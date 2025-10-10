CDS 2 Cut Off 2025: Check Last 5 Year Written & Final Cut Off Marks Trend

CDS 2 Cut Off 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) administers the CDS (II) examination to recruit graduates into the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). The CDS 2 was conducted on 14 September 2025 and the results were declared on 09 October 2025. The official cut off marks are released along with the final result which will be declared after all the stages of the exam are being conducted. Till then the aspirants can check the CDS 2 expected cut off marks for the written exam and also the last 5 year trends of cut off marks. The cut off depends on multiple factors such as exam difficulty, number of candidates, number of vacancies, and overall performance distribution.

CDS 2 Cut Off 2025

The UPSC will release the CDS 2 cut off marks along with the final results. These cut off marks will be released for all the academies, IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. These cut off marks help in shortlisting the candidates for further stages of the selection process. These marks are a reflection of the minimum qualifying marks that are required at each stage. The candidates are required to secure the cut off in the individual papers as well as in aggregate.