JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject Wise PDF For Free

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 session. Students appearing for the 2025 Board exams must follow this latest syllabus to prepare effectively. The official syllabus is available on the JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in, where students can also find other important updates and notifications. JKBOSE is responsible for conducting exams for secondary and higher secondary classes, publishing results, and designing the curriculum, textbooks, and study plans as per the National Education Policy. To help students, we have provided the complete Class 10 syllabus for all subjects in PDF format, which can be easily downloaded and used for planning studies efficiently. JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF has been released by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students appearing for the Class 10 board exams can download the latest syllabus to plan their studies effectively. It includes all subjects, updated topics, and exam guidelines, helping students prepare systematically for the 2025-26 academic session. Check the key highlights of the syllabus in the table below. Feature Details Conducting Body Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Academic Session 2025-26 Class 10th / Secondary Official Website jkbose.nic.in Format PDF for all subjects Total Marks 100 marks Duration 3 hours Steps to Download JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in. Step 2: Navigate to the Student Corner section and click on the Syllabus option. Step 3: Select your class as Class 10th from the available options. Step 4: Click on the JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF link. Step 5: Download the PDF and save it to your device for future reference and easy access. JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF for Main Subjects Students can download the JKBOSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 PDF from the link provided below easily: Subjects Download PDF Hindi Download PDF English Download PDF Maths Download PDF Social Science Download PDF Science Download PDF Computer Science Download PDF JKBOSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF for All Subjects Students can easily download the JKBOSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for all subjects from the link provided below. This syllabus covers every subject for the upcoming board exams. Students should refer to it to plan their studies and prepare effectively for the 2025-26 academic session.