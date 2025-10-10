SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

CDS 2 Cut Off 2025: Check Last 5 Year Written & Final Cut Off Marks Trend

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 10, 2025, 12:33 IST

CDS 2 Cut Off 2025: The UPSC conducts the Combined Defence Services exam twice annually. The CDS 2 was conducted on 14 September 2025. The CDS 2 cut off marks are the minimum score that a candidate needs to get in order to be considered eligible for the next stage. Based on previous years data and expert insights, we have projected the expected written exam cut off marks for CDS 2 (2025). Check this article to know the expected cut off marks, and last 5 year trends analysis.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Check the UPSC CDS Expected Cut Off 2025
Check the UPSC CDS Expected Cut Off 2025

CDS 2 Cut Off 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) administers the CDS (II) examination to recruit graduates into the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). The CDS 2 was conducted on 14 September 2025 and the results were declared on 09 October 2025. The official cut off marks are released along with the final result which will be declared after all the stages of the exam are being conducted. Till then the aspirants can check the CDS 2 expected cut off marks for the written exam and also the last 5 year trends of cut off marks. The cut off depends on multiple factors such as exam difficulty, number of candidates, number of vacancies, and overall performance distribution.

CDS 2 Cut Off 2025

The UPSC will release the CDS 2 cut off marks along with the final results. These cut off marks will be released for all the academies, IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. These cut off marks help in shortlisting the candidates for further stages of the selection process. These marks are a reflection of the minimum qualifying marks that are required at each stage. The candidates are required to secure the cut off in the individual papers as well as in aggregate.

CDS 2 Cut Off 2025 Expected

The UPSC has conducted the Combined Defence Service written exam on 14 September 2025. The CDS 2 Result 2025 has been declared on 09 October and the candidates are now eagerly awaiting the cut off marks. These cut off marks are going to be released along with the final results, till then the candidates can check the CDS 2 expected cut off here:

Academy

Expected Cut Off 2025 (Written)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

120-130 marks

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

105-120 marks

AFA (Air Force Academy)

145-150 marks

OTA (Men / Women)

73-85 marks

CDS 2 Cut Off 2025 Last 5 Years Trend

To understand the marking pattern and the level of the exam, the cut off marks are a fruitful resource. The previous year cut offs are helpful in predicting the cut off for the current year and also helps analyze the variation in the CDS cut off marks. Here we have provided the last 5 year cut off marks of the CDS Exam.

CDS Written Exam Previous Years Cut Off 

Exam

IMA

INA

AFA

OTA (Men)

OTA (Women)

CDS 2, 2024

117

90

126

81

81

CDS 2, 2022

126

118

136

98

98

CDS 2, 2021

138

132

148

102

102

CDS 2, 2020

139

134

152

97

97

CDS 2, 2019

134

122

148

95

95

CDS Exam Previous Years Final Cut Off

Year

IMA Final Cut Off

INA Final

AFA Final

OTA (Men) Final

OTA (Women) Final

CDS 2, 2024

241

220

248

161

166

CDS 2, 2022

263

256

270

183

184

CDS 2, 2021

263

256

270

183

184 

Factors Influencing CDS 2 Cut Off 2025

There are several factors that determine the cut off marks for the given year and these factors also help in analyzing the year-on-year changes in the cut off. Some of the important factors that helps determine the CDS cut off are mentioned below:

  • Exam Difficulty: If the question paper is difficult to attempt then it is understood that the cut off will remain low and vice-versa.

  • Number of Applicants: If the candidates who have appeared for the exam are more then the cut off will get high.

  • Vacancies Available: If the number of vacancies are less then the cut off will rise and vice versa.

  • Mandatory Minimums per Subject: For CDS, candidates must secure at least 20% marks in each paper to be eligible.

How to Check CDS 2 Cut Off 2025

Candidates can check the official CDS Cut Off 2025 when the final result will be declared. To check the cut off, candidates can follow these steps:

  • Visit the UPSC official website- upsc.gov.in.

  • Go to the “Examinations” section and selectthe cut off under the Results of CDS-II section.

  • Download the PDF containing written and final cut off details.

  • Check the cut off marks for IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA for which you have applied.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News