dates related to the PSSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment in the table below. Event Date Original Application Start Date March 13, 2026 Original Last Date to Apply April 6, 2026 Reopened Application Start Date October 12, 2026 Last Date to Apply October 27, 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment October 27, 2026

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The PSSSB JE application window has been reopened from October 12, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form and payment of the Application fees is October 27 , 2026. The reopening follows an amendment notice issued by the board on August 24, 2026. Check the direct apply link and extension notice in the table below. PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Extension Notice PDF Click Here PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the prescribed educational qualifications and age requirements to be considered for the recruitment. 1. Educational Qualification Junior Engineer (Civil): Must possess a Three year Diploma in Civil Engineering or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution. A higher qualification in the same discipline is also accepted.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Must possess a Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution. A higher qualification in the same discipline is also accepted.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Must Possess a Three year Diploma in Electrical Engineering or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution. A higher qualification in the same discipline is also accepted.

Candidates must have passed Matriculation with Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject or an equivalent Punjabi language examination.

2. Age Limit (January 1, 2026) The minimum age to apply is 18 years.

The maximum age for General category candidates is 37 years.

Age relaxations are available for reserved categories under Punjab Government rules. How to Apply Online for PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The homepage will appear then under the What’s New Section you will find a text that reads Advertisement No. 07 of 2026- Apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical)

Click on the link now a new window will open where you have to generate a user ID and password if required.

Log in and select the relevant post.

Enter the personal and educational details.

Upload the photograph, signature and required certificates.

Pay the application fees online.

Submit the application form and save it for future references.

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Application Fee 2026 Candidates must pay the application fee according to their category to complete their registration process. Check details below in the table. Category Application Fee Ex-Servicemen, EWS, PwD and eligible LDESM candidates of Punjab Rs 500 Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes of Punjab Rs 750 All other categories Rs 1,500 PSSSB JE Exam Date 2026: Examination Postponed The PSSSB has postponed the Junior Engineer written examination that was previously set to be conducted on October 18, 2026. The revised examination date has not yet been announced. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the further details related to the recruitment process. Candidates who have already submitted their applications under Advertisement No 07/2026 are not required to apply again during the reopened application window.