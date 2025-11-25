IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
Constitution Day Drawing: 20+ Samvidhan Divas Poster Making Ideas for School Students

Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on November 26th is an engaging school activity using poster making and drawing to creatively teach students the significance of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. These artistic expressions honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution's framers while educating students about their rights and duties. This article provides 20+ Constitution Day drawing and poster ideas, suitable for all students for school competitions, projects, and displays, blending creativity with patriotism for this special day.

Constitution Day 2025 Drawing Ideas
Constitution Day Drawing or Samvidhan Divas Poster Making is one of the most engaging school activities that helps students understand the importance of the Indian Constitution in a creative way. Every year on 26 November, schools encourage children to express the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity through colourful Constitution Day posters. These drawings not only honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the makers of the Constitution but also inspire students to learn about their rights and duties in a fun and meaningful manner.

In this article, we share 20+ Constitution Day drawing ideas that are perfect for school competitions, homework projects, and classroom displays. From simple poster ideas for kids to detailed Samvidhan Diwas illustrations for senior students, these concepts will help bring creativity and patriotic spirit together on this special day.

20+ Creative Constitution Day Drawing Ideas for School Students

1.India Constitution Day 26th November Indian Flag Text Supreme Court And Ashok Chakra, Constitution Day, India Constitution Day, Supreme Court PNG and Vector with Transparent Background for Free D (1)

2.Happy Constitution Day!(India)

3.republic day drawing

4.download

5.Samvidhan Diwas November 26th Tiranga Color Hindi Calligraphy Text, Samvidhan Diwas, Constitution Day, 26 November PNG and Vector with Transparent Background for Free Download

6.Poster

7.Samvidhan Diwas November 26th Tiranga Color Hindi Calligraphy Text, Samvidhan Diwas, Constitution Day, 26 November PNG and Vector with Transparent Background for Free Download

8.download

9.republic day drawing

10.Happy Constitution Day!(India)

11.India Constitution Day 26th November Indian Flag Text Supreme Court And Ashok Chakra, Constitution Day, India Constitution Day, Supreme Court PNG and Vector with Transparent Background for Free Down

Constitution Day drawings and Samvidhan Diwas poster activities are a powerful way to help students connect with the values of the Indian Constitution. Through creative artwork, children learn about justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity in a way that is both meaningful and memorable. These 20+ Constitution Day poster ideas encourage students to express patriotism, understand their rights and duties, and appreciate the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other Constitutional leaders. As schools celebrate 26 November, these drawings become a beautiful reminder of our shared responsibility to uphold and respect the Constitution of India.

Also Check - 

Essay on Constitution Day

संविधान दिवस 2025 पर भाषण

Constitution Day 2025 School Activities and Celebration Ideas


