JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Free

JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 provides a detailed framework for History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. It emphasizes conceptual clarity, analytical skills, and practical understanding. The syllabus outlines themes, learning objectives, periods, and marks distribution, helping students prepare systematically. Periodic assessments and real-world applications are included to enhance learning and exam readiness.

JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: The JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 has been officially released, providing students with a structured roadmap to prepare effectively for board examinations. This comprehensive syllabus covers History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, focusing on conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and practical knowledge. 

Each subject is divided into themes with clearly defined learning objectives, periods, and marks distribution to ensure systematic preparation. Along with theoretical knowledge, periodic assessments and practical insights are included to enhance students’ understanding of real-world applications. Students can easily download the JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF from the official website to plan their studies efficiently and strengthen their foundation across all topics.

Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the steps given below to download the JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the “Student Corner” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the “Syllabus” option.
Step 4: Choose Class 10 from the list of classes and download PDF.

JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 

JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 has been carefully designed to help students build a strong foundation in History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. It emphasizes conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and practical knowledge to ensure effective preparation for board examinations. The detailed syllabus with themes, learning objectives, periods, and marks distribution is provided below.

Title 1: India and the Contemporary World – II (HISTORY)

Themes

Learning Objectives

Breakup of Periods

Breakup of Marks

Section 1: Events and Processes – A. The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

Enable learners to identify and comprehend the forms in which nationalism developed along with the formation of nation-states in Europe; establish the relationship and differences between European nationalism and anti-colonial nationalisms; understand emergence of nationalism and nation-states

14

06

Section 1: Events and Processes – B. Nationalism in India

Recognize characteristics of Indian nationalism through Non-Cooperation and Civil Disobedience Movement; analyze diverse social movements; familiarize with writings and ideals of political groups

10

05

Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies – A. The Making of a Global World OR B. The Age of Industrialization

Appreciate ideas promoting Pan-Indian belongingness; understand globalization and its impact on local economies; understand industrialization and its effect on labor class and colonies

13 / 11

06

Section 3: Print Culture and the Modern World

Identify the link between print culture and circulation of ideas; familiarize with historical sources, newspapers, cartoons; understand historical changes reflected in writing

12

05

Section 4: Modernization of Erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir State

Understand the impact of initiatives in different fields post-independence; analyze effects of modernization phases (1947–1982)

5

03

Title 2: Contemporary India – II (GEOGRAPHY)

Themes

Learning Objectives

Breakup of Periods

Breakup of Marks

Resources and Development

Understand the value of resources, need for judicious utilization and conservation

09

05

Forest and Wildlife* (Periodic Tests)

Understand importance of forests and wildlife; develop concept of resource depletion

06

Water Resources* (Periodic Tests)

Comprehend importance of water; awareness towards conservation and management

07

Agriculture

Identify types of farming, major crops, cropping patterns; understand rainfall-cropping relationship; explain government reforms

11

05

Minerals and Energy Resources

Identify types of minerals and energy resources; understand their availability and need for conservation

09

04

Manufacturing Industries

Understand importance of industries; regional disparities; planned industrial development; role of government in sustainable development

07

03

Life Lines of National Economy

Explain importance of transport, communication, trade, and tourism in economic development

06

03

Title 3: Democratic Politics – II (POLITICAL SCIENCE)

Themes

Learning Objectives

Breakup of Periods

Breakup of Marks

Power Sharing

Familiarize with centrality of power sharing; understand spatial and social mechanisms

07

05

Federalism

Analyze federal provisions and institutions; explain decentralization in rural and urban areas

07

05

Gender, Religion and Caste

Identify challenges posed by communalism; understand caste and gender perspectives in politics

07

03

Political Parties

Analyze party systems; introduction to major political parties and challenges; reforms

07

03

Outcomes of Democracy

Evaluate democracy’s functioning; distinguish sources of strengths and weaknesses of Indian democracy

06

02

Addendum – Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019

Understand provisions of the act

03

02

Cooperative Movement* (Periodic Tests)

Analyze issues and challenges in cooperative sector; recognize government role in strengthening movement

03

Title 4: Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education

Themes

Learning Objectives

Breakup of Periods

Breakup of Marks

Unit 1: Understanding J & K Economy

Understand different sectors of the economy; major issues in economic development; contribution to GDP

09

05

Unit 2: Employment Generation

Understand potential and scope for employment; analyze sectoral initiatives by government

08

05

Unit 3: Financial Literacy (Periodic Tests)

Understand stock market operations

04

Unit 4: Protecting Ourselves from Disasters*

Understand role and responsibilities during disasters; promotion of survival and safety skills

09

05

Unit 5: Road Safety Education (Periodic Tests)

Understand causes of accidents, preventive measures, and road safety laws

10

JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Marking Scheme 2025-25

Check the given below table for the JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Marking Scheme 2025-26:

S.No

Titles

Periods

Theory (Marks)

Internal Assessment (Marks)

1

India and the Contemporary World – II (HISTORY)

65

25

20

2

Contemporary India – II (GEOGRAPHY)

55

20

3

Democratic Politics – II (POLITICAL SCIENCE)

40

20

4

Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education

40

15
 

Total

200

80

20

Download Link:

JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

Students should thoroughly follow the JKBOSE Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 to ensure comprehensive exam preparation. Regular practice and understanding of concepts will boost confidence and performance. Check the provided PDF link to access the complete syllabus and plan your study effectively.

