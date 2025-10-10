JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: The JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 has been officially released, providing students with a structured roadmap to prepare effectively for board examinations. This comprehensive syllabus covers History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, focusing on conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and practical knowledge. Each subject is divided into themes with clearly defined learning objectives, periods, and marks distribution to ensure systematic preparation. Along with theoretical knowledge, periodic assessments and practical insights are included to enhance students’ understanding of real-world applications. Students can easily download the JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF from the official website to plan their studies efficiently and strengthen their foundation across all topics.

JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 has been carefully designed to help students build a strong foundation in History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. It emphasizes conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and practical knowledge to ensure effective preparation for board examinations. The detailed syllabus with themes, learning objectives, periods, and marks distribution is provided below.

Title 1: India and the Contemporary World – II (HISTORY) Themes Learning Objectives Breakup of Periods Breakup of Marks Section 1: Events and Processes – A. The Rise of Nationalism in Europe Enable learners to identify and comprehend the forms in which nationalism developed along with the formation of nation-states in Europe; establish the relationship and differences between European nationalism and anti-colonial nationalisms; understand emergence of nationalism and nation-states 14 06 Section 1: Events and Processes – B. Nationalism in India Recognize characteristics of Indian nationalism through Non-Cooperation and Civil Disobedience Movement; analyze diverse social movements; familiarize with writings and ideals of political groups 10 05 Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies – A. The Making of a Global World OR B. The Age of Industrialization Appreciate ideas promoting Pan-Indian belongingness; understand globalization and its impact on local economies; understand industrialization and its effect on labor class and colonies 13 / 11 06 Section 3: Print Culture and the Modern World Identify the link between print culture and circulation of ideas; familiarize with historical sources, newspapers, cartoons; understand historical changes reflected in writing 12 05 Section 4: Modernization of Erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State Understand the impact of initiatives in different fields post-independence; analyze effects of modernization phases (1947–1982) 5 03

Title 2: Contemporary India – II (GEOGRAPHY) Themes Learning Objectives Breakup of Periods Breakup of Marks Resources and Development Understand the value of resources, need for judicious utilization and conservation 09 05 Forest and Wildlife* (Periodic Tests) Understand importance of forests and wildlife; develop concept of resource depletion 06 – Water Resources* (Periodic Tests) Comprehend importance of water; awareness towards conservation and management 07 – Agriculture Identify types of farming, major crops, cropping patterns; understand rainfall-cropping relationship; explain government reforms 11 05 Minerals and Energy Resources Identify types of minerals and energy resources; understand their availability and need for conservation 09 04 Manufacturing Industries Understand importance of industries; regional disparities; planned industrial development; role of government in sustainable development 07 03 Life Lines of National Economy Explain importance of transport, communication, trade, and tourism in economic development 06 03

Title 3: Democratic Politics – II (POLITICAL SCIENCE) Themes Learning Objectives Breakup of Periods Breakup of Marks Power Sharing Familiarize with centrality of power sharing; understand spatial and social mechanisms 07 05 Federalism Analyze federal provisions and institutions; explain decentralization in rural and urban areas 07 05 Gender, Religion and Caste Identify challenges posed by communalism; understand caste and gender perspectives in politics 07 03 Political Parties Analyze party systems; introduction to major political parties and challenges; reforms 07 03 Outcomes of Democracy Evaluate democracy’s functioning; distinguish sources of strengths and weaknesses of Indian democracy 06 02 Addendum – Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 Understand provisions of the act 03 02 Cooperative Movement* (Periodic Tests) Analyze issues and challenges in cooperative sector; recognize government role in strengthening movement 03 –

Title 4: Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education Themes Learning Objectives Breakup of Periods Breakup of Marks Unit 1: Understanding J & K Economy Understand different sectors of the economy; major issues in economic development; contribution to GDP 09 05 Unit 2: Employment Generation Understand potential and scope for employment; analyze sectoral initiatives by government 08 05 Unit 3: Financial Literacy (Periodic Tests) Understand stock market operations 04 – Unit 4: Protecting Ourselves from Disasters* Understand role and responsibilities during disasters; promotion of survival and safety skills 09 05 Unit 5: Road Safety Education (Periodic Tests) Understand causes of accidents, preventive measures, and road safety laws 10 –