Which Mountain Is Known As White Mountain?

Did you know that mountains cover about 25% of the Earth's land surface? A mountain is a large landform that rises high above the surrounding land in a limited area, usually in the form of a peak. They are some of the most impressive natural features on our planet. They are distinct types, such as Fold Mountains (think the Himalayas) or Volcanic Mountains (like Mount Fuji). These colossal peaks often earn nicknames that reflect their character, such as "The Roof of the World" for Mount Everest and the chilling "Savage Mountain" for K2. Now, do you know which mountain is famously known as the White Mountain? This mighty peak is one of the world's highest, towering at 8,167 metres. Its name is a direct translation from the Sanskrit words for "white" and "mountain". In this article, we'll take a look at the history, geography, and breathtaking significance of this stunning "White Mountain".
Which Mountain Is Known As The White Mountain In India?
The majestic Dhaulagiri mountain, known as the White Mountain, is the world's seventh-highest peak, standing at 8,167 metres in the Himalayas. It is located in west-central Nepal and is the highest mountain entirely within a single country's borders. Its name is a direct translation of the Sanskrit words 'dhawala' (dazzling, white) and 'giri' (mountain), perfectly describing its snow-covered limestone and dolomite summit.
The mountain is geologically young, formed by the Cenozoic Himalayan orogeny. Dhaulagiri I is part of a massive range separated from the Annapurna range by the dramatic Kali Gandaki Gorge, one of the world's deepest. The region features rich flora, including rhododendron and oak forests at lower elevations, which give way to alpine scrub. Notable fauna includes the elusive Snow Leopard and Himalayan Tahr.
20 Lesser-known Facts About Dhaulagiri I
- From its first survey in 1808 until 1838, Dhaulagiri was believed to be the world's highest mountain.
- Mt. Dhaulagiri flanks the Kali Gandaki Gorge, which is arguably the world's deepest canyon when measured from river level to the surrounding peaks (Dhaulagiri and Annapurna I).
- Unlike many Himalayan granite peaks, Dhaulagiri's summit is composed of ancient limestone and dolomite, formed at the bottom of the Tethys Ocean.
- Its "prominence parent" is K2, meaning Dhaulagiri has the highest elevation on the land connecting it to K2, over 1,000 km away.
- The mountain's South Face, a sheer rise of over 4,000 metres, is often called one of the most significant remaining challenges in alpinism.
- The first successful 1960 expedition used a small fixed-wing aircraft, the Pilatus Porter (nicknamed "Yeti"), to ferry supplies, a significant first in Himalayan climbing.
- Despite being surveyed early, it was the second-to-last of the 8,000-metre peaks to be successfully climbed (in 1960).
- The first successful winter ascent was not achieved until 1985 by Polish climbers.
- Dhaulagiri is a Fold Mountain, created by the immense pressure of the Indian tectonic plate colliding with the Eurasian plate.
- Like the rest of the Himalayas, Dhaulagiri is considered geologically young and continues to rise by a small amount each year due to ongoing tectonic activity.
- The "white" appearance isn't just snow. The extreme cold, high winds, and freeze-thaw cycles cause physical weathering, breaking down the summit rocks.
- Climbers face severe hypoxia (oxygen deprivation) in the "Death Zone" above 8,000 metres, where the atmospheric pressure is less than one-third of sea level.
- The large glaciers flowing from Dhaulagiri's slopes are crucial freshwater reservoirs, feeding major rivers in the region.
- Its enormous height creates a rain shadow. The southern slopes receive heavy monsoon rains, while the northern slopes are significantly drier.
- The jet stream often dips over the Himalayas, subjecting the peak to hurricane-force winds that can exceed 150 km/h.
- The higher alpine meadows are home to specialised fauna, such as the Snow Leopard (Panthera uncia), an apex predator adapted for the thin air with thick fur and large nasal cavities.
- Summit temperatures can plunge below -40°C during winter, making it one of the coldest naturally occurring environments on Earth.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation