RRB Group D & NTPC Maths Formulas 2025: Complete List for Fast Revision

Railway Recruitment Board exams requires a strong foundation in Mathematics. Both RRB Group D and RRB NTPC exams test candidates on topics like Arithmetic, Algebra, Mensuration, and Trigonometry. Candidates should have a clear understanding of formulas to solve problems quickly and accurately. This article covers all Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams that will help revise effectively and score higher marks in the quantitative aptitude section.

Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams

Candidates must focus on basic yet essential mathematical areas to perform well in these exams. The following are the Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB NTPC, topic by topic.

Arithmetic Formulas

Arithmetic forms the base of the RRB Group D Maths Formulas and RRB NTPC Maths Formulas section. Questions usually test candidates’ understanding of percentages, profit and loss, averages, and ratios. Check the table below for maths arithmetic formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams: