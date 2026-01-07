AIBE Result 2026 OUT at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Steps To Download Scorecard PDF Here

AIBE Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2026 today, January 7, 2026. Earlier, on January 6, 2026, the council released the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key for students to estimate their scores. The AIBE Scorecards 2026 are released on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates will need to use their log in credentials to check their AIBE Result 2025 online on the website. The official website of AIBE states, “the results of the AIBE-XX examination will be published based on the final answer key.”

The exam was held on November 30, 2025 across India. The final answer key is available on the website as a PDF for students to check their scores. In order to download the AIBE XX scorecard 2025, students will need to enter their roll number and password on the result portal. The AIBE Answer Key objection window closed on December 10, 2025. Qualified candidates will be issued a Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law in India.