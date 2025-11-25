Constitution Day Drawing: 20+ Samvidhan Divas Poster Making Ideas for School Students

Constitution Day Drawing or Samvidhan Divas Poster Making is one of the most engaging school activities that helps students understand the importance of the Indian Constitution in a creative way. Every year on 26 November, schools encourage children to express the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity through colourful Constitution Day posters. These drawings not only honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the makers of the Constitution but also inspire students to learn about their rights and duties in a fun and meaningful manner.

In this article, we share 20+ Constitution Day drawing ideas that are perfect for school competitions, homework projects, and classroom displays. From simple poster ideas for kids to detailed Samvidhan Diwas illustrations for senior students, these concepts will help bring creativity and patriotic spirit together on this special day.