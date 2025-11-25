NIOS Starts Registration for Six-Month Bridge Course for BEd Primary Teachers

Key Points
- NIOS has launched a six-month bridge course for primary teachers with a BEd.
- Online registrations are open for teachers at bridge.nios.ac.in.
- The portal was launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has launched a six-month bridge course for primary teachers who have qualified for a BEd. The action comes after the Supreme Court directives, and the board is seeking online registrations for the programme. The eligible teachers must have been appointed as primary teachers with BEd degree between June 28, 2018, and August 11, 2023. Interested teachers are encouraged to visit the website to register at bridge.nios.ac.in. The portal was launched on the occasion of the 36th Foundation Day by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
NIOS Bridge Course Application Documents Required
During the application process, the following documents must be uploaded.
- U-DISE Plus code
- Applicant's passport size photo
- BEd certificate
- Appointment letter
- Self-declaration certificate certified by the principal
Supreme Court Rule on BEd Training
The Supreme Court said that BEd degree holders are not eligible for primary level, i.e., class 1 to 5 teaching but for the secondary level. The apex court directed National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to prepare a special ‘bridge’ course for such BEd holders. It has been approved by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
In case of technical support, candidates must reach out to the helpline email at bridgesupport@nios.ac.in to get in touch with the board officials.
DIRECT LINK - NIOS 6 Months BEd Bridging Course Registration
NIOS 6 Months BEd Bridging Course: Eligibility Criteria & Instructions
Applicants must check and satisfy the following eligibility criteria before applying:
- Only in-service primary teachers with B.Ed. qualification
- Appointed for the period from 28.06.2018 to 11.08.2023, as per NCTE notification dated.
- Must complete the course within 1 year of NIOS course commencement.
- Failure to complete the course will invalidate appointment
- Course valid only for retaining existing employment, not for future recruitment
- Teachers must have been appointed to their positions based on the validity of their B.Ed. qualification as per the National Council for Teacher Education’s notification.
