The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India to enhance strategic relationships. Rubio made an announcement stating that the much awaited India US trade deal was 99% done and will soon be completed within weeks.

While the meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai Rubio clarified that the recent US threats to India via tariffs and visa restrictions do not have any punitive motives.

Rubio further stressed that the India US diplomacy on energy issues comprised a significant visit to the Jamnagar refinery site of Reliance Industries in Gujarat.

These visits reflect Washington’s efforts to keep the balance of crude oil dynamics globally while fostering trade relations with India.

US Trade Deal Diplomacy Highlights