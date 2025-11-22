NCAA Cross Country Championships 2025: Results & Format Explained

NCAA Cross Country Championships 2025 Results & Schedule: The 2025 championships took place on 22 November 2025 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri. It was hosted by the University of Missouri. While fans focus on the winners, understanding how qualification, scheduling, and scoring work adds real depth to the excitement.

Therefore, after looking at the 2025 championships at Gans Creek Cross Country Course and recent champions. The NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships bring together strategy, endurance, and teamwork in a uniquely demanding way.

The women’s 6K race started at 9:20 a.m. Central Time (10:20 a.m. ET).

The men’s 10K race began at 10:10 a.m. Central Time (11:10 a.m. ET).

How do Teams Qualify for the Championships?

Qualification for the NCAA Cross Country Championships doesn’t rely solely on regular-season record. Instead, the system is built around regional performance: