AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: BCI Released Final Answer Key, Scorecard Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Direct Link here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 7, 2026, 13:02 IST

The Bar Council of India will be announcing the AIBE 20 results soon. Candidates awaiting the AIBE 20 scorecard can visit the official website to check the final answer key PDF. To download the AIBE 20 scorecard, candidates must visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com and login using the registration number and password.

AIBE 20 Result Live Updates
HIGHLIGHTS

  • AIBE 20 Results soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Download Scorecard through Direct Link Here
  • Login with the Registration number and Password to download AIBE 20 scorecard
  • Download AIBE 20 Final Answer Key PDF online

AIBE 20 Result: The Bar Council of India will soon be releasing the AIBE 20 results anytime soon. The Bar Council of India earlier released the AIBE 20 final answer key. The link to download the Final Answer Key PDF is available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who submitted grievances on the AIBE provisional answer key can now check the final answer key PDF through the link given here.

According to the notification issued, "Results of the AIBE-XX examination will be published based on the final answer key. All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalised accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer key. Students are advised to keep visiting the website for latest updates on the AIBE result.

To check the AIBE 20 result and download the scorecard, candidates can visit the official website and log in through their registration number and password. Candidates must make sure they download the AIBE XX scorecard for further reference.

AIBE 20 Result (Available Soon) - Click Here

How to Download AIBE 20 Scorecard

The link for candidates to download the AIBE 20 result will be made available on the official website soon. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 20 result link

Step 3: Log in using the registration number and password

Step 4: The AIBE 20 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AIBE XX scorecard for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Jan 7, 2026, 12:50 IST

    AIBE Results 2025: Passing Marks Required

    The Bar Council of India is likely to release the AIBE 20 Results in the coming days. In order to be considered as qualified, candidates must score the minimum required marks as per their category. Candidates from the General/OBC category must score a minimum of 45% marks and candidates from the SC/ST/PwD category must score a minimum of 40%.

  • Jan 7, 2026, 12:36 IST

    AIBE 20 Results: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The following details will be mentioned on the AIBE 20 scorecard

    • Name of candidate
    • Roll number
    • Name of Exam
    • Marks Scored
    • Total Marks
    • Qualifying status - PASS/ FAIL
  • Jan 7, 2026, 12:25 IST

    AIBE Result 2025 LIVE: Link to be Available at allindiabarexaminationc.om

    The All India Bar Examination was conducted on November 30, 2025. The Bar Council of India has released the AIBE 20 final answer key PDF on the official website. The final answer key PDF link is available at allindiabarexamination.com. 

  • Jan 7, 2026, 12:20 IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: Marking Scheme

    The AIBE 20 exam was conducted on November 30, 2025. Each correct answer carried 1 mark and candidates were required to answer questions for a total of 100 marks. The AIBE 20 results are prepared based on the final answer key issued.

  • Jan 7, 2026, 11:59 IST

    allindiabarexamination.com LIVE: Login Credential to Download AIBE 20 Result

    AIBE 20 results will be released online anytime soon. To download the scorecard, candidates need to login with the following credentials

    • Registration number
    • Password
  • Jan 7, 2026, 11:47 IST

    AIBE Answer Key 2025 LIVE: Official Website to Download PDF

    AIBE 20 final answer key PDF is available on the official website. To download the answer key, candidates can visit the official website and click on the PDF link on the website. The link will be available at allindiabarexamination.com

  • Jan 7, 2026, 11:30 IST

    AIBE Final Answer Key 2025 LIVE: download PDF Here

    The AIBE 20 final answer key PDF link is available on the official website. The final answer key includes the set-wise question number and the correct answer option. Based on the final answer key the AIE 20 results will be prepared. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Jan 7, 2026, 11:25 IST

    AIBE Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Final Answer Key PDF Out

    The Bar Council of India has released the AIBE 20 final answer key PDF. The link to download the answer key is available on the official website. Candidates who have submitted grievances on the provisional answer key can download the final answer key pdf on the website allindiabarexamination.com

  • Jan 7, 2026, 11:21 IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: When will Results be Announced?

    The AIBE 20 results are expected to be released online soon. The link to check the result and download the scorecard will be available at allindiabarexamination.com. The Bar Council of India will notify candidates of the release of the AIBE XX scorecard.

