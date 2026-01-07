AIBE 20 Results Declared: 69.21% Students Pass, Check Result Statitics, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

Key Points
- Download AIBE 20 scorecard at allindiabarexamination.com using the login id and password
- Total of 5 out of 100 Questions were withdrawb being the wrong Question or Answer key
- Result was directed to be calculated on the basis of 95 marks.
AIBE 20 Result 2025: The wait is finally over as the Bar Council of India has announced the AIBE 20 result 2025. As per the notification issued, a total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared in the examinatio,n out of which 1,65,613 male candidates, total 86,336 were female candidates and 19 transgender candidates.
As per the official notification, the AIBE 20 result has been prepared out of 95 marks since 5 questions were withdrawn due to wrong question or answer key. Due to this, there is also a change in the passing marks. The qualifying marks for General/OBC Category Candidates is 43 (45% of 95 marks after rounding off) and qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwD Category candidates is 38 (40% of 95 marks).
To download the AIBE 20 scorecard candidates can visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com and login using their login id and password. A direct link for candidates to download their AIBE 20 scorecard is also available here.
AIBE 20 Scorecard 2025 - Click Here
AIBE 20 Result 2025 Official Notification - Click Here
AIBE 20 Result 2025: Gender Wise Data
|Gender Wise
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Not-Qualified
|Male
|165613
|113063
|52547
|Female
|86336
|61310
|25026
|Transgender
|19
|13
|6
|Total
|251968
|174386
|77579
AIBE Result 2025: State Wise Data
|Enrolled with
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Not-qualified
|Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh
|5410
|2927
|2483
|Bar Council of Assam
|2076
|1262
|814
|Bar Council of Chhattisgarh
|2663
|1100
|1563
|Bar Council of Delhi
|18371
|14431
|3940
|Bar Council of Gujarat
|13152
|6008
|7144
|Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh
|789
|594
|195
|Bar Council of Karnataka
|9600
|5441
|4159
|Bar Council of Kerala
|3649
|2841
|808
|Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh
|11393
|6617
|4776
|Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa
|20331
|14105
|6225
|Bar Council of Manipur
|154
|96
|58
|Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana
|10721
|8510
|2211
|Bar Council of Rajasthan
|13985
|8014
|5971
|Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|8385
|7252
|1133
|Bar Council of Telangana
|2841
|1560
|1281
|Bar Council of Tripura
|123
|70
|53
|Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh
|32611
|23911
|8699
|Bar Council of Uttarakhand
|2711
|1578
|1132
|Bar Council of West Bengal
|4056
|2997
|1059
|Bihar State Bar Council
|5142
|3245
|1897
|High Court of Jammu & Kashmir
|688
|582
|106
|High Court of Meghalaya
|183
|143
|40
|Jharkhand State Bar Council
|1835
|912
|923
|Odisha State Bar Council
|2060
|1528
|532
|Undertaking Candidates
|79039
|58662
|20377
|Total
|251968
|174386
|77579
AIBE 20 Results 2025: Category Wise Summary
|Category Wise
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Not Qualified
|Other than PwD
|PwD
|Total
|Unreserved
|125092
|89545
|566
|90111
|34979
|Other Backward Class
|82661
|53058
|455
|53513
|29148
|Scheduled Caste
|35850
|25120
|170
|25290
|10559
|Scheduled Tribe
|8365
|5453
|19
|5472
|2893
|Total
|251968
|173176
|1210
|174386
|77579
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation