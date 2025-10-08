The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the 12th class / +2 examination timetable for the academic year 2025-26. This long-awaited date sheet gives students clarity on exam dates, subjects, and timing so they can plan their preparations accordingly.
The JKBOSE 12th date sheet is now available on the board’s official website. Students of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are advised to download the PDF, verify it, and keep a printed copy for reference.
NOTE: The exams will be held from 8 November to 3 December 2025. However, this schedule has not yet been released on the JKBOSE Official Website but they have released it on their social media portals. Students are advised to check the official website jkbose.nic.in, until the board issues the formal notification.
JKBOSE 12th Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights
Check the table below to get the detailed information about the board and the JKBOSE class 12 exam 2025-26:
|
Board
|
Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)
|
Class
|
12
|
Streams
|
Science, Commerce, Arts
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Exam Dates
|8th Nov to 3rd Dec
|
Official Website
|jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE 12th Datesheet 2025-26
|
Day & Date
|
Faculty of Science
|
Faculty of Arts
|
Faculty of Home Science
|
Faculty of Commerce
|
08-11-2025 (Saturday)
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
12-11-2025 (Wednesday)
|
Physics
|
Home Science (Elective) / History / Public Administration
|
Human Development
|
Business Mathematics / Public Administration
|
15-11-2025 (Saturday)
|
Geology / Bio-Technology / Microbiology / Bio-Chemistry
|
Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri / Punjabi / Dogri / Bhojri
|
—
|
Business Studies
|
18-11-2025 (Tuesday)
|
Biology (Botany / Zoology) / Statistics
|
Political Science / Statistics
|
—
|
Accountancy
|
24-11-2025 (Monday)
|
Chemistry
|
Arabic / Persian / Sanskrit / Economics
|
Clothing for the Family
|
Entrepreneurship / Economics
|
27-11-2025 (Thursday)
|
Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
|
Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Sociology
|
Extension Education
|
—
|
29-11-2025 (Saturday)
|
Geography
|
Geography / Psychology / Music / Philosophy / Education
|
—
|
—
|
01-12-2025 (Monday)
|
VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS: IT&ITes/Security / Retail / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / Agriculture / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education & Sports / Telecommunication / Plumbing / Electronics & Hardware / Automotive / Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing / Power
|
VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS: IT&ITes/Security / Retail / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / Agriculture / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education & Sports / Telecommunication / Plumbing / Electronics & Hardware / Automotive / Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing / Power
|
VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS: IT&ITes/Security / Retail / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / Agriculture / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education & Sports / Telecommunication / Plumbing / Electronics & Hardware / Automotive / Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing / Power
|
VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS: IT&ITes/Security / Retail / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / Agriculture / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education & Sports / Telecommunication / Plumbing / Electronics & Hardware / Automotive / Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing / Power
|
03-12-2025 (Wednesday)
|
Computer Science / Information Practices / Environmental Science / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management / Food Technology
|
Computer Science / Information Practices / Environmental Science / Functional English / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Physical Education / Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management / Food Technology / Engg. Drawing
|
Computer Science / Information Practices / Environmental Science / Functional English / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Physical Education / Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management / Food Technology
|
Computer Science / Information Practices / Environmental Science / Functional English / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Physical Education / Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management / Food Technology
How to Download JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2025?
Students can follow these steps to download the date sheet:
-
Go to jkbose.nic.in, the official website.
-
Go to the "Kashmir Division" section on the homepage.
-
Locate the JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2025 link and click on it.
-
Save the PDF to your computer for later use.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation