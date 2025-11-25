50+ Powerful Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) Slogans and Captions for Students and Kids

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is celebrated every year on 26 November to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution. For students and kids, this day is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity through speeches, drawings, activities, and creative slogans. Powerful Constitution Day slogans and captions help young learners express their thoughts clearly while developing awareness about their rights and duties as responsible citizens. In this article, we present 50+ inspiring, catchy, and easy-to-remember Constitution Day slogans and captions specially curated for school students. Whether you need lines for posters, assemblies, social media posts, or classroom competitions, these Samvidhan Diwas slogans will add meaning, motivation, and patriotism to your celebration.