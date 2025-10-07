JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject Wise PDF For Free

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 17:39 IST

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 for all subjects. Students can download the PDF from the official website to prepare for board exams. The JKBOSE Syllabus 2025-26 includes updated topics, exam patterns, and important guidelines, helping students plan their studies effectively and ensure they cover all essential subjects for the 2025-26 academic session. Check this article to download the JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF.

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26
JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 session. Students appearing for the 2025 Board exams must follow this latest syllabus to prepare effectively. The official syllabus is available on the JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in, where students can also find other important updates and notifications.

JKBOSE is responsible for conducting exams for secondary and higher secondary classes, publishing results, and designing the curriculum, textbooks, and study plans as per the National Education Policy. To help students, we have provided the complete Class 10 syllabus for all subjects in PDF format, which can be easily downloaded and used for planning studies efficiently.

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF has been released by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students appearing for the Class 10 board exams can download the latest syllabus to plan their studies effectively. It includes all subjects, updated topics, and exam guidelines, helping students prepare systematically for the 2025-26 academic session. Check the key highlights of the syllabus in the table below.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Academic Session

2025-26

Class

10th / Secondary

Official Website

jkbose.nic.in

Format

PDF for all subjects

Total Marks

100 marks

Duration

3 hours

Steps to Download JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

To download the JKBOSE Syllabus 2025-26 for class 10th, students can follow the given steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the Student Corner section and click on the Syllabus option.

Step 3: Select your class as Class 10th from the available options.

Step 4: Click on the JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it to your device for future reference and easy access.

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF for Main Subjects

Students can download the JKBOSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF from the link provided below easily:

Subjects

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Computer Science

Download PDF

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF for All Subjects

Students can easily download the JKBOSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for all subjects from the link provided below. This syllabus covers every subject for the upcoming board exams. Students should refer to it to plan their studies and prepare effectively for the 2025-26 academic session.

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for All Subjects

Students should follow the latest JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 to ensure complete and effective preparation for their board exams. Downloading the PDF for all subjects helps in planning studies systematically. Staying updated with the official syllabus allows students to cover all topics and perform confidently in the JKBOSE Class 10 Exam 2026.

