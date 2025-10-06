UPSC CDS Result 2025 Releasing Soon at upsc.gov.in, Steps to Download Scorecard PDF Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 in the second week of October 2025 on the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in. The Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II) was conducted on September 14, 2025 to select eligible candidates for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

UPSC will release the CDS 2 result in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for next phase examination i.e. SSB interview. UPSC will also release the CDS 2 cutoff marks once the selection process gets over.

