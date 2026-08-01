Inflation vs Deflation: What Is the Role of Monetary Policy?

Inflation and deflation are two important economic concepts that can affect the prices of goods and services. While inflation refers to rising prices, deflation means falling prices. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) uses monetary policy to keep inflation under control, prevent deflation and maintain economic stability.

What Is Inflation?

Inflation is the general increase in the prices of goods and services over time. When inflation rises everyday items become more expensive. The purchasing power of money decreases. People can buy fewer goods with the same amount of money. Moderate inflation is considered healthy for economic growth.

Example

If a litre of milk costs ₹60 today and ₹66 next year, inflation has increased the price by ₹6.

What Is Deflation?

Deflation is the general decline in the prices of goods and services over time. When deflation occurs prices of products fall. Consumers may delay purchases, expecting lower prices. Businesses may earn lower profits. Companies may reduce production and jobs. Prolonged deflation can slow economic growth.