AIBE 20 Results Declared: 69.21% Students Pass, Check Result Statitics, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The wait is finally over as the Bar Council of India has announced the AIBE 20 result 2025. As per the notification issued, a total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared in the examinatio,n out of which 1,65,613 male candidates, total 86,336 were female candidates and 19 transgender candidates.

As per the official notification, the AIBE 20 result has been prepared out of 95 marks since 5 questions were withdrawn due to wrong question or answer key. Due to this, there is also a change in the passing marks. The qualifying marks for General/OBC Category Candidates is 43 (45% of 95 marks after rounding off) and qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwD Category candidates is 38 (40% of 95 marks).

To download the AIBE 20 scorecard candidates can visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com and login using their login id and password. A direct link for candidates to download their AIBE 20 scorecard is also available here.