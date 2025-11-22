The India International Trade Fair (popularly called the Delhi Trade Fair or IITF) is an annual showcase of Indian states, ministries, exporters and international exhibitors. It mixes trade stalls, handicrafts, food courts, cultural shows and special pavilions — making it useful for buyers and enjoyable for families and tourists alike. The 2025 edition follows the usual format at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan) and has separate days for business visitors and for the general public. International Trade Fair 2025 Dates and Who Can Visit Fair dates: 14 November 2025 — 27 November 2025. IITF usually opens with trade/business days and then opens to the general public for the remaining dates. Public entry: Public entry for the 2025 edition began after the initial business days (news reports indicate public access started around 19 November). Check the official ITPO site or trusted news outlets for any last-minute schedule updates.

Daily Entry Timings Visitor hours: Generally the visitor hours reported for IITF 2025 are 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM, with the final entry allowed around 5:30 PM (so that visitors can move through the venue before closing). If you plan to visit, arrive early to avoid crowds and to get enough time to explore. India International Trade 2025: Fare Ticket Prices Prices can vary slightly by day (weekday vs weekend). According to the official portal, the IITF 2025 ticket prices are: Adults: ₹80 on weekdays; ₹150 on weekends. Children: ₹40 on weekdays; ₹60 on weekends. India International Trade Fair 2025: How to Buy Tickets? Visitors can buy their tickets directly from the official website, and they are also available at 55 selected Delhi Metro stations and on the ‘Saarthi’ app. Step 1: Visit the ITPO official website at indiatradefair.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the option that says ‘Buy Tickets for IITF 2025’. Step 3: Enter your mobile number to begin the registration process. Step 4: Type in the OTP sent to your phone to verify your number. Step 5: Choose your ticket type and the number of tickets you want, then proceed to checkout and make the payment. List of Metro Stations to Buy IITF 2025 Tickets Here is the complete list of Delhi Metro Stations from where you can purchase your Indian International Trade Fair tickets:

Line STATIONS Red Line (L-1) Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda Shaheed Sthal (New Buss Adda), Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala Yellow Line (L-2) Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Centre Gurugram Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Delhi Haat INA, Saket, Sikanderpur, Millennium City Centre Gurugram Blue Line (L-3/4) Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba, Karol Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Uttam Nagar East, Dwarka Mor, Dwarka, Vaishali, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Laxmi Nagar Green Line (L-5) Inderlok/Kirtinagar-Brig.Hoshiar Singh Punjabi Bagh, Mundka, Brig. Hoshiar Singh Violet Line (L-6) ) Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh Kashmere Gate, Delhi Gate, I.TO, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir, Badarpur Border, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) Pink Line (L-7) Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Majlis Park, Sarojini Nagar, Mayur Vihar-I, Welcome, Shiv Vihar Magenta Line (L-8) Janakpuri (W) – Botanical Garden Janak Puri West, Munirka, Hauz Khas, Botanical Gardenr Grey Line (L-9) Dwarka - Dhansa Bus Stand Dhansa Bus Stand Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sec-25) Dwarka Sector-21

India International Trade Fair 2025: Venue and How to Reach The venue for the India International Trade Fair 2025 is Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi — the central exhibition complex. Nearest Metro: The nearest metro station is Supreme Court. Organisers recommend using the Metro to avoid traffic and parking hassles; check local advisories for which entrance gates are open on the day you visit. Traffic advisories: Expect traffic restrictions around Pragati Maidan during the fair; local police/traffic departments may issue alternate route suggestions on busy weekend days. In conclusion, the Delhi Trade Fair is large and lively — great for shopping, sampling regional food, and seeing India’s cultural diversity in one place. Because schedules, gate timings and available facilities can change quickly during the event, please confirm exact ticket prices, final entry timing and pavilion lists on the official IITF/ITPO booking page before you head out.