Which Mountain Is Known As White Mountain?

Did you know that mountains cover about 25% of the Earth's land surface? A mountain is a large landform that rises high above the surrounding land in a limited area, usually in the form of a peak. They are some of the most impressive natural features on our planet. They are distinct types, such as Fold Mountains (think the Himalayas) or Volcanic Mountains (like Mount Fuji). These colossal peaks often earn nicknames that reflect their character, such as "The Roof of the World" for Mount Everest and the chilling "Savage Mountain" for K2. Now, do you know which mountain is famously known as the White Mountain? This mighty peak is one of the world's highest, towering at 8,167 metres. Its name is a direct translation from the Sanskrit words for "white" and "mountain". In this article, we'll take a look at the history, geography, and breathtaking significance of this stunning "White Mountain".

Which Mountain Is Known As The White Mountain In India?

The majestic Dhaulagiri mountain, known as the White Mountain, is the world's seventh-highest peak, standing at 8,167 metres in the Himalayas. It is located in west-central Nepal and is the highest mountain entirely within a single country's borders. Its name is a direct translation of the Sanskrit words 'dhawala' (dazzling, white) and 'giri' (mountain), perfectly describing its snow-covered limestone and dolomite summit.

The mountain is geologically young, formed by the Cenozoic Himalayan orogeny. Dhaulagiri I is part of a massive range separated from the Annapurna range by the dramatic Kali Gandaki Gorge, one of the world's deepest. The region features rich flora, including rhododendron and oak forests at lower elevations, which give way to alpine scrub. Notable fauna includes the elusive Snow Leopard and Himalayan Tahr.