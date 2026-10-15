Is H1-B Visa rule changing again? The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a regulatory proposal that could change how nonimmigrant work permits get extended. In the proposed scheme USCIS officers will not accord any automatic consideration to previously approved H1B visa extensions.

This implies that the renewals made by use of Form I-129 will be scrutinized anew even if the foreign worker, the employer, and the job responsibilities remain unchanged.

The Department of Homeland Security however justifies this amendment with an intention to curb fraud, it poses obstacles for skilled foreign workers seeking to renew their visas.

What are the USCIS Extension Proposal Updates?

In today’s scenario an H1B visa extension request is typically processed through a fast process provided there is no change in the job designation, salary, and employer. But this privilege is now completely gone.