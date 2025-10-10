Key Points
- Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registration closes tomorrow, October 11, 2025.
- Interested schools must register for the buildathon on October 13, 2025.
- Students of classes 6 - 12 need to submit project details.
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registration portal will close tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Schools interested in sending their teams to the buildathon must complete the registration process by tomorrow positively, whereas the students from classes 6 to 12 need to submit the project details. The buildathon, scheduled to be held on October 13, 2025, registration was extended for eligible candidates who missed the previous deadline to apply. The initiative has invited participants from over 2.5 lakh schools, making it India’s largest-ever student innovation challenge and a pivotal step towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 details:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025
|
Organised by
|
Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education
Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog
All India Council for Technical Education
|
Academic year
|
2025
|
Classes
|
6 - 12
|
Official website
|
vbb.mic.gov.in
|
Registration deadline
|
October 11, 2025
|
Event date
|
October 13, 2025
What is Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is a nationwide student-oriented innovation programme, a collaborative effort by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, the Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog), and the All India Council for Technical Education. It is aimed to engage students of classes 6 to 12 across India the programme aims to nurture creative thinking for national development, promote self-reliance and sustainable growth, and involve schools in a joint venture to make India a global innovation center.
Schools can submit entries through photos and videos, which will be evaluated by a national expert panel. Schools and students will receive support, resources, and mentorship from experts to foster their innovations.
The Buildathon Teams of 5 to 7 students from Classes 6 to 12 are eligible to participate, with schools permitted to register multiple teams. Resources, toolkits, and a submission portal will be accessible on the Buildathon website. The initiative seeks to mobilize 1 crore students from over 1.5 lakh schools to ideate, design, and develop prototypes under various themes.
Related Stories
- Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Building self-reliant systems, tools, and solutions
- Swadeshi: Fostering indigenous ideas and knowledge systems
- Vocal For Local: Promoting local products, crafts, and resources
- Samriddh: Creating pathways to sustainable development
Also Read: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Live: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Direct link to Apply Here vbb.mic.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation