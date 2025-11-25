IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
AILET 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check How to Download Hall Ticket Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 25, 2025, 17:26 IST

NLU Delhi will soon release the AILET 2026 admit card for the exam scheduled on December 14, 2025. Registered students must download the hall ticket, which includes exam details like the centre, date, timings, name, and roll number, from the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. 

NLU Delhi is set to release the AILET 2026 admit card.
Key Points

  • The AILET 2026 exam is scheduled for December 14, 2025.
  • Students must download the admit card at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET Exam 2026: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi is expected to release the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 admit card soon. Students who have registered for the exam scheduled for December 14, 2025 will need to visit the official website to download the hall ticket at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The admit card will include the AILET 2026 exam centre details, exam date, timings, and candidate's name and roll number. The board will release the admit card approximately 5-6 days before the exam. 

AILET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of AILET 2026:

Overview  Details 
Event name  AILET 2026 Admit Card soon
Exam name  All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)
Board name  National Law University (NLU), Delhi
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Stream  Law 
Frequency  Annual 
Exam date  December 14, 2025
Exam time  2 PM

How to Download AILET 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the AILET admit card 2026 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  2. In the login window, enter your credentials 
  3. Head to the link for admit card
  4. The AILET 2026 hall ticket will appear
  5. Check your details and download the card for exam purposes

Students must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam hall to appear for the exams. They must also carry an ID proof to sit for the examination.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News.

