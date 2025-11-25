IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for 362 Posts - Apply Online Begins at mha.gov.in

MHA IB Recruitment 2025: Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB) has commenced the online application registration process for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff on its official website. A total of 362 Multi-Tasking Staff posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2025.

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Tier-I exam, followed by Tier-II exam. The final merit list would be prepared on the basis of performance in Tier-I exam, provided the candidate is qualified in Tier-II exam. MHA IB Recruitment 2025 Download Link Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

MHA IB Recruitment 2025 PDF Download Link MHA IB Important Dates The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the schedule given below- Starting Date of Online Application November 22,2025 Last Date of Online Application December 14, 2025 Last Date of submission of Application Fee December 16, 2025 MHA IB Vacancy Details A total of 362 Multi-Tasking Staff (General) MTS(G) in the different Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. Please check the notification link for details of the number of posts- MTS 362 Posts Selection Process Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Tier-I exam, followed by Tier-II exam. Online Exam of Objective type MCQs, divided into 4 parts containing 100 questions of 1 mark each on: