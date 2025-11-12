RRB Group D & NTPC Maths Formulas 2025: Complete List for Fast Revision

Railway Recruitment Board exams requires a strong foundation in Mathematics. Both RRB Group D and RRB NTPC exams test candidates on topics like Arithmetic, Algebra, Mensuration, and Trigonometry. Candidates should have a clear understanding of formulas to solve problems quickly and accurately. This article covers all Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams that will help revise effectively and score higher marks in the quantitative aptitude section.
Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams
Candidates must focus on basic yet essential mathematical areas to perform well in these exams. The following are the Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB NTPC, topic by topic.
Arithmetic Formulas
Arithmetic forms the base of the RRB Group D Maths Formulas and RRB NTPC Maths Formulas section. Questions usually test candidates’ understanding of percentages, profit and loss, averages, and ratios. Check the table below for maths arithmetic formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams:
|
Topic
|
Formula
|
Percentage
|
Percentage = (Value / Total Value) × 100
|
Net change for two successive changes a% and b% = a + b + (ab / 100)
|
Profit and Loss
|
Profit = SP − CP; Loss = CP − SP
|
Profit% = (Profit / CP) × 100
|
Loss% = (Loss / CP) × 100
|
SP = CP × (100 + Profit%) / 100
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
If a : b = x : y, then a/b = x/y
|
Mean Proportion = √(a × b)
|
Average
|
Average = Sum of values / Number of values
|
Average speed for equal distance = (2xy) / (x + y)
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
SI = (P × R × T) / 100
|
Amount (CI) = P(1 + R/100)ᵀ
|
CI = Amount − P
|
Time and Work
|
A’s one-day work = 1/x
|
Time (A & B together) = (x × y) / (x + y)
|
Time, Speed, and Distance
|
Speed = Distance / Time
|
Distance = Speed × Time
|
1 km/hr = (5/18) m/sec
|
Relative speed = sum or difference of speeds
Algebra Formulas
Algebra tests logical understanding. Memorize these Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams for faster calculations:
-
(a + b)² = a² + b² + 2ab
-
(a − b)² = a² + b² − 2ab
-
a² − b² = (a + b)(a − b)
-
a³ + b³ = (a + b)(a² − ab + b²)
-
a³ − b³ = (a − b)(a² + ab + b²)
-
x³ + y³ + z³ − 3xyz = (x + y + z)(x² + y² + z² − xy − yz − xz)
Geometry Formulas
Geometry strengthens visualization and reasoning ability. The following are some RRB Group D Maths Formulas to remember:
-
Pythagoras Theorem: Hypotenuse² = Base² + Height²
-
Sum of Angles of Polygon = (n − 2) × 180°
-
Exterior Angle of Polygon = 360° / n
-
Area of Equilateral Triangle = (√3/4) × side²
Mensuration Formulas
Mensuration is an important scoring area in both RRB Group D and RRB NTPC exams. It involves calculating area, volume, and perimeter. Check the Mensuration Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC exams in the table below:
|
Shape
|
Formula
|
Square
|
Area = side²
|
Perimeter = 4 × side
|
Rectangle
|
Area = length × breadth
|
Perimeter = 2(length + breadth)
|
Circle
|
Area = πr²
|
Circumference = 2πr
|
Triangle
|
Area = ½ × base × height
|
Cube
|
Volume = side³
|
Surface Area = 6 × side²
|
Cylinder
|
Volume = πr²h
|
Surface Area = 2πr(h + r)
|
Sphere
|
Volume = (4/3)πr³
|
Surface Area = 4πr²
|
Cone
|
Volume = (1/3)πr²h
Candidates should practice these RRB Group D Maths Formulas regularly for accuracy in geometry and mensuration questions.
Trigonometry Formulas
Basic Trigonometry is often asked in the RRB NTPC Maths Formulas section. The following formulas should be revised carefully:
-
sin²θ + cos²θ = 1
-
tanθ = sinθ / cosθ
-
sinθ = Opposite / Hypotenuse
-
cosθ = Adjacent / Hypotenuse
-
tanθ = Opposite / Adjacent
Importance of Learning Railway Exam Maths Formulas
Every successful candidate emphasizes the value of memorizing Railway Exam Maths Formulas. Understanding these formulas allows candidates to solve questions quickly without wasting time on unnecessary steps.
Time management is essential during the RRB Group D and RRB NTPC exams. When candidates have these Important Mathematics Formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams at their fingertips, they can focus more on logic and accuracy rather than recalling complex equations.
Candidates should make a separate formula notebook and revise it daily before attempting mock tests. Practicing with these formulas ensures that the calculations remain precise and saves valuable time in the real exam.
Tips to Memorize RRB Group D and NTPC Maths Formulas
The following are a few techniques to make memorising RRB Group D and NTPC Maths formulas easier:
-
Regularly write and revise for long-term memory retention.
-
Solve questions immediately after revising each topic’s formula.
-
Keep formula flashcards handy for quick revision.
-
Apply formulas while solving RRB practice tests.
-
Spend at least 15 minutes revising important mathematics formulas for RRB Group D and NTPC Exams.
