Personality Test: Pick a Thanksgiving Seat to Find Your Social Style This Holiday!

The Thanksgiving holiday is not solely about food, family, and traditions. It provides an opportunity to learn fun information about yourself. Most personality tests involve a holiday-related decision, which may elicit a surprising quality that you do not even realize you perform at the table. Each decision from where you choose to sit, to what you put on your plate first, encapsulates your personal preferences that represent something deeper about your leadership style, comfort needs, energy levels, and how you make decisions.
This Thanksgiving personality test transforms ordinary holiday events, into a simple, yet thought-provoking reflection, on what you uniquely bring to family gatherings. You are, at least, somewhat, the host, helper, guest, successful observer, or informal observer; each decision you make says more than you may realize.
Pick a Thanksgiving Seat to Find Your Social Style
This Thanksgiving dinner setting offers you four unique choices of seats. You won’t be surprised to learn each of these seats has its own vibe and expresses the type of energy you bring into a gathering.
As you look at A, B, C, or D, I invite you to select your seat orientation choice.
Review each of the seats carefully and select the one you are drawn to:
A: Main head of the table
B: Comfortable Sofa with view of a book
C: Simple white chair and a view of a computer
D: Wood chair with a bag placed on it
Choose the Seat that feels the most comfortable to you, make the decision based on your gut instinct!
Answer: Pick a Thanksgiving Seat to Find Your Social Style
Seat A - The Head of the Table
Selecting Seat A signifies you are a natural leader who values structure, community, and tradition.
You enjoy being involved in decision-making and promoting inclusivity. You feel confident, responsible, and are often the grounding force of the group during gatherings and special occasions.
Seat B - The Comfy Couch with Book
Choosing Seat B indicates a calm, introspective personality. You appreciate comfort, mental space, and meaningful one-on-one conversation over a lot of group energy.
You tend to be observant and emotionally intelligent, and prefer to be alone when recovering. You choose a more informal approach over a more formal approach, and view gathering with family and friends as an opportunity to recharge versus perform, or act on stage.
Seat C - The White Chair with Laptop
Selecting Seat C displays an intentional thinker with a detailed focus who values productivity and purpose even during the holiday season.
Decision-making, organizing, and staying engaged mentally is important to you, as you appreciate being useful. You value and are very adaptable, somewhat tech / gadget savvy, and prefer the role of problem-solver among your peers.
Seat D - The Wooden Chair with Bag
By selecting Seat D you enjoy motion, change, physical activity, practical projects, and you probably help others, run errands, and/or begin projects!
The bag represents readiness for new ideas, new responsibilities, or the last-minute fun of your choice each can be more fun than safely indulging a routine!
Conclusion
In conclusion, the seat you choose reflects the way in which you approach gatherings, responsibilities, and your own physical comfort. Each of the seats can represent unique strengths; leadership, calm, insight, results-oriented focus, or practical spontaneity. Regardless of the seat you choose, the seat you select highlights your chosen energy in any setting, and the way in which you engage with others naturally.
