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PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens for 262 Junior Engineer Vacancies, Check Important Dates Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:34 IST

The PSSSB has reopened applications for 262 Junior Engineer vacancies under Advertisement No 07/2026. Eligible candidates can apply online from October 12 to October 27, 2026. Check eligibility, application process, fees, important dates and other details here.

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens for 262 Junior Engineer Vacancies, Check Important Dates Here
PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens for 262 Junior Engineer Vacancies, Check Important Dates Here

Key Points

  • PSSSB JE applications reopened Oct 12-27, 2026, for 262 vacancies.
  • Recruitment for Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical.
  • JE written exam, previously Oct 18, 2026, has been postponed indefinitely.

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has reopened the online application window for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment under Advertisement No 07/2026. The recruitment covers Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. Through this recruitment a total of 262 vacancies are to be filled and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. Candidates who have not completed their application till now can use this opportunity to complete the registration and application process within the revised dates. The application process started from October 12, 2026 and it will continue up to October 27, 2026.

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Overview

Candidates can check the important details related to the PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority 

Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab

Advertisement Number

07/2026

Post Name

Junior Engineer

Disciplines

Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical

Total Vacancies

262

Reopened Application Window 

October 12 to October 27, 2026

Application Mode

Online

Job Location

Punjab

Official Website

sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

According to the reopening notification the application window has been extended again to provide another opportunity to those candidates who could not apply again . Candidates must complete the form and fee payment before the closing date. Check important dates related to the PSSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment in the table below.

Event

Date

Original Application Start Date

March 13, 2026

Original Last Date to Apply

April 6, 2026

Reopened Application Start Date

October 12, 2026

Last Date to Apply

October 27, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment

October 27, 2026

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The PSSSB JE application window has been reopened from October 12, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official PSSSB website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form and payment of the Application fees is October 27 , 2026. The reopening follows an amendment notice issued by the board on August 24, 2026. Check the direct apply link and extension notice in the table below.

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link  

          Click Here

PSSSB JE  Recruitment 2026 Extension Notice PDF

          Click Here

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates must meet the prescribed educational qualifications and age requirements to be considered for the recruitment.

1. Educational Qualification

  • Junior Engineer (Civil): Must possess a Three year Diploma in Civil Engineering or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution. A higher qualification in the same discipline is also accepted.

  • Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Must possess a Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution. A higher qualification in the same discipline is also accepted.

  • Junior Engineer (Electrical): Must Possess a Three year Diploma in Electrical Engineering or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution. A higher qualification in the same discipline is also accepted.

  • Candidates must have passed Matriculation with Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject or an equivalent Punjabi language examination.

2. Age Limit (January 1, 2026)

  • The minimum age to apply is 18 years. 

  • The  maximum age for General category candidates is 37 years.

  • Age relaxations are available for reserved categories under Punjab Government rules.

How to Apply Online for PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process

  • Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

  • The homepage will appear then under the What’s New Section you will find a text that reads Advertisement No. 07 of 2026- Apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical)

  • Click on the link now a new window will open where you have to generate a user ID and password if required.

  • Log in and select the relevant post.

  • Enter the  personal and educational details.

  • Upload the photograph, signature and required certificates.

  • Pay the application fees online.

  • Submit the application form and save it for future references. 

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Application Fee 2026

Candidates must pay the application fee according to their category to complete their registration process. Check details below in the table.

Category

Application Fee

Ex-Servicemen, EWS, PwD and eligible LDESM candidates of Punjab

Rs 500

Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes of Punjab

Rs 750

All other categories

Rs 1,500

PSSSB JE Exam Date 2026: Examination Postponed

The PSSSB has postponed the Junior Engineer written examination that was previously set to be conducted on October 18, 2026. The revised examination date has not yet been announced. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the further details related to the recruitment process.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications under Advertisement No 07/2026 are not required to apply again during the reopened application window.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:34 IST
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