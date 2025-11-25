NIOS Starts Registration for Six-Month Bridge Course for BEd Primary Teachers

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has launched a six-month bridge course for primary teachers who have qualified for a BEd. The action comes after the Supreme Court directives, and the board is seeking online registrations for the programme. The eligible teachers must have been appointed as primary teachers with BEd degree between June 28, 2018, and August 11, 2023. Interested teachers are encouraged to visit the website to register at bridge.nios.ac.in. The portal was launched on the occasion of the 36th Foundation Day by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

NIOS Bridge Course Application Documents Required

During the application process, the following documents must be uploaded.