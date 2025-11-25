AILET 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check How to Download Hall Ticket Here

Key Points
- NLU Delhi is set to release the AILET 2026 admit card.
- The AILET 2026 exam is scheduled for December 14, 2025.
- Students must download the admit card at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
AILET Exam 2026: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi is expected to release the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 admit card soon. Students who have registered for the exam scheduled for December 14, 2025 will need to visit the official website to download the hall ticket at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The admit card will include the AILET 2026 exam centre details, exam date, timings, and candidate's name and roll number. The board will release the admit card approximately 5-6 days before the exam.
AILET 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of AILET 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|AILET 2026 Admit Card soon
|Exam name
|All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)
|Board name
|National Law University (NLU), Delhi
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
|Stream
|Law
|Frequency
|Annual
|Exam date
|December 14, 2025
|Exam time
|2 PM
How to Download AILET 2026 Admit Card?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the AILET admit card 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
- In the login window, enter your credentials
- Head to the link for admit card
- The AILET 2026 hall ticket will appear
- Check your details and download the card for exam purposes
Students must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam hall to appear for the exams. They must also carry an ID proof to sit for the examination.
