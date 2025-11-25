Uttarakhand DElEd 2025 Answer Key Released ukdeled.com; Direct link to Download Response Sheet PDF

Key Points
- Uttarakhand Board has released the Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key on November 25, 2025.
- Candidates can access the answer key on the official website at ukdeled.com.
- The deadline for checking and raising objections is December 4, 2025.
Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Ramnagar (Nainital) has released the Uttarakhand Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Answer Key today, November 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam will need to visit the official website to check the answer key and raise objections if necessary with supporting documents on the official website at ukdeled.com. Candidates can download and raise objections till December 4, 2025. Candidates can estimate their marks using the answer key.
Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important points of Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025 Released
|Exam name
|Uttarakhand DElEd Examination
|Board name
|Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar (Nainital)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official wbeste
|ukdeled.com
|State
|Uttarakhand
|Programme
|Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)
|Years of study
|2
|Answer Key release date
|November 24, 2025
|Exam date
|November 22, 2025
|Last date to raise objections
|December 4, 2025
|Marking scheme
|
Correct: +1
Incorrect: 0
|Exam Sets
|4
How to download the Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the UK DElED Answer Key 2025:
- Visit the official website at ukdeled.com
- On the homepage, click on the “डी०एल०एड० प्रवेश परीक्षा-2025 की उत्तर कुंजी डाउनलोड करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें |”
- Uttarakhand DELED Entrance Exam 2025 Answer Key will open
- Check details and download the answer key
How to Raise Objection Against Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025?
In case any candidate has an objection to any question or answer, they can send their objection against the UK DElEd Answer Key 2025 along with supporting documents to deled2015@gmail.com latest by December 4, 2025.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation