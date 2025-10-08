JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 Released: Download PDF for Annual Regular October-November Session

JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 for the Annual Regular October–November Session. The timetable applies to students from the Kashmir Division, Ladakh (Leh & Kargil), and Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division.
Students can now check the complete subject-wise schedule for all streams — Science, Arts, Commerce, and Home Science — and start preparing strategically for the upcoming exams.
JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2025: Dates, Timings, and Key Highlights
Exam Dates: November 19 to December 13, 2025
Session: October–November 2025
Exam Timing: 11:00 AM (Single Shift)
Streams Covered: Science | Arts | Commerce | Home Science
Key Highlights:
- The JKBOSE Class 11 Annual Regular Exams 2025 will commence on November 19, 2025, and conclude on December 13, 2025.
- The examinations will be held in a single shift starting at 11:00 AM across all centres.
- The timetable includes subjects for all four faculties — Science, Arts, Commerce, and Home Science.
- Students must carry their admit card and school ID to the examination centre for verification.
JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 (October–November Session)
Below is the official subject-wise schedule as released by JKBOSE:
|
Date
|
Faculty of Science
|
Faculty of Arts
|
Faculty of Home Science
|
Faculty of Commerce
|
19-11-2025 (Wednesday)
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
22-11-2025 (Saturday)
|
Physics
|
Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration
|
Management of Resources
|
Business Mathematics, Public Administration
|
25-11-2025 (Tuesday)
|
Chemistry
|
Arabic / Persian / Sanskrit, Economics
|
Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, Food Technology
|
Entrepreneurship, Economics
|
28-11-2025 (Friday)
|
Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Electronics, Food Technology
|
Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, English Literature, Food Technology
|
Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, Food Technology
|
Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Physical Education, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
|
02-12-2025 (Tuesday)
|
Biology (Botany/Zoology), Statistics
|
Political Science, Statistics
|
—
|
Accountancy
|
04-12-2025 (Thursday)
|
Geology, Bio-Technology, Microbiology, Bio-Chemistry
|
Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri / Punjabi / Dogri / Bhoti
|
Family Health Care & Prevention
|
—
|
08-12-2025 (Monday)
|
Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|
Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Sociology
|
Food Science
|
—
|
11-12-2025 (Thursday)
|
Geography
|
Geography, Psychology, Music, Philosophy, Education
|
—
|
Business Studies
|
13-12-2025 (Saturday)
|
Vocational Subjects: IT & ITeS, Security, Retail, Healthcare, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Beauty & Wellness, Physical Education & Sports, Telecommunication, Plumbing, Electronics & Hardware, Automotive, Apparels Made Ups & Home Furnishing, Power
|
Vocational Subjects: Same as Science stream
|
Vocational Subjects: Same as Science stream
|
Vocational Subjects: Same as Science stream
How to Download JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 PDF
- Visit the official website – jkbose.nic.in.
- Go to the “Kashmir Division” section on the homepage.
- Click on “JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2025 (Annual Regular – Oct–Nov Session)”.
- The PDF will open on the screen — download and save it for future reference.
With the official date sheet out, Class 11 students should now focus on revising key chapters, solving previous year question papers, and managing their time effectively. Consistent preparation and writing practice will help achieve the best results in exams.
