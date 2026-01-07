JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
AIBE Result 2026 OUT at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Steps To Download Scorecard PDF Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 7, 2026, 16:38 IST

The Bar Council of India (BCI) released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2026 today, January 7, 2026, following the release of the Final Answer Key on January 6. Candidates can check their AIBE Scorecards 2026 on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com, using their roll number and password.

Key Points

  • The result release followed the publication of the Final Answer Key on January 6.
  • Candidates can check AIBE Scorecards 2026 on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2026 today, January 7, 2026. Earlier, on January 6, 2026, the council released the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key for students to estimate their scores. The AIBE Scorecards 2026 are released on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates will need to use their log in credentials to check their AIBE Result 2025 online on the website. The official website of AIBE states, “the results of the AIBE-XX examination will be published based on the final answer key.”

The exam was held on November 30, 2025 across India. The final answer key is available on the website as a PDF for students to check their scores. In order to download the AIBE XX scorecard 2025, students will need to enter their roll number and password on the result portal. The AIBE Answer Key objection window closed on December 10, 2025. Qualified candidates will be issued a Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law in India. 

allindiabarexamination.com: How to Download AIBE 20 Result 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the AIBE 2025 Scorecard PDF online: 

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. In the login window, enter your roll number and password
  3. In dashboard, click on the link for AIBE 20 Result scorecard PDF
  4. AIBE XX Result 2025 Scorecard will appear 
  5. Check your details and download for future reference  

AIBE Result 2026: How to check AIBE XX Final Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the AIBE 2025 final answer key

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. Click on ‘AIBE XX Final Answer Key Download PDF’ link
  3. Download and calculate your scores using the marking scheme 

DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Final Answer Key 2025

allindiabarexamination.com 2026: AIBE XX Marking Scheme 

Candidates can use the following marking scheme to calculate their AIBE XX Result 2025 to tally with the result scorecard accordingly: 

Overview 

Details 

AIBE 20 Exam date 

November 30, 2025

Total questions 

100

Marking scheme 

Correct: +1

Incorrect: 0

Unattempted: 0

