UPSC CDS Result 2025 Releasing Soon at upsc.gov.in, Steps to Download Scorecard PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 6, 2025, 13:22 IST

The UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 is expected to be released in the second week of October 2025 on upsc.gov.in. The result PDF will contain the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the SSB interview.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 in the second week of October 2025 on the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in. The Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II) was conducted on September 14, 2025 to select eligible candidates for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA).
UPSC will release the CDS 2 result in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for next phase examination i.e. SSB interview. UPSC will also release the CDS 2 cutoff marks once the selection process gets over.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025The CDS 2 Result 2025 is soon expected to be released on the official website of UPSC. The result will be released in the pdf format and it will contain the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidates. The CDS 2 Merit List 2025 will contain the candidates shortlisted for the next stage: the SSB interview.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: Overview

The CDS 2 result 2025 is expected to be released in PDF format on the official UPSC website in October 2025, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage, i.e. the SSB interview round

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II 2025

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Date

September 14, 2025

Result Status

Expected in October 2025

Result Format

PDF with roll numbers of qualified candidates

Official Websites

upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Next Stage

SSB Interview (Stage I & II)

Total Vacancies

453 Posts across IMA, INA, AFA, OTA

