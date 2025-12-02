1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.) (i) Identify the exclusive powers of the Rajya Sabha. P: Can introduce a new All India Service Q: Can impeach the President R: Can never be dissolved as a whole S: Can introduce a Money Bill (a) P and Q (b) R and S (c) P and R (d) Q and S (ii) Who made the amendment which resulted in the headline given below? (a) The Supreme Court (b) The President (c) The Parliament (d) The Prime Minister (iii) Given below are details of few Indian citizens: Select the person who fulfils the eligibility criteria to become the President of India. (a) W (b) X (c) Y (d) Z (iv) Observe the given picture. In case of a similar unruly situation in the Lok Sabha, choose the action that may be taken by the Speaker. (a) Adjourn the house for lack of quorum. (b) Dissolve the Lok Sabha. (c) Adjourn the house for lack of discipline. (d) Disqualify the members under Anti-defection law. (v) Choose the correct option to replace the underlined word: The Union ministers are collectively responsible to the Prime Minister. (a) Lok Sabha (b) Rajya Sabha (c) President (d) Speaker (vi) Residents of Jodhpur, X and Y got married in the year 2014 and after 4 months of wedlock, petty family issues and arguments resulted in their separation for 6 years. The matter was placed before the Bench of Lok Adalat Family Court, Jodhpur wherein all efforts were made to reunite the family again. With constant efforts of counselling, parties agreed to live together and withdraw their Divorce Petition. Case Study, Lok Adalat, District – Jodhpur Which advantage of the Lok Adalat is highlighted in the above case? (a) Saves money (b) Speedy justice (c) Works on the spirit of compromise (d) Reduces the burden on High Courts (vii) Assertion (A): The Indian National Congress was formed in 1885. Reason (R): The main aim of the Indian National Congress at its inception was to demand complete independence for India. (a) (A) is true and (R) is false. (b) (A) is false and (R) is true. (c) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (viii) Identify the option which shows the correct chronology of the following events: 1. The Dandi March 2. The Second Round Table Conference 3. The Simon Commission (a) 3-1-2 (b) 1-3-2 (c) 3-2-1 (d) 2-1-3 (ix) The area in which Anand stays has had no water supply for three days in spite of repeated complaints. The residents have a meeting and discuss a few methods to resolve this problem. Being a follower of the beliefs and methods of the Early Nationalists, which of the following methods is Anand NOT LIKELY to approve? (a) Peaceful procession by the residents (b) Follow the method of boycott (c) Write a petition to the government (d) Write an article in the newspaper highlighting the problem (x) Identify the cities most affected by American action in World War II. (a) Rome, Berlin (b) Tokyo, Berlin (c) Hiroshima, Nagasaki (d) Tokyo, Rome (xi) Which repressive policy of Lord Lytton is depicted in the picture given? (a) Organising the Grand Delhi (b) The Arms Act (c) Reduction of the maximum age of Civil Service Examination (d) The Vernacular Press Act (xii) Identify the odd one out of the following Assertive Nationalists Leaders. (a) Bipin Chandra Pal (b) Dadabhai Naoroji (c) Lala Lajpat Rai (d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak (xiii) Read the description and choose the correct option This was a significant event in Indian history. Many underlying causes of the revolt included economic exploitation, social reforms, and political annexations by the British. Even in its failure it ignited nationalism in the people of India. Its immediate cause was___________. (a) introduction of the Doctrine of Lapse (b) annexation of Indian states by the British (c) use of greased cartridges in Enfield rifles (d) establishment of English as the medium of instruction (xiv) Which of the following countries will NOT be part of this cartoon? (a) China (b) Japan (c) Russia (d) Britain (xv) Identify the correct pair from the given options. (a) Surendranath Banerjee – Assertive Nationalist (b) Raja Ram Mohan Roy – Delhi Durbar (c) Dadabhai Naoroji – First President of Congress (d) Jyotiba Phule – Women’s Education (xvi) Which of the following scenarios describes the Non-Alignment Policy (NAM)? (a) A country forms a military alliance only with the United States. (b) A country maintains relations with both factions during the Cold War and does not take sides. (c) A country is part of a religious movement advocating non-violence (d) A country aligns with the Soviet Union and receives military aid.