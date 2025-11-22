RSSB Driver Exam 2025: Check Dress Code, Shift Timings & Key Instructions

RSMSSB Vahan Chalak Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam 2025 on November 23. The exam will be held in offline mode at various designated centres across the state. It will take place in single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. The Rajasthan Driver Admit Card 2025 has already been issued on rssb.gov.in. Candidates gearing up for the exam must follow certain guidelines, including the prescribed dress code, reporting time, and exam-day instructions to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam Date 2025

RSSB will conduct the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak 2025 exam on November 23 to fill 2756 vacancies. Candidates preparing for the exam must download their admit card to check their shift timings. The exam will be held in single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. Aspirants are advised to reach the venue well before the reporting time and complete the frisking process.