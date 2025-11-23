Which Place Is Known as the Amsterdam Of India?

India is a land of stunning natural beauty. We have the mighty Himalayas, lush green valleys, and beautiful, life-giving rivers. Many places in India remind travellers of Europe. Think of the snow-capped peaks of Switzerland or the quiet lakes of Scandinavia. For example, some call Srinagar the 'Venice of the East' for its serene Dal Lake and houseboats.

But do you know there is a place called the "Amsterdam of India"? The surprising answer is that two places share this famous nickname! Would you like to explore the unique reasons why each of these places earned this European nickname? In this article, we'll take a look at which places are known as the Amsterdam of India.

Which Place Is Called the Amsterdam Of India?

The title "Amsterdam of India" is most commonly attributed to Kasol, a small village in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh. It earned this nickname, along with "Mini Israel", due to the significant presence of Israeli tourists, who flock here for its relaxed, bohemian vibe. Kasol serves as a substantial base camp for popular Himalayan treks, such as Kheerganga.