JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card Today, Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

Key Points
- WBJEEB will conduct the JENPAS UG 2025 Exams on October 18 in two shifts
- Download JENPAS UG 2025 admit card with application number and password at wbjeeb.nic.in
- WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 admit card mandatory documents for the examination
JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 hall ticket will be available for download on the official website today, October 10, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the JENPAS UG 2025 exams scheduled for October 18, 2025, can visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board to download the hall ticket.
Candidates qualifying the JENPAS UG 2025 entrance exam will be eligible for admission to the BSc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, BSc CCT, BSc OTT, BSc PA, BSc MMB, BVSO, BOT, BHA, BSc RIT, BSc CSIC and BSc RT courses offered in colleges and institutions in West Bengal.
JENPAS UG 2025 admit card link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 admit card
WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Download JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card
The link to download the JENPAS UG 2025 hall ticket will be available on the official website of WBJEEB. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on Examinations and select JENPAS UG
Step 3: Click on the JENPAS UG Admit Card link
Step 4: Enter the application number and password
Step 5: The JENPAS UG admit card will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference
WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Examinations
The JENPAS UG 2025 exams will be held in the offline (pen and Paper) mode on October 18, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held in the 1st shift from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and Paper 2 will be held in the second shift from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
