IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Uttarakhand DElEd 2025 Answer Key Released ukdeled.com; Direct link to Download Response Sheet PDF

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 25, 2025, 17:05 IST

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Ramnagar (Nainital), released the Uttarakhand Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Answer Key today, November 25, 2025. Candidates can check the answer key, raise objections, and estimate marks on the official website at ukdeled.com until December 4, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Uttarakhand Board has released the Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key on November 25, 2025.
Uttarakhand Board has released the Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key on November 25, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand Board has released the Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key on November 25, 2025.
  • Candidates can access the answer key on the official website at ukdeled.com.
  • The deadline for checking and raising objections is December 4, 2025.

Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Ramnagar (Nainital) has released the Uttarakhand Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Answer Key today, November 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam will need to visit the official website to check the answer key and raise objections if necessary with supporting documents on the official website at ukdeled.com. Candidates can download and raise objections till December 4, 2025. Candidates can estimate their marks using the answer key. 

Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the following table carrying the important points of Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025 Released
Exam name  Uttarakhand DElEd Examination
Board name  Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar (Nainital)
Academic year  2025-26
Official wbeste  ukdeled.com
State  Uttarakhand 
Programme  Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)
Years of study  2
Answer Key release date  November 24, 2025
Exam date  November 22, 2025
Last date to raise objections  December 4, 2025
Marking scheme 

Correct: +1

Incorrect: 0
Exam Sets  4

How to download the Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the UK DElED Answer Key 2025:

  • Visit the official website at ukdeled.com
  • On the homepage, click on the “डी०एल०एड० प्रवेश परीक्षा-2025 की उत्तर कुंजी डाउनलोड करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें |”
  • Uttarakhand DELED Entrance Exam 2025 Answer Key will open
  • Check details and download the answer key

How to Raise Objection Against Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025?

In case any candidate has an objection to any question or answer, they can send their objection against the UK DElEd Answer Key 2025 along with supporting documents to deled2015@gmail.com latest by December 4, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News