MGSU Result 2025 OUT at mgsubikaner.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

MGSU Result 2025 OUT: Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the MGSU result.

Jul 13, 2025, 11:09 IST
MGSU Result 2025: Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), formerly University of Bikaner (UOB), has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams. Maharaja Ganga Singh University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mgsubikaner.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mgsubikaner.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bikaner University result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Maharaja Ganga Singh University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MGSU results on the official website of the University- mgsubikaner.ac.in.

Click here

Steps to Check MGSU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Bikaner results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- mgsubikaner.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’ 

Step 3: Fill in all the required details, enter captcha, and click on ‘Proceed for Result’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

B.F.A. Part-III Examination - 2025

Click here

B.F.A. Part-IV Examination - 2025

Click here

B.A. Part II Examination- 2025

Click here

B.A. Part-III Examination.-2025

Click here

B.Sc. Part II Examination- 2025

Click here

B.Sc. Part-III Examination-2025

Click here

B.A. Honours (History) Part-II Examination-2025

Click here

B.A. Honours (History) Part-III Examination - 2025

Click here

B.Com Part-II Examination.-2025

Click here

B.A. Honours (Geography) Part-II Examination - 2025

Click here

B.A. Honours (Geography) Part-III Examination - 2025

Click here

B.Com. Part-III Examination-2025

Click here

Highlights of Maharaja Ganga Singh University

Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), formerly University of Bikaner (UOB), is located in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2003. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It has faculties of science, commerce and management, arts, social sciences, law and education..

Maharaja Ganga Singh University: Highlights

University Name

Maharaja Ganga Singh University 

Established

2003

Location

Bikaner, Rajasthan

MGSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

