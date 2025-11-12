Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Group D & NTPC Maths Formulas 2025: Complete List for Fast Revision

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 12, 2025, 17:36 IST

Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams help candidates strengthen their problem-solving and numerical skills. This article covers essential topics like Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Mensuration with easy explanations. It aims to improve calculation speed, accuracy, and confidence for aspirants preparing for upcoming Railway Recruitment Board exams.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RRB Group D & NTPC Maths Formulas 2025
RRB Group D & NTPC Maths Formulas 2025

Railway Recruitment Board exams requires a strong foundation in Mathematics. Both RRB Group D and RRB NTPC exams test candidates on topics like Arithmetic, Algebra, Mensuration, and Trigonometry. Candidates should have a clear understanding of formulas to solve problems quickly and accurately. This article covers all Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams that will help revise effectively and score higher marks in the quantitative aptitude section.

Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams

Candidates must focus on basic yet essential mathematical areas to perform well in these exams. The following are the Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB NTPC, topic by topic.

Arithmetic Formulas

Arithmetic forms the base of the RRB Group D Maths Formulas and RRB NTPC Maths Formulas section. Questions usually test candidates’ understanding of percentages, profit and loss, averages, and ratios. Check the table below for maths arithmetic formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams:

Topic

Formula

Percentage

Percentage = (Value / Total Value) × 100

Net change for two successive changes a% and b% = a + b + (ab / 100)

Profit and Loss

Profit = SP − CP; Loss = CP − SP

Profit% = (Profit / CP) × 100

Loss% = (Loss / CP) × 100

SP = CP × (100 + Profit%) / 100

Ratio and Proportion

If a : b = x : y, then a/b = x/y

Mean Proportion = √(a × b)

Average

Average = Sum of values / Number of values

Average speed for equal distance = (2xy) / (x + y)

Simple and Compound Interest

SI = (P × R × T) / 100

Amount (CI) = P(1 + R/100)ᵀ

CI = Amount − P

Time and Work

A’s one-day work = 1/x

Time (A & B together) = (x × y) / (x + y)

Time, Speed, and Distance

Speed = Distance / Time

Distance = Speed × Time

1 km/hr = (5/18) m/sec

Relative speed = sum or difference of speeds

Algebra Formulas

Algebra tests logical understanding. Memorize these Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams for faster calculations:

  • (a + b)² = a² + b² + 2ab

  • (a − b)² = a² + b² − 2ab

  • a² − b² = (a + b)(a − b)

  • a³ + b³ = (a + b)(a² − ab + b²)

  • a³ − b³ = (a − b)(a² + ab + b²)

  • x³ + y³ + z³ − 3xyz = (x + y + z)(x² + y² + z² − xy − yz − xz)

Geometry Formulas

Geometry strengthens visualization and reasoning ability. The following are some RRB Group D Maths Formulas to remember:

  • Pythagoras Theorem: Hypotenuse² = Base² + Height²

  • Sum of Angles of Polygon = (n − 2) × 180°

  • Exterior Angle of Polygon = 360° / n

  • Area of Equilateral Triangle = (√3/4) × side²

Mensuration Formulas

Mensuration is an important scoring area in both RRB Group D and RRB NTPC exams. It involves calculating area, volume, and perimeter. Check the Mensuration Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC exams in the table below:

Shape

Formula

Square

Area = side²

Perimeter = 4 × side

Rectangle

Area = length × breadth

Perimeter = 2(length + breadth)

Circle

Area = πr²

Circumference = 2πr

Triangle

Area = ½ × base × height

Cube

Volume = side³

Surface Area = 6 × side²

Cylinder

Volume = πr²h

Surface Area = 2πr(h + r)

Sphere

Volume = (4/3)πr³

Surface Area = 4πr²

Cone

Volume = (1/3)πr²h

Candidates should practice these RRB Group D Maths Formulas regularly for accuracy in geometry and mensuration questions.

Trigonometry Formulas

Basic Trigonometry is often asked in the RRB NTPC Maths Formulas section. The following formulas should be revised carefully:

  • sin²θ + cos²θ = 1

  • tanθ = sinθ / cosθ

  • sinθ = Opposite / Hypotenuse

  • cosθ = Adjacent / Hypotenuse

  • tanθ = Opposite / Adjacent

Importance of Learning Railway Exam Maths Formulas

Every successful candidate emphasizes the value of memorizing Railway Exam Maths Formulas. Understanding these formulas allows candidates to solve questions quickly without wasting time on unnecessary steps.

Time management is essential during the RRB Group D and RRB NTPC exams. When candidates have these Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams at their fingertips, they can focus more on logic and accuracy rather than recalling complex equations.

Candidates should make a separate formula notebook and revise it daily before attempting mock tests. Practicing with these formulas ensures that the calculations remain precise and saves valuable time in the real exam.

Also Check:

Tips to Memorize RRB Group D and NTPC Maths Formulas

The following are a few techniques to make memorising RRB Group D and NTPC Maths formulas easier:

  1. Regularly write and revise for long-term memory retention.

  2. Solve questions immediately after revising each topic’s formula.

  3. Keep formula flashcards handy for quick revision.

  4. Apply formulas while solving RRB practice tests.

  5. Spend at least 15 minutes revising important mathematics formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News