AIBE 20 Results Declared: Check Result Statitics, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

- Download AIBE 20 scorecard at allindiabarexamination.com using the login id and password
- Total of 5 out of 100 Questions were withdrawb being the wrong Question or Answer key
- Result was directed to be calculated on the basis of 95 marks.
AIBE 20 Result 2025: The wait is finally over as the Bar Council of India has announced the AIBE 20 result 2025. As per the notification issued, a total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared in the examinatio,n out of which 1,65,613 male candidates, total 86,336 were female candidates and 19 transgender candidates.
AIBE 20 Result 2025: Gender Wise Data
|Gender Wise
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Not-Qualified
|Male
|165613
|113063
|52547
|Female
|86336
|61310
|25026
|Transgender
|19
|13
|6
|Total
|251968
|174386
|77579
AIBE Result 2025: State Wise Data
|Enrolled with
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Not-qualified
|Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh
|5410
|2927
|2483
|Bar Council of Assam
|2076
|1262
|814
|Bar Council of Chhattisgarh
|2663
|1100
|1563
|Bar Council of Delhi
|18371
|14431
|3940
|Bar Council of Gujarat
|13152
|6008
|7144
|Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh
|789
|594
|195
|Bar Council of Karnataka
|9600
|5441
|4159
|Bar Council of Kerala
|3649
|2841
|808
|Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh
|11393
|6617
|4776
|Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa
|20331
|14105
|6225
|Bar Council of Manipur
|154
|96
|58
|Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana
|10721
|8510
|2211
|Bar Council of Rajasthan
|13985
|8014
|5971
|Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|8385
|7252
|1133
|Bar Council of Telangana
|2841
|1560
|1281
|Bar Council of Tripura
|123
|70
|53
|Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh
|32611
|23911
|8699
|Bar Council of Uttarakhand
|2711
|1578
|1132
|Bar Council of West Bengal
|4056
|2997
|1059
|Bihar State Bar Council
|5142
|3245
|1897
|High Court of Jammu & Kashmir
|688
|582
|106
|High Court of Meghalaya
|183
|143
|40
|Jharkhand State Bar Council
|1835
|912
|923
|Odisha State Bar Council
|2060
|1528
|532
|Undertaking Candidates
|79039
|58662
|20377
|Total
|251968
|174386
|77579
AIBE 20 Results 2025: Category Wise Summary
|Category Wise
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Not Qualified
|Other than PwD
|PwD
|Total
|Unreserved
|125092
|89545
|566
|90111
|34979
|Other Backward Class
|82661
|53058
|455
|53513
|29148
|Scheduled Caste
|35850
|25120
|170
|25290
|10559
|Scheduled Tribe
|8365
|5453
|19
|5472
|2893
|Total
|251968
|173176
|1210
|174386
|77579
