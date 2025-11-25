Gaon Ki Beti Yojana 2025: Check Registration Important Dates, Eligibility and More

Gaon Ki Beti Yojana: The Gaon Ki Beti Yojana is a scholarship scheme launched by the MP Government to empower the girl students from rural areas of the state to continue their higher education. To apply for the Gaon Ki Beti Yojana, the applicants must have passed Class 12th with first division and must have a "Gaon Ki Beti" (Daughter of the Village) certificate.
Under the scheme, the girls who have enrolled in colleges/ universities will get a monthly assistance of ₹500 for 10 months. This assistance helps to reduce financial burdens associated with college education, such as tuition fees, books, and other academic expenses.
Gaon Ki Beti Yojana Key Highlights
In today’s times, when the world is changing, there are still certain pockets in our country where getting higher education is still a dream for many, especially for girls. The most important factor that plays a role in depriving the girls from education is the financial situation of the family. Hence, to overcome this obstacle, the MP Government has launched the Gaon Ki Beti Yojana for the rural girls. Check the details of the scheme here.
|
Scheme Name
|
Gaon Ki Beti Yojana (MP)
|
Provided By
|
Madhya Pradesh Government
|
Beneficiaries
|
Rural girl students
|
Scholarship Amount
|
₹500/month for 10 months (₹5,000/year)
|
Started Since
|
1 June 2005
Eligibility Criteria for Gaon Ki Beti Yojana
The applicant must meet certain eligibility requirements in order to become eligible to apply for the Gaon Ki Beti Yojana. These eligibility criteria are as follows:
-
Residency: She must be a resident of a rural area in Madhya Pradesh.
-
Educational Qualification: The applicant should have passed 12th standard with a minimum of 60% marks or more.
-
Enrollment in College: The student should be enrolled in a recognized college / university for a graduation (UG) course.
-
Gaon Ki Beti Certificate: The girl must be in possession of a Gaon Ki Beti Certificate (proof/verification of being a “village daughter”).
Documents Required for Gaon Ki Beti Yojana
In order to apply for the Gaon Ki Beti Scheme, the applicants are required to have the following documents ready.
-
Samagra ID (or family ID) linked to Aadhaar.
-
Aadhaar Card of the student.
-
Class 12 Mark sheets
-
Gaon Ki Beti Certificate
-
Income Certificate
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable).
-
Recent Passport-Size Photograph.
-
Current College Code and Branch code
-
Active Mobile Number and Email ID.
Benefits of Gaon Ki Beti Yojana
Schemes like Gaon Ki Beti Yojana help the rural girls to educate themselves without being thinking about the familial constraints and finances. These schemes empower the girls economically and to take decisions and build their careers. Some of the benefits associated with the Gaon Ki Beti Yojana are:
-
Financial Assistance: Under the scheme, the girls will get ₹500/month for 10 months which help them to pursue their higher education.
-
Reduce Drop Out Rates: This will also help in reducing the drop-out rate of girls after Class 12 by supporting girls to enroll in graduation-level courses.
-
Empowerment of Rural Girls: By offering a scholarship, the scheme promotes education and self-reliance among rural female students.
-
Transparent & Online Process: Applications are made through the MP State Scholarship Portal with digital verification of documents.
