Top 10 MLB Home Run Achievements & All Time Leaders

Have you wondered about MLB’s home run achievements and career best home run leaders? If not then learn about the most iconic home run achievements in Major League Baseball in this article. Discover players like Barry Bonds and his all-time career high, rare single-season feats and power-hitting milestones that define the sport’s legacy.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 20, 2025, 12:43 EDT
Home runs stand as monuments in baseball lore as they ignite crowds, define legends, and mark eras. In this blog, dive into the history of the top ten most extraordinary and defining home run achievements in U.S. baseball history. Since, home runs are more than just scoring plays, they are moments that define legends, and shape baseball history. From Babe Ruth’s early dominance to Barry Bonds’s modern-era records, these milestones stand as the ultimate benchmarks of power hitting, as per the official MLB statistics. 

In this article, explore the top 10 most significant MLB home run achievements and also highlights the top career home run leaders of all time.

Top 10 MLB Home Run Achievements

Below is the list of top 10 MLB home run accomplishments that defined the era of Baseball in the U.S. due to some incredible players. Learn about the home runs scored and their seasons:

S.No

Achievement

Details

1

Most Career Home Runs

Barry Bonds:762

2

Second & Third Career HR

Hank Aaron: 755, Babe Ruth: 714

3

Single-Season Record

Barry Bonds: 73 HRs (2001)

4

60+ HR Seasons

Ruth hit 60 in 1927

5

Seasons with 40+ HRs

Babe Ruth: 11 seasons

6

Consecutive 40+ HR Seasons

Babe Ruth: 7 seasons (1926–32)

7

Right-Handed Career HR Leader

Hank Aaron:  755

8

Top 3 in HR Club

Bonds, Aaron, Ruth: only players over 700 HR

9

Elite Active Slugger

Giancarlo Stanton: active, 443 career HRs

10

Seasons with 50+ HRs

Only 32 players total

Source: CBSSports and Wikipedia

Here are the top MLB Home Run achievements ever recorded in the MLB history:

1. Barry Bonds’s 762 Career HRs 

Barry Bonds’s 762 career home runs set a benchmark no player has seriously threatened in two decades. His combination of power, plate discipline, and longevity makes this record one of MLB’s toughest to break.

2. Babe Ruth’s 1927 60-HR Season 

In 1927, Babe Ruth blasted 60 home runs, shattering expectations in an era dominated by small-ball. This single season transformed baseball into the power-driven game fans know today.

3. Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton, with 440+ career home runs, is the most prominent active power hitter. His towering blasts and ability to change games in a swing keep him in the conversation among all-time sluggers.

Despite modern training and technology, only 32 players in MLB history have managed a 50-homer season. The rarity proves how exceptional it is to sustain that level of power across 162 games.

Top 10 Career Home Run Leaders in MLB

Below is the list of players who are known as the home run leaders in the MLB history:

Rank

Player

Career HRs

MLB Career Years

1

Barry Bonds

762

1986–2007

2

Hank Aaron

755

1954–1976

3

Babe Ruth

714

1914–1935

4

Albert Pujols

703

2001–2022

5

Alex Rodriguez

696

1994–2016

6

Willie Mays

660

1951–1973

7

Ken Griffey Jr.

630

1989–2010

8

Jim Thome

612

1991–2012

9

Sammy Sosa

609

1989–2007

10

Frank Robinson

586

1956–1976

Here are the top 5 players who have the record of most home runs in their career:

1. Barry Bonds (762) 

Barry Bonds sits atop MLB history with 762 career home runs, a record that has stood since 2007. His unmatched mix of power and on-base ability makes him the ultimate home run king.

2. Hank Aaron (755) 

Hank Aaron’s 755 home runs came through steady production over 23 seasons. Known for his durability and grace under pressure, he embodied both excellence and resilience.

3. Babe Ruth (714) 

Babe Ruth revolutionized baseball by bringing power hitting to the forefront. His 714 home runs not only set early benchmarks but also turned him into a cultural icon.

4. Albert Pujols (703) 

Albert Pujols became only the fourth player in history to surpass 700 home runs. His consistency over two decades cemented his legacy as one of the greatest hitters of the modern era.

5. Alex Rodriguez (696) 

Alex Rodriguez finished with 696 home runs, narrowly missing the 700 milestone. Despite controversies, his power, versatility, and impact make him one of the defining players of his generation.

From Ruth’s 1927 dominance to Bonds’s 762 career blasts, these achievements are the foundation of baseball’s greatest power-hitting stories. Whether it’s single-season milestones or career totals, they define the legacy of MLB sluggers across generations.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    FAQs

    • How many players have hit 50+ HRs in a season?
      +
      Only 32 players in MLB history have scored 50+ home runs in the MLB history.
    • Who is in the 700+ Home Run Club?
      +
      Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), and Albert Pujols (703).
    • What is the single-season HR record?
      +
      Barry Bonds hit 73 HRs in 2001, the all-time record.
    • Who holds the all-time MLB home run record?
      +
      Barry Bonds with 762 career home runs.

