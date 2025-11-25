50+ Powerful Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) Slogans and Captions for Students and Kids

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is celebrated every year on 26 November to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution. For students and kids, this day is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity through speeches, drawings, activities, and creative slogans. Powerful Constitution Day slogans and captions help young learners express their thoughts clearly while developing awareness about their rights and duties as responsible citizens. In this article, we present 50+ inspiring, catchy, and easy-to-remember Constitution Day slogans and captions specially curated for school students. Whether you need lines for posters, assemblies, social media posts, or classroom competitions, these Samvidhan Diwas slogans will add meaning, motivation, and patriotism to your celebration.
Best Constitution Day Captions for Students
- “Celebrating the power of ‘We the People’.”
- “Proud to be guided by the world’s strongest Constitution.”
- “Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity — my values, my identity.”
- “Honouring the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar today and always.”
- “Constitution Day: Learning our rights, respecting our duties.”
- “We grow stronger when we follow the Constitution.”
- “Young minds, strong values — Happy Constitution Day!”
- “Celebrating Samvidhan Diwas with pride and purpose.”
- “The Constitution shapes us. Let’s honour it.”
- “Building a better India by following the Constitution every day.”
Short and Catchy Constitution Day Slogans
- “We the People, We the Power!”
- “Respect the Constitution, Strengthen the Nation.”
- “Rights for All, Duties for All.”
- “Unity grows when the Constitution flows.
- “Justice. Liberty. Equality. Fraternity.”
- “Follow the Constitution, Build the Future.”
- “Ambedkar’s Vision, India’s Mission.”
- “Strong Constitution, Strong India.”
- “Know Your Rights, Perform Your Duties.”
- “India’s Strength Lies in Its Constitution.”
Motivational Constitution Day Quotes for School Events
- “A great nation is built when its citizens respect their rights and perform their duties.”
- “The Constitution is not just a document; it is a guide to living with dignity and responsibility.”
- “Strong values create strong citizens—and strong citizens build a strong India.”
- “Let us honour the Constitution by practicing honesty, equality, and respect every day.”
- “The future of India rests in the hands of students who follow the principles of the Constitution.”
- “The Constitution gives us the power to grow, learn, and rise—use that power wisely.”
- “Our freedom is meaningful only when we uphold the values that protect it.”
- “Great leaders created our Constitution; great citizens keep it alive.”
- “Democracy grows stronger when young minds understand its values.”
- “Read the Constitution, follow it, and become the change India needs.”
Captions Highlighting Fundamental Rights and Duties
- Rights empower us, duties shape us.”
- “Enjoy your rights, honour your duties—India grows when both are balanced.”
- “Fundamental Rights give us freedom; Fundamental Duties give us direction.”
- “A good citizen knows their rights—and follows their duties.”
- “Rights protect us; duties protect our nation.”
- “With every right comes a responsibility—let’s uphold both.”
- “Strong citizens respect their rights and fulfil their duties every day.”
- “Rights make us independent; duties make us responsible.”
- “Know your rights, perform your duties—celebrate the true spirit of the Constitution.”
- “India shines when citizens value both rights and duties equally.”
Constitution Day is a powerful reminder of the values that guide our nation, and the right captions and slogans help students express these ideals with clarity and pride. Whether it’s celebrating fundamental rights, honouring our duties, or appreciating the vision of the Constitution’s makers, these lines inspire young minds to become responsible citizens. As schools observe Samvidhan Diwas, these captions and slogans add meaning, motivation, and patriotism to every poster, speech, and activity—keeping the spirit of the Constitution alive for future generations.
