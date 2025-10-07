JKBOSE 12th Syllabus 2025-26; Download Subject-wise PDF Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Simran Akhouri
Oct 7, 2025, 21:02 IST

JKBOSE 12th Syllabus - The JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus for 2025-26 has been released. Students can download the PDF from the provided link. This syllabus guides students on subject-wise topics approved by the board. For complete details, check the article below.

JKBOSE 12th Syllabus 2025-26
JKBOSE 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the Class 12th Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. This crucial document is now available for all students enrolled under the JKBOSE board. Students can conveniently download the JKBOSE syllabus for 12th class 2025 format directly from the link provided below.

JKBOSE Syllabus 2025-26 serves as an essential guide, where it outlines the subject-wise topics and chapters that have been recommended and approved by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education for Class 12 students. Students must refer to this syllabus to gain a clear understanding of the academic curriculum for the upcoming year.

By diligently studying all chapters and topics as per the Jammu Kashmir Class 12 syllabus, students can ensure that they effectively complete their curriculum across all subjects. Adhering to the prescribed syllabus is paramount for thorough preparation, enabling students to perform exceptionally well in their examinations and achieve academic success.

J&K Board Syllabus 2025 Class 12 Highlights

JKBOSE has released the syllabus notifications for the 2025-26 academic year to update the teachers and students regarding the latest syllabus. Check the highlights for better understanding.

Board Name

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education

Board Website

jkbose.nic.in

Class

12th

Exam Type

JKBOSE 12th Higher Secondary Board Examination

Maximum Marks

100 Marks

Offered Streams

Science, Humanities, Commerce, Home Science

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - Subject Combination

JKBOSE 2025 Syllabus for Class 12 Science Stream

JKBOSE 2025 Syllabus for Class 12 Home Science Stream

JKBOSE 2025 Syllabus for Class 12 Commerce Stream

JKBOSE 2025 Syllabus for Class 12 Humanities Stream

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download

Students can download the comprehensive syllabus directly from the link provided below. This syllabus offers detailed outlines, learning objectives, and resource recommendations to support your studies in these areas.

How to Download JKBOSE Syllabus 2025-26?

The J&K Board syllab fous for the 2025 examination is published on the official website and can be downloaded by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Student Corner’ button available on the top bar.

Step 3: Select ‘Syllabus’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Download the latest syllabus PDF from the given links.

JKBOSE Syllabus Reduction

The Board has announced a relaxation in the syllabus due to postponed start of the academic session and disruptions to the academic calendar caused by the heatwave, torrential rains, and floods.

The official circular read, “It is hereby notified that the prospective eligible students appearing in class 10, 11 and 12 in the ensuing Annual Regular, 2025 examination (October-November session) in Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division including UT of Ladakh, shall attempt 85 per cent marks which will correspond to 100 per cent marks, availing thus 15 per cent relaxation in syllabus.”


