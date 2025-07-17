RRB Group D Selection Process 2025: All Details About CBT, PET, DV, and Medical Examination

The RRB Group D Selection Process 2025 involves several important stages. It begins with a Computer-Based Test (CBT), which is the first step in shortlisting candidates. Candidates who clear the CBT will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates must go through Document Verification and a Medical Examination to complete the final selection after qualifying for the PET. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Group D Notification 2025 on its website. This recruitment drive is for various posts such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and other Level-1 positions. Continue reading this article to understand the full RRB Group D selection process for a complete breakdown of each stage. RRB Group D Selection Process 2025

The RRB Group D Selection Process 2025 is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to recruit eligible candidates for various posts in Indian Railways. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam with the dream of securing a government job in the railway sector every year. It is important to first understand the selection process clearly to succeed. The recruitment involves three key stages: Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Stage 3: Document Verification (DV) and Medical Test RRB Group D Selection Process for CBT The first stage of the RRB Group D Selection Process 2025 is the Computer-Based Test (CBT). This online exam plays a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next stages. The CBT carries 100 marks and lasts for 90 minutes. It includes questions from four key subjects: General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. Candidates who belong to the PwD (Persons with Disabilities) category get 120 minutes to complete the test.

It is important to understand the complete RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 to score well. The subject-wise weightage and exam duration are mentioned below for quick reference. Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration General Science 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Total 100 100 90 Minutes (120 Minutes for PwD) Candidates who perform well in the CBT are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV). This makes the CBT a critical part of railway recruitment journey. RRB Group D Selection Process for Physical Efficiency Examination (PET) The second stage of the RRB Group D Selection Process 2025 is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who clear the Computer-Based Test (CBT) are called for this round. The PET is designed to test the physical fitness and endurance of the applicants. Both male and female candidates must participate in this round.

However, candidates who have a benchmark disability of 40% or more (PwD) are exempted from the PET and can directly proceed to the next stage, subject to medical standards. Below are the physical requirements for male and female candidates in the RRB Group D PET 2025: Category Criteria Male Candidates Lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres within 2 minutes without putting it down.

Able to run 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in a single attempt. Female Candidates Lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres within 2 minutes without stopping.

Able to run 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one go. RRB Group D Selection Process for Document Verification The third stage of the RRB Group D Selection Process 2025 is Document Verification (DV). Candidates who clear both the CBT and PET must appear for this round with all the required original documents.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) verifies the candidate’s eligibility, academic details, identity proof, and category certificates (if applicable). during this stage. Failing to submit valid and complete documents will result in disqualification from the RRB Group D recruitment. Also Check: RRB Group D Syllabus 2025

RRB Group D Selection Process 2025 for Medical Examination Candidates must undergo the Medical Fitness Test after documents are verified, which is the final stage of the selection process. This examination is conducted to ensure that the selected candidates are physically fit to carry out their duties efficiently in the Indian Railways. The medical examination tests vision, hearing ability, overall health, and physical capabilities as per the post-specific medical standards defined by the Railway Board.

RRB Group D Medical Standards 2025 Chec the table below for RRB Group D Medical Standards required for different categories. These standards assess whether a candidate is fit for the job: Medical Standard General Fitness Criteria Vision Requirements A-2 Fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/9 without glasses; Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 without glasses. Must pass tests for colour vision, binocular vision, night vision, and mesopic vision. A-3 Fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses (max power ±2D); Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses. Includes tests for colour and night vision. B-1 Fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (max ±4D); Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6. Must pass tests for colour, binocular, night, and mesopic vision. B-2 Fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (max ±4D); Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6. Requires binocular vision test. C-1 Fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses; Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses for reading or close work. C-2 Fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/12, Nil with or without glasses; Near Vision: Sn. 0.6 (combined) with or without glasses for close work.