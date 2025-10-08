The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the 12th class / +2 examination timetable for the academic year 2025-26. This long-awaited date sheet gives students clarity on exam dates, subjects, and timing so they can plan their preparations accordingly.

The JKBOSE 12th date sheet is now available on the board’s official website. Students of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are advised to download the PDF, verify it, and keep a printed copy for reference.

NOTE: The exams will be held from 8 November to 3 December 2025. However, this schedule has not yet been released on the JKBOSE Official Website but they have released it on their social media portals. Students are advised to check the official website jkbose.nic.in, until the board issues the formal notification.