ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: The ICSE History and Civics Specimen 2026 exam is going to be held on 16 March, 2026 and students should start their preparation with the official CISCE Class 10 History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026.
The council has released this sample paper to help students understand the latest question pattern, marking scheme, and important topics that may appear in the final board exam.
By practising the specimen paper, students can develop accuracy, learn time management, and analyse their weak areas before the exam. It also boosts confidence by giving a clear idea of the difficulty level. To score well in ICSE Class 10 History and Civics, downloading and solving the specimen paper is highly recommended. Check this article to download the ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026.
ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026: Key Highlights
Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics exam must check the key details of the 2026 specimen paper before starting their revision. These highlights will help them understand the exam structure, paper format, and important updates released by CISCE.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE History and Civics Board Exam 2026
|
Subject
|
History and Civics
|
Specimen Paper Year
|
2026
|
Exam Date
|
16 March 2026
|
Official Sample Paper
|
ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026
|
Official website
|
cisce.org
ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026
|
Question Number
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
1
|
Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)
(i) Identify the exclusive powers of the Rajya Sabha.
P: Can introduce a new All India Service
Q: Can impeach the President
R: Can never be dissolved as a whole
S: Can introduce a Money Bill
(a) P and Q
(b) R and S
(c) P and R
(d) Q and S
(ii) Who made the amendment which resulted in the headline given below?
(a) The Supreme Court
(b) The President
(c) The Parliament
(d) The Prime Minister
(iii) Given below are details of few Indian citizens:
Select the person who fulfils the eligibility criteria to become the President of India.
(a) W
(b) X
(c) Y
(d) Z
(iv) Observe the given picture. In case of a similar unruly situation in the Lok Sabha, choose the action that may be taken by the Speaker.
(a) Adjourn the house for lack of quorum.
(b) Dissolve the Lok Sabha.
(c) Adjourn the house for lack of discipline.
(d) Disqualify the members under Anti-defection law.
(v) Choose the correct option to replace the underlined word: The Union ministers are collectively responsible to the Prime Minister.
(a) Lok Sabha
(b) Rajya Sabha
(c) President
(d) Speaker
(vi) Residents of Jodhpur, X and Y got married in the year 2014 and after 4 months of wedlock, petty family issues and arguments resulted in their separation for 6 years. The matter was placed before the Bench of Lok Adalat Family Court, Jodhpur wherein all efforts were made to reunite the family again. With constant efforts of counselling, parties agreed to live together and withdraw their Divorce Petition.
Case Study, Lok Adalat, District – Jodhpur
Which advantage of the Lok Adalat is highlighted in the above case?
(a) Saves money
(b) Speedy justice
(c) Works on the spirit of compromise
(d) Reduces the burden on High Courts
(vii) Assertion (A): The Indian National Congress was formed in 1885.
Reason (R): The main aim of the Indian National Congress at its inception was to demand complete independence for India.
(a) (A) is true and (R) is false.
(b) (A) is false and (R) is true.
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
(viii) Identify the option which shows the correct chronology of the following events:
1. The Dandi March
2. The Second Round Table Conference
3. The Simon Commission
(a) 3-1-2
(b) 1-3-2
(c) 3-2-1
(d) 2-1-3
(ix) The area in which Anand stays has had no water supply for three days in spite of repeated complaints. The residents have a meeting and discuss a few methods to resolve this problem. Being a follower of the beliefs and methods of the Early Nationalists, which of the following methods is Anand NOT LIKELY to approve?
(a) Peaceful procession by the residents
(b) Follow the method of boycott
(c) Write a petition to the government
(d) Write an article in the newspaper highlighting the problem
(x) Identify the cities most affected by American action in World War II.
(a) Rome, Berlin
(b) Tokyo, Berlin
(c) Hiroshima, Nagasaki
(d) Tokyo, Rome
(xi) Which repressive policy of Lord Lytton is depicted in the picture given?
(a) Organising the Grand Delhi
(b) The Arms Act
(c) Reduction of the maximum age of Civil Service Examination
(d) The Vernacular Press Act
(xii) Identify the odd one out of the following Assertive Nationalists Leaders.
(a) Bipin Chandra Pal
(b) Dadabhai Naoroji
(c) Lala Lajpat Rai
(d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
(xiii) Read the description and choose the correct option
This was a significant event in Indian history. Many underlying causes of the revolt included economic exploitation, social reforms, and political annexations by the British. Even in its failure it ignited nationalism in the people of India. Its immediate cause was___________.
(a) introduction of the Doctrine of Lapse
(b) annexation of Indian states by the British
(c) use of greased cartridges in Enfield rifles
(d) establishment of English as the medium of instruction
(xiv) Which of the following countries will NOT be part of this cartoon?
(a) China
(b) Japan
(c) Russia
(d) Britain
(xv) Identify the correct pair from the given options.
(a) Surendranath Banerjee – Assertive Nationalist
(b) Raja Ram Mohan Roy – Delhi Durbar
(c) Dadabhai Naoroji – First President of Congress
(d) Jyotiba Phule – Women’s Education
(xvi) Which of the following scenarios describes the Non-Alignment Policy (NAM)?
(a) A country forms a military alliance only with the United States.
(b) A country maintains relations with both factions during the Cold War and does not take sides.
(c) A country is part of a religious movement advocating non-violence
(d) A country aligns with the Soviet Union and receives military aid.
|
16
|
2
|
(i) Read the extract given below and answer the question which follow:
Congress member’s adjournment motion disallowed. The notice, along with another moved demanding a discussion on China, was disallowed in the Lok Sabha.
The Times of India, Feb 10, 2023
Who can allow or disallow the above motion? What does this motion mean?
(ii) Which category of power is being exercised by the President in the following:
(a) Approval of Bills
(b) Appointment of the Supreme Court judges
(iii) The whole plan may not be perfect but like all plans, its success will depend on the spirit of goodwill with which it is carried out.
-Lord Mountbatten
Give two reasons for the acceptance of the above plan by the Congress.
(iv) Imagine you were an artisan in the year 1856. Mention any two ways in which the economic policies of the British would have affected you.
(v) Look at the picture given and answer.
Identify the leader seen in the picture above. Mention any one of his contributions.
(vi) Mention any two objectives of the League of Nations.
(vii) Mention any two ideologies of the dictators.
|
14
For the detailed ICSE Specimen Class 10 History and Civics Paper 2026 PDF, students can click on the link below:
|
ICSE Specimen Class 10 History and Civics Paper 2026 PDF
How to Download ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10?
Check the following steps to download the ICSE History and Civics Specimen 2026 Paper for class 10:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Publications” or “Examinations” section.
Step 3: Look for “ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers 2026” and click on it.
Step 4: Find “History & Civics” from the list of subjects.
Step 5: Click on the PDF link for ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026 to open and download it.
Is ICSE History and Civics Sample Paper for Class 10 helpful for the CISCE Board Exam?
Check the key benefits of solving the ICSE History and Civics Sample Paper 2026 for better preparation and higher scores in the board exam.
-
Helps students understand the latest exam pattern and question style.
-
Gives clarity on important topics, weightage, and chapter-wise distribution.
-
Improves speed, accuracy, and time management during the exam.
-
Helps identify strengths and weak areas for better preparation.
-
Enhances problem-solving skills through MCQs, case-based questions, and descriptive answers.
-
Builds confidence by giving a real exam-like practice experience.
-
Reduces exam stress by making students familiar with the difficulty level.
-
Helps in self-evaluation and revision before the final exam.
ICSE History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026 is a valuable tool for Class 10 students aiming to excel in the board exam. By solving it regularly, students can strengthen their preparation, boost confidence, and enhance overall performance in the final examination.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation