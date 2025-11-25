IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for 362 Posts - Apply Online Begins at mha.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Nov 25, 2025, 15:39 IST

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB) for the 362 posts of Multi-Tasking Staff on its official website. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.

MHA IB Recruitment 2025: Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB) has commenced the online application registration process for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff on its official website. A total of 362 Multi-Tasking Staff posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2025.
Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Tier-I exam, followed by Tier-II exam. The final merit list would be prepared on the basis of performance in Tier-I exam, provided the candidate is qualified in Tier-II exam.

MHA IB Recruitment 2025 Download Link

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below: 

MHA IB Recruitment 2025

PDF Download Link 

MHA IB Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the schedule given below-

Starting Date of Online Application November 22,2025
Last Date of Online Application  December 14, 2025
Last Date of submission of Application Fee December 16, 2025

MHA IB Vacancy Details

A total of 362 Multi-Tasking Staff (General) MTS(G) in the different Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. Please check the notification link for details of the number of posts-

MTS 362 Posts

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Tier-I exam, followed by Tier-II exam. Online Exam of Objective type MCQs, divided into 4 parts containing 100 questions of 1 mark each on:

Tier I: General Awareness,Quantitative Aptitude,Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability and Reasoning and English Language. 

Tier-II: Descriptive Test on English Language and Comprehension which included basics of English Language, its vocabulary, correct grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc., to test comprehension and paragraph writing in 150 words).

Tier-II Exam will be of qualifying nature with qualifying marks -20



