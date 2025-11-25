Uttarakhand DElEd 2025 Answer Key Released ukdeled.com; Direct link to Download Response Sheet PDF

Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Ramnagar (Nainital) has released the Uttarakhand Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Answer Key today, November 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam will need to visit the official website to check the answer key and raise objections if necessary with supporting documents on the official website at ukdeled.com. Candidates can download and raise objections till December 4, 2025. Candidates can estimate their marks using the answer key.

Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important points of Uttarakhand DElEd Answer Key 2025: