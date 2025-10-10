JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card Today, Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 hall ticket will be available for download on the official website today, October 10, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the JENPAS UG 2025 exams scheduled for October 18, 2025, can visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board to download the hall ticket.

Candidates qualifying the JENPAS UG 2025 entrance exam will be eligible for admission to the BSc Nursing, BPT, BMLT, BSc CCT, BSc OTT, BSc PA, BSc MMB, BVSO, BOT, BHA, BSc RIT, BSc CSIC and BSc RT courses offered in colleges and institutions in West Bengal.

JENPAS UG 2025 admit card link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 admit card

WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)