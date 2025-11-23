This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 November

Every day carries its own echoes of the past moments of triumph, change and sometimes sorrow. So what did November 23 bring to the annals of history? On this day, the world witnessed everything from dramatic political shifts to groundbreaking cultural milestones. For example, in 1863, the Battle of Chattanooga began during the American Civil War. In 1963, the first episode of Doctor Who aired on British television. And in 2005, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first woman elected president of an African country. In this article, we'll explore a selection of these events, the ones that shaped nations, inspired change, or made us think differently.
1936 – First Issue of LIFE Magazine Published
- On November 23, 1936, the first issue of LIFE magazine was released.
- It became famous for powerful photojournalism and visually driven storytelling.
- The magazine shaped how Americans saw major events for decades.
- LIFE continued publishing regularly until its final issue many years later.
2002 – John Herrington Becomes First American Indian in Space
- On November 23, 2002, John Herrington launched to the International Space Station.
- He became the first American Indian astronaut in space.
- To honour his Chickasaw heritage, he carried an eagle feather and a traditional wooden flute.
- His mission marked a historic moment for Indigenous representation in aerospace.
1499 – Flemish Imposter Perkin Warbeck Executed
- Perkin Warbeck, who claimed to be Richard, Duke of York, was hanged in London.
- He had earlier invaded England in 1497 to press his false claim to the throne.
- Authorities believed he was actually from Tournai in Belgium.
- After trying to escape the Tower of London, he was executed for treason.
1859 – Birth of Billy the Kid
- Legendary outlaw Billy the Kid was born on November 23, 1859.
- His early life remains uncertain and often debated.
- Before being killed at age 21, he was said to have murdered at least nine people.
- He later became a symbol of the mythic American West.
1876 – "Boss" Tweed Returned to Authorities
- William "Boss" Tweed, leader of New York's corrupt Tammany Hall, was handed over to authorities.
- He had earlier escaped to Spain but was captured and sent back.
- Tweed controlled New York politics through bribery and fraud.
- His arrest marked a significant blow to the political machine.
1940 – Romania Joins the Axis Powers
- On November 23, 1940, Romania signed the Tripartite Pact.
- This alliance formally brought Romania into the fold alongside Germany, Italy, and Japan.
- The government already resembled Nazi ideology and enforced anti-Jewish laws.
- The pact pulled Romania deeper into World War II.
1942 – Soviets Encircle Germans at Stalingrad
- On November 23, 1942, the Red Army trapped nearly 250,000 German soldiers near Stalingrad.
- This was part of a major Soviet counteroffensive during the brutal winter.
- German General Friedrich Paulus requested permission to retreat, but Berlin refused.
- The encirclement became a turning point in World War II.
1979 – IRA Member Sentenced for Mountbatten Assassination
- Thomas McMahon, an IRA member, was sentenced to life in prison.
- He planted the bomb that killed Lord Louis Mountbatten and three others.
- The attack took place on August 27, 1979, on Mountbatten's fishing boat.
- The sentence became one of the most prominent convictions linked to IRA operations.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 23?
November 23 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 23
Boris Karloff (1887–1969)
- Actor best known for playing the monster in Frankenstein (1931).
- Became an icon of classic horror cinema.
Arthur "Harpo" Marx (1888–1964)
- Comedian and member of the Marx Brothers.
- Known for his silent, horn-honking comedic style and curly blond wig.
Robin Roberts (1960– )
- Groundbreaking TV personality.
- First Black female anchor on ESPN.
- Later became a co-host on ABC's Good Morning America.
Notable Deaths on November 23
- In 1937, Jagadish Chandra Bose (1858–1937) — Indian physicist, biologist, botanist and archaeologist — passed away.
- In 1990, Roald Dahl (1916–1990) — British novelist and screenwriter, known for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda — died on this date.
- In 2012, Larry Hagman (1931–2012) — American actor best known for his role as J.R. Ewing in Dallas — passed away.
- In 2020, Tarun Gogoi (1934–2020) — Indian politician and former Chief Minister of Assam — died on November 23.
