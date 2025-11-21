Haryana Board 9th Science Model Paper 2026: Download Class 9 Sciene Sample Paper PDF

RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 21, 2025, 17:31 IST

Haryana Board 9th Science Model Paper 2026 helps students understand the latest exam pattern, important topics, and marking scheme. By practising this paper, students can improve speed, accuracy, and confidence. It also highlights weak areas, making revision more effective and boosting overall exam performance.

Haryana Board 9th Science Model Paper 2026 is an essential practice resource for students preparing for their annual exams. This model paper follows the latest HBSE 2026 exam pattern and helps students understand important topics, question formats, and chapter-wise weightage. 

By solving the Haryana Board Class 9 Science Model Paper 2026, students can improve their speed, accuracy, and confidence before the final exam. It also allows them to identify their strong and weak areas so they can revise more effectively. Regular practice with this model paper ensures better preparation and boosts the chances of scoring high marks in the Class 9 Science exam.

Haryana Board 9th Science Model Paper 2026