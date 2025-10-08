RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Oct 8, 2025, 19:38 IST

JKBOSE Class 12 Datesheet for the academic year 2025-26 is out. Check the article below in detail to get the full information.

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the 12th class / +2 examination timetable for the academic year 2025-26. This long-awaited date sheet gives students clarity on exam dates, subjects, and timing so they can plan their preparations accordingly.

The JKBOSE 12th date sheet is now available on the board’s official website. Students of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are advised to download the PDF, verify it, and keep a printed copy for reference.

NOTE: The exams will be held from 8 November to 3 December 2025. However, this schedule has not yet been released on the JKBOSE Official Website but they have released it on their social media portals. Students are advised to check the official website jkbose.nic.in, until the board issues the formal notification.

JKBOSE 12th Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights

Check the table below to get the detailed information about the board and the JKBOSE class 12 exam 2025-26:

Board

Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts

Academic Year

2025-26

Exam Dates

 8th Nov to 3rd Dec 

Official Website

 jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 12th Datesheet 2025-26

Day & Date

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Home Science

Faculty of Commerce

08-11-2025 (Saturday)

General English

General English

General English

General English

12-11-2025 (Wednesday)

Physics

Home Science (Elective) / History / Public Administration

Human Development

Business Mathematics / Public Administration

15-11-2025 (Saturday)

Geology / Bio-Technology / Microbiology / Bio-Chemistry

Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri / Punjabi / Dogri / Bhojri

Business Studies

18-11-2025 (Tuesday)

Biology (Botany / Zoology) / Statistics

Political Science / Statistics

Accountancy

24-11-2025 (Monday)

Chemistry

Arabic / Persian / Sanskrit / Economics

Clothing for the Family

Entrepreneurship / Economics

27-11-2025 (Thursday)

Mathematics / Applied Mathematics

Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Sociology

Extension Education

29-11-2025 (Saturday)

Geography

Geography / Psychology / Music / Philosophy / Education

01-12-2025 (Monday)

VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS: IT&ITes/Security / Retail / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / Agriculture / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education & Sports / Telecommunication / Plumbing / Electronics & Hardware / Automotive / Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing / Power

VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS: IT&ITes/Security / Retail / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / Agriculture / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education & Sports / Telecommunication / Plumbing / Electronics & Hardware / Automotive / Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing / Power

VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS: IT&ITes/Security / Retail / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / Agriculture / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education & Sports / Telecommunication / Plumbing / Electronics & Hardware / Automotive / Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing / Power

VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS: IT&ITes/Security / Retail / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / Agriculture / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education & Sports / Telecommunication / Plumbing / Electronics & Hardware / Automotive / Apparel Made-Ups & Home Furnishing / Power

03-12-2025 (Wednesday)

Computer Science / Information Practices / Environmental Science / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management / Food Technology

Computer Science / Information Practices / Environmental Science / Functional English / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Physical Education / Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management / Food Technology / Engg. Drawing

Computer Science / Information Practices / Environmental Science / Functional English / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Physical Education / Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management / Food Technology

Computer Science / Information Practices / Environmental Science / Functional English / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Physical Education / Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management / Food Technology

How to Download JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2025? 

Students can follow these steps to download the date sheet:

  • Go to jkbose.nic.in, the official website.

  • Go to the "Kashmir Division" section on the homepage.

  • Locate the JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2025 link and click on it.

  • Save the PDF to your computer for later use.

