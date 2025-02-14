RRB Group D Important Questions 2025: Check CBT Subject Wise Questions with Answers for Exam

RRB Group D Important Questions 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D examination comprises of subjects such as arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and general science, and the important topics are percentage, profit and loss, averages, puzzles, number series, Indian history, geography, polity, and the basics of physics, chemistry and biology. In this article, we have compiled the important questions that can be asked in the RRG Group D 2025 exam. Candidates can check the RRB Group D important questions for the computer based test below. RRB Group D Important Questions 2025 The RRB Group D CBT exam will be conducted online and each question carries 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of ⅓ marks for every wrong answer marked. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. In the RRB Group exam, 100 questions will be asked from subjects

(b) Cambium (c) Phloem (d) Xylem Answer: d Ques. On which day is 'World Hindi Day' (WHD) observed every year to mark the first anniversary of World Hindi Conference (WHC), which was held in 1975? (a) 5th September (b) 14th October (c) 10th January (d) 26th January Answer: c Ques. Rs 1,080 invested for 3 months gave an interest of 27. The simple rate of interest per annum was: (a) 2.5% (b) 5% (c) 7.5% (d) 10% Answer: d Ques. In Modern Periodic Table, there is an anomaly when it comes to the position of because it can be placed either in group 1 or group 17 in the first period. Ans1. (a) He (b) H (c) Li (d) Be Answer: b Ques. The sample space of four coins tossed together is: (a) 8 (b) 64 (c) 32 (d) 16 Answer: d Ques. Two pipes, A and B, can fill a tank in X minutes and 6 minutes, respectively. If both the pipes are used together, then they take 1.5 minutes to fill the tank. Find the value of X.

(a) 1 min (b) 4 min (c) 5 min (d) 2 min Answer: b Ques. 'Real' is the currency of which country? (a) South Africa (b) Brazil (c) Ghana (d) Cambodia Answer: b Ques. The transfer of pollengrains from anther to the stigma of a flower is called (a) Pollination (b) Regeneration (c) Transpiration (d) Sexual reproduction Answer: a Ques. The age of a mother 10 years ago was three times the age of her son. 10 years hence, the mother's age will be twice that of her son. The ratio of their present ages is: (a) 12 : 5 (b) 6 : 1 (c) 7 : 3 (d) 4 : 2 Answer: c Ques. Which of the following laws is associated with the heating effect of electric current? (a) Joule's law (b) Ohm's law (c) Faraday's law (d) Newton's law Answer: a Ques. The work done is zero if there is no ____ (a) Power (b) Momentum (c) Velocity (d) Displacement Answer: d Ques. If A is the sister of C and C is the wife of D. How is D related to A?

(a) Sister (b) Brother-in-law (c) Brother (d) Sister-in-law Answer: b Ques. Find the next number in the series. 4, 9, 20, 43, ? (a) 100 (b) 92 (c) 82 (d) 90 Answer: d Ques. Pointing to a woman, Raghav said, "Her son is my daughter's uncle". How is the woman related to Raghav? (a) Sister (b) Mother (c) Daughter (d) Grandmother Answer: b Ques. If the number x3339 is divisible by 11, what is the face value of x? (a) 12 (b) 24 (c) 5 (d) 3 Answer: c Ques. What comes next in the given series? 6C, 10F, 141, 18L, ? (a) 22G (b) 22O (c) 20T (d) 22L Answer: b Ques. The difference between the selling prices of a keyboard at losses 15% and 25% is ₹ 50. Then the cost price of a keyboard is: (a) Rs 240 (b) Rs 330 (c) Rs 300 (d) Rs 500 Answer: d Ques. Which of the following has low density and low melting point? (a) Na (b) Fe (c) Cu (d) Au Answer: a

Ques. Supriya is playing chess with Pallavi. If Supriya is facing north, in which direction Pallavi is facing considering the standard chess seating position? (a) North (b) West (c) South (d) East Answer: c Ques. Samu needs 40% to pass. If he scores 190 marks but still falls short by 10 marks, then what is the maximum number of marks he could have scored? (a) 400 (b) 500 (c) 450 (d) 550 Answer: b Ques. The atomic mass of calcium is : (a) 24 (b) 40 (c) 23 (d) 32 Answer: b RRB Group D Important Questions 2025 Section Wise RRB Group D Exam becomes easier when candidates focus on section-wise important questions asked in previous years. The papers from 2018 and 2022 show a clear pattern: questions are direct, simple, and NCERT-based. The following section-wise questions will help understand the real difficulty level and improve accuracy in the upcoming RRB Group D CBT 2025.

RRB Group D Important Questions for General Science General Science questions in RRB Group D are mostly basic Physics, Chemistry, and Biology concepts taught up to Class 10. Below are important General Science questions taken from the previous year papers. Soft drinks contain which acid? Bending of light when it enters a denser medium is known as what? State the energy possessed by a moving body. What is the formula for kinetic energy? In photosynthesis, plants use which form of energy? Which tissue is found beneath human skin? Which gas is commonly used as an illuminating gas? CH₃–CH₃ represents which compound? What is the name of the process used to find the age of a tree? Which gas is released during the chlor-alkali process? RRB Group D Important Questions for General Awareness

General Awareness questions are factual and are usually taken from recent events, history, geography, polity, and static GK. Below are key questions asked previously. The Periyar River flows in which Indian state? Apollo 11 was launched in which year? Who wrote the autobiography “Dreaming Big”? The Statue of Liberty was designed by whom? Who is known as the “Iron Lady of Manipur”? The headquarters of BCCI is located in which city? The festival “Chalo Loku” is celebrated in which state? Which river does not flow through Gujarat? Who discovered the principle of natural selection? What is the full form of RNA? RRB Group D Important Questions for Reasoning Reasoning questions in RRB Group D test logical ability, observation, and pattern recognition. Below are important Reasoning questions based on the previous paper style.