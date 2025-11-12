RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT: Supreme Court Verdict Released, Exam Begins Nov 17!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on its official website. Following the final court decision in favour of the Railways, the examination will now be conducted for both ITI and 10th pass candidates.
Applicants should rely only on the official RRB websites for accurate updates and avoid misinformation circulating on social media. Check below for the complete schedule and important details about the RRB Group D 2025 exam.
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
The RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 32,438 vacancies for posts such as Track Maintainer, Helper, and Assistant. Candidates who registered for RRB Group D (CEN 08/2024) should note that the exam, initially scheduled from 17th November to 31st December 2025, has now been postponed. The revised RRB Group D exam dates will be announced soon on the official website.
Candidates will be able to check their exam city details around 10 days before the exam, while the RRB Group D admit card 2025 will be available for download 4 days before the examination date. It’s advised to visit only the official RRB website for the latest and most accurate updates.
Railway RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025
RRB Group D 2025 Court Case Final Verdict
The long-standing RRB Group D eligibility dispute between 10th Pass and ITI candidates has finally been resolved. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Delhi, delivered its final verdict, ending months of uncertainty over the Railway Group D recruitment process on 12th November 2025.
As per the Tribunal’s decision, the petition filed by ITI candidates has been dismissed, confirming that the Railway’s original eligibility criteria, 10th Pass qualification, will remain valid. The CAT clearly stated, “The case is dismissed,” officially rejecting the plea to make ITI qualification mandatory for the RRB Group D exam.
Railway RRB Group D Exam Schedule 2025
More than 10.82 million candidates have applied for the RRB Group D Exam 2025, making it one of the largest recruitment drives in the country. The exam will be conducted in three shifts daily across 200+ cities in India.
The RRB Group D selection process 2025 will include four stages: the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Candidates must qualify at each stage to move forward in the recruitment process.
Check the overview of the RRB Group D 2025 Exam Schedule:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
RRB Group D City Intimation 2025
|
10 days before exam date
|
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
|
4 days before exam date
|
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 (New)
|
To be announced
RRB Group D Exam Admit Card and City Intimation 2025
The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will be released on the respective regional RRB websites approximately four days before the examination. Prior to that, candidates will receive the RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 around 10 days before the exam, which will help them check their assigned exam city and plan their travel in advance.
Both the admit card and city intimation slip can be downloaded by logging in to the official RRB portal using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth. It is strongly advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the documents to avoid any last-minute issues.
RRB Group D Exam Shift Timing 2025
The exam will be held in multiple shifts each day to manage the large number of applicants across various exam centres in India. The exact shift timings and exam schedule will be mentioned in the city intimation slip, which will be released about 10 days before the exam date.
Candidates must reach their exam centres well before the reporting time and carry all the necessary documents mentioned in their admit card and official instructions. Check the details in the table below:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Duration
|
90 minutes per shift
|
Shifts
|
Multiple shifts per day
|
Reporting Time
|
As mentioned on the admit card
|
Negative Marking
|
⅓ mark will be deducted for every wrong answer
RRB Group D Selection Process
The RRB Group D 2025 selection process includes four key stages. Candidates must qualify in each stage to move forward in the recruitment process.
-
Computer-Based Test (CBT): This is the first stage, assessing candidates on topics like Mathematics, Reasoning, Science, and General Awareness.
-
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): This is a qualifying round that includes physical tasks such as running and lifting, based on official standards.
-
Document Verification: Verification of eligibility, certificates, and identity documents.
-
Medical Examination: Conducted to ensure candidates meet the required physical and medical fitness standards.
The final merit list will be prepared based on the CBT performance and successful qualification in the PET round.
RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025
The RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions from four main subjects. The total exam duration is 90 minutes, while PwBD candidates with scribes will get 120 minutes.
There will be a negative marking of ⅓ marks for each incorrect answer. Candidates can check RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Science
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
