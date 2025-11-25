Gaon Ki Beti Yojana 2025: Check Registration Important Dates, Eligibility and More

Gaon Ki Beti Yojana: The Gaon Ki Beti Yojana is a scholarship scheme launched by the MP Government to empower the girl students from rural areas of the state to continue their higher education. To apply for the Gaon Ki Beti Yojana, the applicants must have passed Class 12th with first division and must have a "Gaon Ki Beti" (Daughter of the Village) certificate.

Under the scheme, the girls who have enrolled in colleges/ universities will get a monthly assistance of ₹500 for 10 months. This assistance helps to reduce financial burdens associated with college education, such as tuition fees, books, and other academic expenses.

Gaon Ki Beti Yojana Key Highlights

In today’s times, when the world is changing, there are still certain pockets in our country where getting higher education is still a dream for many, especially for girls. The most important factor that plays a role in depriving the girls from education is the financial situation of the family. Hence, to overcome this obstacle, the MP Government has launched the Gaon Ki Beti Yojana for the rural girls. Check the details of the scheme here.