CDS 2 Cut Off 2025: Check Last 5 Year Written & Final Cut Off Marks Trend

CDS 2 Cut Off 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) administers the CDS (II) examination to recruit graduates into the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). The CDS 2 was conducted on 14 September 2025 and the results were declared on 09 October 2025. The official cut off marks are released along with the final result which will be declared after all the stages of the exam are being conducted. Till then the aspirants can check the CDS 2 expected cut off marks for the written exam and also the last 5 year trends of cut off marks. The cut off depends on multiple factors such as exam difficulty, number of candidates, number of vacancies, and overall performance distribution.
The UPSC will release the CDS 2 cut off marks along with the final results. These cut off marks will be released for all the academies, IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. These cut off marks help in shortlisting the candidates for further stages of the selection process. These marks are a reflection of the minimum qualifying marks that are required at each stage. The candidates are required to secure the cut off in the individual papers as well as in aggregate.
CDS 2 Cut Off 2025 Expected
The UPSC has conducted the Combined Defence Service written exam on 14 September 2025. The CDS 2 Result 2025 has been declared on 09 October and the candidates are now eagerly awaiting the cut off marks. These cut off marks are going to be released along with the final results, till then the candidates can check the CDS 2 expected cut off here:
|
Academy
|
Expected Cut Off 2025 (Written)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
120-130 marks
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
105-120 marks
|
AFA (Air Force Academy)
|
145-150 marks
|
OTA (Men / Women)
|
73-85 marks
CDS 2 Cut Off 2025 Last 5 Years Trend
To understand the marking pattern and the level of the exam, the cut off marks are a fruitful resource. The previous year cut offs are helpful in predicting the cut off for the current year and also helps analyze the variation in the CDS cut off marks. Here we have provided the last 5 year cut off marks of the CDS Exam.
CDS Written Exam Previous Years Cut Off
|
Exam
|
IMA
|
INA
|
AFA
|
OTA (Men)
|
OTA (Women)
|
CDS 2, 2024
|
117
|
90
|
126
|
81
|
81
|
CDS 2, 2022
|
126
|
118
|
136
|
98
|
98
|
CDS 2, 2021
|
138
|
132
|
148
|
102
|
102
|
CDS 2, 2020
|
139
|
134
|
152
|
97
|
97
|
CDS 2, 2019
|
134
|
122
|
148
|
95
|
95
CDS Exam Previous Years Final Cut Off
|
Year
|
IMA Final Cut Off
|
INA Final
|
AFA Final
|
OTA (Men) Final
|
OTA (Women) Final
|
CDS 2, 2024
|
241
|
220
|
248
|
161
|
166
|
CDS 2, 2022
|
263
|
256
|
270
|
183
|
184
|
CDS 2, 2021
|
263
|
256
|
270
|
183
Factors Influencing CDS 2 Cut Off 2025
There are several factors that determine the cut off marks for the given year and these factors also help in analyzing the year-on-year changes in the cut off. Some of the important factors that helps determine the CDS cut off are mentioned below:
-
Exam Difficulty: If the question paper is difficult to attempt then it is understood that the cut off will remain low and vice-versa.
-
Number of Applicants: If the candidates who have appeared for the exam are more then the cut off will get high.
-
Vacancies Available: If the number of vacancies are less then the cut off will rise and vice versa.
-
Mandatory Minimums per Subject: For CDS, candidates must secure at least 20% marks in each paper to be eligible.
How to Check CDS 2 Cut Off 2025
Candidates can check the official CDS Cut Off 2025 when the final result will be declared. To check the cut off, candidates can follow these steps:
-
Visit the UPSC official website- upsc.gov.in.
-
Go to the “Examinations” section and selectthe cut off under the Results of CDS-II section.
-
Download the PDF containing written and final cut off details.
-
Check the cut off marks for IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA for which you have applied.
