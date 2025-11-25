AILET 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check How to Download Hall Ticket Here

AILET Exam 2026: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi is expected to release the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 admit card soon. Students who have registered for the exam scheduled for December 14, 2025 will need to visit the official website to download the hall ticket at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The admit card will include the AILET 2026 exam centre details, exam date, timings, and candidate's name and roll number. The board will release the admit card approximately 5-6 days before the exam.

AILET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of AILET 2026: