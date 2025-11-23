Which Place Is Known as the Amsterdam Of India?

India is a land of stunning natural beauty. We have the mighty Himalayas, lush green valleys, and beautiful, life-giving rivers. Many places in India remind travellers of Europe. Think of the snow-capped peaks of Switzerland or the quiet lakes of Scandinavia. For example, some call Srinagar the 'Venice of the East' for its serene Dal Lake and houseboats.
But do you know there is a place called the "Amsterdam of India"? The surprising answer is that two places share this famous nickname! Would you like to explore the unique reasons why each of these places earned this European nickname? In this article, we'll take a look at which places are known as the Amsterdam of India.
ALSO READ| Which Place Is Known As The Mini Switzerland Of India?
Which Place Is Called the Amsterdam Of India?
The title "Amsterdam of India" is most commonly attributed to Kasol, a small village in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh. It earned this nickname, along with "Mini Israel", due to the significant presence of Israeli tourists, who flock here for its relaxed, bohemian vibe. Kasol serves as a substantial base camp for popular Himalayan treks, such as Kheerganga.
The alternative location is Alleppey (Alappuzha) in Kerala, sometimes called the 'Amsterdam of the East' because its scenic backwater canals and houseboats draw parallels to Amsterdam's famous waterways.
IN CASE YOU MISSED| Which Place Is Known As The Queen Of Nilgiri?
10+ Lesser-Known Facts About Kasol & Alleppey
- Alleppey was once a vital port for trade with Ancient Greece and Rome, long before its backwater tourism boom.
- In Kasol, you will commonly find signboards, menus, and announcements written in Hebrew, alongside Hindi and English.
- Kasol is near Malana village, which is globally known for the hand-rubbed cannabis product called 'Malana Cream'.
- Alleppey once had a century-old pier, an old port, and a historic sea bridge that extended out into the Arabian Sea.
- For a long time, Kasol was famously known for having only one operational ATM (often unreliable), forcing travellers to carry cash.
- The famous annual Nehru Trophy Boat Race (a spectacular competition of snake boats) takes place on the Punnamada Lake in Alleppey.
- Kasol is located just 3.5 km from Manikaran Sahib, famous for its natural hot sulphur springs, which are believed to have medicinal properties.
- The area around Alleppey, particularly the Kuttanad region, is known as the 'Rice Bowl of Kerala' and is one of the few places in the world where farming is done below sea level.
- Kasol is naturally divided into two main parts: Old Kasol and New Kasol, separated by a small bridge over the Parvati River.
- Alleppey is home to a magnificent lighthouse built in 1862, making it one of the oldest on the Laccadive Sea coast.
- The Kuttanad region of Alleppey practises paddy cultivation up to 2.2 metres below sea level. This is maintained through continuous geotechnical engineering, including earthen bunds and pumping systems.
- The hot springs near Kasol (Manikaran) can reach temperatures up to 90°C (194°F). This heat, combined with dissolved sulphur compounds, has a natural antimicrobial effect, which is why they're used for cooking and ritual bathing.
- Alleppey's backwaters are a unique estuarine ecosystem, where fresh water from rivers mixes with the saline water from the Arabian Sea, supporting diverse flora and fauna.
- Due to its elevation (approx. 1,580 meters) and dense forest cover, Kasol experiences significantly lower levels of atmospheric particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) than urban areas.
- The famous canals of Alleppey are a result of historical sedimentation patterns and systematic dredging to create navigation channels and prevent flooding.
- The coastal area of Alleppey features laterite-rich, sandy soil and is subject to coastal erosion, requiring regular scientific monitoring and protective measures.
- The backwaters of Alleppey act as a massive natural flood buffer and groundwater recharge zone, critically regulating the region's hydrological cycle.
- Kasol sits in the Himalayan seismic zone, a region characterised by active plate tectonics and a high risk of seismic events due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates.
WHAT'S NEXT| Which Place Is Known As The Scotland Of India?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation