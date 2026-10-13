India Retail Inflation September 2026: CPI Rises To 5.54%, Food Inflation Hits 7.74%; How Will It Affect Us?

India’s Inflation: The inflation data for September shows a trend that financial analysts had already expected. Retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September 2026, which was higher than the retail inflation rate released in August.

According to data released by the Ministry ofStatistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on October 12, food inflation climbed to 7.74%, compared with 5.97% in the previous month.

The rising prices of onions and other essential kitchen staples are contributing to higher retail prices in September. This is making everyday groceries more expensive.

September inflation also remains above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target. The RBI targets an inflation rate of 4%, and the outcome is 1.54 percentage points above it.

The latest figures put food prices, household spending and future interest-rate decisions firmly in focus.