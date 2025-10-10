Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 : Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registration portal will close tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Schools interested in sending their teams to the buildathon must complete the registration process by tomorrow positively, whereas the students from classes 6 to 12 need to submit the project details. The buildathon, scheduled to be held on October 13, 2025, registration was extended for eligible candidates who missed the previous deadline to apply. The initiative has invited participants from over 2.5 lakh schools, making it India’s largest-ever student innovation challenge and a pivotal step towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

What is Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is a nationwide student-oriented innovation programme, a collaborative effort by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, the Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog), and the All India Council for Technical Education. It is aimed to engage students of classes 6 to 12 across India the programme aims to nurture creative thinking for national development, promote self-reliance and sustainable growth, and involve schools in a joint venture to make India a global innovation center.

Schools can submit entries through photos and videos, which will be evaluated by a national expert panel. Schools and students will receive support, resources, and mentorship from experts to foster their innovations.

The Buildathon Teams of 5 to 7 students from Classes 6 to 12 are eligible to participate, with schools permitted to register multiple teams. Resources, toolkits, and a submission portal will be accessible on the Buildathon website. The initiative seeks to mobilize 1 crore students from over 1.5 lakh schools to ideate, design, and develop prototypes under various themes.