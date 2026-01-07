JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
AIBE 20 Results Declared: Check Result Statitics, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 7, 2026, 16:27 IST

AIBE 20 Scorecard is now available on the candidate login link on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Get direct link here to chec AIBE 20 Results 2025.

AIBE 20 Results Declared at allindiabarexamination.com
Key Points

  • Download AIBE 20 scorecard at allindiabarexamination.com using the login id and password
  • Total of 5 out of 100 Questions were withdrawb being the wrong Question or Answer key
  • Result was directed to be calculated on the basis of 95 marks.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The wait is finally over as the Bar Council of India has announced the AIBE 20 result 2025. As per the notification issued, a total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared in the examinatio,n out of which 1,65,613 male candidates, total 86,336 were female candidates and 19 transgender candidates. 

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Official Notification - Click Here

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Gender Wise Data

Gender WiseAppearedQualifiedNot-Qualified
Male 165613 113063 52547
Female 86336 61310 25026
Transgender 19 13 6
Total25196817438677579

AIBE Result 2025: State Wise Data

Enrolled withAppearedQualifiedNot-qualified
Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh 5410 2927 2483
Bar Council of Assam 2076 1262 814
Bar Council of Chhattisgarh 2663 1100 1563
Bar Council of Delhi 18371 14431 3940
Bar Council of Gujarat 13152 6008 7144
Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh 789 594 195
Bar Council of Karnataka 9600 5441 4159
Bar Council of Kerala 3649 2841 808
Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh 11393 6617 4776
Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa 20331 14105 6225
Bar Council of Manipur 154 96 58
Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana 10721 8510 2211
Bar Council of Rajasthan 13985 8014 5971
Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 8385 7252 1133
Bar Council of Telangana 2841 1560 1281
Bar Council of Tripura 123 70 53
Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh 32611 23911 8699
Bar Council of Uttarakhand 2711 1578 1132
Bar Council of West Bengal 4056 2997 1059
Bihar State Bar Council 5142 3245 1897
High Court of Jammu & Kashmir 688 582 106
High Court of Meghalaya 183 143 40
Jharkhand State Bar Council 1835 912 923
Odisha State Bar Council 2060 1528 532
Undertaking Candidates 79039 58662 20377
Total25196817438677579

AIBE 20 Results 2025: Category Wise Summary

Category WiseAppearedQualifiedNot Qualified
Other than PwDPwDTotal
Unreserved 125092 89545 566 90111 34979
Other Backward Class 82661 53058 455 53513 29148
Scheduled Caste 35850 25120 170 25290 10559
Scheduled Tribe 8365 5453 19 5472 2893
Total251968173176121017438677579
