JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 Released: Download PDF for Annual Regular October-November Session

JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 for the Annual Regular October–November Session. The timetable applies to students from the Kashmir Division, Ladakh (Leh & Kargil), and Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division.

Students can now check the complete subject-wise schedule for all streams — Science, Arts, Commerce, and Home Science — and start preparing strategically for the upcoming exams.

JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2025: Dates, Timings, and Key Highlights

Exam Dates: November 19 to December 13, 2025

Session: October–November 2025

Exam Timing: 11:00 AM (Single Shift)

Streams Covered: Science | Arts | Commerce | Home Science

Key Highlights: