India is located latitudinally in the Northern Hemisphere and longitudinally in the Eastern Hemisphere. Here, we are giving the list of India’s neighbouring countries and the states of India, which border them that will helps the students to enhance their general knowledge in dealing with the questions related to Geography of India in different competitive examinations as well as academic examination.

India has a land frontier of 15,200 km. The total length of the coastline of the mainland, Lakshadweep Islands and Andaman and Nicobar Islands is 7,516.6 km. India shares its border with seven countries- Afghanistan and Pakistan to the North-West, China, Bhutan and Nepal to the north, Myanmar to the far East and Bangladesh to the east. Sri Lanka (from the south-east) and Maldives (from the south-west) are two countries with water borders.

List of India’s neighbouring countries

Neighbouring Country Bordering States Afghanistan Jammu and Kashmir (POK Part) Bangladesh West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Assam Bhutan Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, and West Bengal China Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh Myanmar Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland Nepal Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttrakhand Pakistan Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan

India has the third-largest international border in the world after China and Russia, and also the most sensitive border of the World that varies from extreme climatic conditions to infiltration.

