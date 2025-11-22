RSSB Driver Exam 2025: Check Dress Code, Shift Timings & Key Instructions

RSMSSB Vahan Chalak Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam 2025 on November 23. The exam will be held in offline mode at various designated centres across the state. It will take place in single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. The Rajasthan Driver Admit Card 2025 has already been issued on rssb.gov.in. Candidates gearing up for the exam must follow certain guidelines, including the prescribed dress code, reporting time, and exam-day instructions to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.
Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam Date 2025
RSSB will conduct the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak 2025 exam on November 23 to fill 2756 vacancies. Candidates preparing for the exam must download their admit card to check their shift timings. The exam will be held in single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. Aspirants are advised to reach the venue well before the reporting time and complete the frisking process.
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Vahan Chalak/ Driver (वाहन चालक)
|
Vacancy
|
2756
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
19th November 2025
|
Exam Date
|
23rd November 2025
|
Shift Timings
|
11 am to 1 pm
RSMSSB Vahan Chalak Dress Code 2025
Candidates must follow the prescribed dress code on the exam day to ensure smooth frisking and entry at the exam centre. Here is the dress code for Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam:
-
Wear light and comfortable clothes without large buttons or heavy embellishments.
-
Avoid jewellery and metallic items such as chains, earrings, rings, or bangles.
-
Prefer slippers or low-heeled sandals instead of shoes as it will only delay or hamper the frisking process.
-
Caps, hats, and sunglasses are strictly prohibited inside the examination venue.
RSMSSB Driver Shift Timings 2025
RSMSSB Driver exam will be conducted in a single shift on November 23. Candidates must report on time as entry gates will close 30 minutes before the exam timings.
|
Events
|
1st Shift
|
2nd Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
7 am
|
12:30 pm
|
Gate Closing Time
|
8 am
|
1:30 pm
|
Exam Starts
|
9 am
|
2:30 pm
|
Exam Ends
|
12 noon
|
5:30 pm
Rajasthan Driver Exam Day Guidelines
RSMSSB follows a strict frisking and verification process to maintain the integrity of the examination. Candidates must adhere to the following guidelines carefully to ensure smooth entry and compliance with exam regulations:
-
Aspirants are advised to report to their allotted exam centres at least an hour before their shift timings. Latecomers won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall.
-
Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned in their Rajasthan Vahan Chalak admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the authorities immediately.
-
Carry a print copy of your admit card to enter the examination hall.
-
Stationary items like books, notes, mobile phones, calculators, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited in the hall.
-
Electronic or Bluetooth devices are also not allowed inside the exam premises.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation