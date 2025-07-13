MGSU Result 2025 OUT at mgsubikaner.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

MGSU Result 2025: Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), formerly University of Bikaner (UOB), has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams. Maharaja Ganga Singh University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mgsubikaner.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mgsubikaner.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bikaner University result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Maharaja Ganga Singh University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MGSU results on the official website of the University- mgsubikaner.ac.in.
|
Maharaja Ganga Singh University Result 2025
Steps to Check MGSU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MSc, MA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Bikaner results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- mgsubikaner.ac.in.
Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Fill in all the required details, enter captcha, and click on ‘Proceed for Result’.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Proceed’.
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Maharaja Ganga Singh University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
B.F.A. Part-III Examination - 2025
|
B.F.A. Part-IV Examination - 2025
|
B.A. Part II Examination- 2025
|
B.A. Part-III Examination.-2025
|
B.Sc. Part II Examination- 2025
|
B.Sc. Part-III Examination-2025
|
B.A. Honours (History) Part-II Examination-2025
|
B.A. Honours (History) Part-III Examination - 2025
|
B.Com Part-II Examination.-2025
|
B.A. Honours (Geography) Part-II Examination - 2025
|
B.A. Honours (Geography) Part-III Examination - 2025
|
B.Com. Part-III Examination-2025
Highlights of Maharaja Ganga Singh University
Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), formerly University of Bikaner (UOB), is located in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2003. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It has faculties of science, commerce and management, arts, social sciences, law and education..
|
Maharaja Ganga Singh University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Maharaja Ganga Singh University
|
Established
|
2003
|
Location
|
Bikaner, Rajasthan
|
MGSU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation