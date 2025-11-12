RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT: Supreme Court Verdict Released, Exam Begins Nov 17!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on its official website. Following the final court decision in favour of the Railways, the examination will now be conducted for both ITI and 10th pass candidates. Applicants should rely only on the official RRB websites for accurate updates and avoid misinformation circulating on social media. Check below for the complete schedule and important details about the RRB Group D 2025 exam. RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 The RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 32,438 vacancies for posts such as Track Maintainer, Helper, and Assistant. Candidates who registered for RRB Group D (CEN 08/2024) should note that the exam, initially scheduled from 17th November to 31st December 2025, has now been postponed. The revised RRB Group D exam dates will be announced soon on the official website.

Candidates will be able to check their exam city details around 10 days before the exam, while the RRB Group D admit card 2025 will be available for download 4 days before the examination date. It’s advised to visit only the official RRB website for the latest and most accurate updates. Railway RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 RRB Group D 2025 Court Case Final Verdict The long-standing RRB Group D eligibility dispute between 10th Pass and ITI candidates has finally been resolved. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Delhi, delivered its final verdict, ending months of uncertainty over the Railway Group D recruitment process on 12th November 2025. As per the Tribunal’s decision, the petition filed by ITI candidates has been dismissed, confirming that the Railway’s original eligibility criteria, 10th Pass qualification, will remain valid. The CAT clearly stated, “The case is dismissed,” officially rejecting the plea to make ITI qualification mandatory for the RRB Group D exam.



Railway RRB Group D Exam Schedule 2025 More than 10.82 million candidates have applied for the RRB Group D Exam 2025, making it one of the largest recruitment drives in the country. The exam will be conducted in three shifts daily across 200+ cities in India. The RRB Group D selection process 2025 will include four stages: the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Candidates must qualify at each stage to move forward in the recruitment process. Check the overview of the RRB Group D 2025 Exam Schedule: Events Dates RRB Group D City Intimation 2025 10 days before exam date RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 4 days before exam date RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 (New) To be announced RRB Group D Exam Admit Card and City Intimation 2025

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will be released on the respective regional RRB websites approximately four days before the examination. Prior to that, candidates will receive the RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 around 10 days before the exam, which will help them check their assigned exam city and plan their travel in advance. Both the admit card and city intimation slip can be downloaded by logging in to the official RRB portal using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth. It is strongly advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the documents to avoid any last-minute issues. RRB Group D Exam Shift Timing 2025 The exam will be held in multiple shifts each day to manage the large number of applicants across various exam centres in India. The exact shift timings and exam schedule will be mentioned in the city intimation slip, which will be released about 10 days before the exam date.