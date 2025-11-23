This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 November

Every day carries its own echoes of the past moments of triumph, change and sometimes sorrow. So what did November 23 bring to the annals of history? On this day, the world witnessed everything from dramatic political shifts to groundbreaking cultural milestones. For example, in 1863, the Battle of Chattanooga began during the American Civil War. In 1963, the first episode of Doctor Who aired on British television. And in 2005, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first woman elected president of an African country. In this article, we'll explore a selection of these events, the ones that shaped nations, inspired change, or made us think differently.

What Happened On This Day—November 23?

Here's what happened in history on November 23:

1936 – First Issue of LIFE Magazine Published