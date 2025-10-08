RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 Released: Download PDF for Annual Regular October-November Session

By Gurmeet Kaur
Oct 8, 2025, 20:19 IST

JKBOSE has released the Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 for the Annual Regular Oct–Nov Session. Check exam dates, timing, and download the full timetable PDF.

Download JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 for the Annual Regular Oct–Nov Session in PDF
JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 for the Annual Regular October–November Session. The timetable applies to students from the Kashmir Division, Ladakh (Leh & Kargil), and Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division.

Students can now check the complete subject-wise schedule for all streams — Science, Arts, Commerce, and Home Science — and start preparing strategically for the upcoming exams.

JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2025: Dates, Timings, and Key Highlights

Exam Dates: November 19 to December 13, 2025
Session: October–November 2025
Exam Timing: 11:00 AM (Single Shift)
Streams Covered: Science | Arts | Commerce | Home Science

Key Highlights:

  • The JKBOSE Class 11 Annual Regular Exams 2025 will commence on November 19, 2025, and conclude on December 13, 2025.
  • The examinations will be held in a single shift starting at 11:00 AM across all centres.
  • The timetable includes subjects for all four faculties — Science, Arts, Commerce, and Home Science.
  • Students must carry their admit card and school ID to the examination centre for verification.

JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 (October–November Session)

Below is the official subject-wise schedule as released by JKBOSE:

Date

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Home Science

Faculty of Commerce

19-11-2025 (Wednesday)

General English

General English

General English

General English

22-11-2025 (Saturday)

Physics

Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration

Management of Resources

Business Mathematics, Public Administration

25-11-2025 (Tuesday)

Chemistry

Arabic / Persian / Sanskrit, Economics

Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, Food Technology

Entrepreneurship, Economics

28-11-2025 (Friday)

Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Electronics, Food Technology

Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, English Literature, Food Technology

Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, Food Technology

Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

02-12-2025 (Tuesday)

Biology (Botany/Zoology), Statistics

Political Science, Statistics

Accountancy

04-12-2025 (Thursday)

Geology, Bio-Technology, Microbiology, Bio-Chemistry

Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri / Punjabi / Dogri / Bhoti

Family Health Care & Prevention

08-12-2025 (Monday)

Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Sociology

Food Science

11-12-2025 (Thursday)

Geography

Geography, Psychology, Music, Philosophy, Education

Business Studies

13-12-2025 (Saturday)

Vocational Subjects: IT & ITeS, Security, Retail, Healthcare, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Beauty & Wellness, Physical Education & Sports, Telecommunication, Plumbing, Electronics & Hardware, Automotive, Apparels Made Ups & Home Furnishing, Power

Vocational Subjects: Same as Science stream

Vocational Subjects: Same as Science stream

Vocational Subjects: Same as Science stream

How to Download JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 PDF

  • Visit the official website – jkbose.nic.in.
  • Go to the  “Kashmir Division” section on the homepage.
  • Click on “JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 (Annual Regular – Oct–Nov Session)”.
  • The PDF will open on the screen — download and save it for future reference.

With the official date sheet out, Class 11 students should now focus on revising key chapters, solving previous year question papers, and managing their time effectively. Consistent preparation and writing practice will help achieve the best results in exams.

