RRB Group D GK Questions 2025: Most Asked MCQs with Answers

The RRB Group D GK Questions section plays an important role in the Railway Recruitment Board examination. It tests a candidate’s awareness of national and international events, history, geography, polity, economy, and general science. Scoring well in this section can help you improve your overall merit and final selection chances.

Candidates must focus on reading newspapers daily, revising important topics regularly, and practicing previous year questions to perform well. Most of the questions in this section are factual and based on current events, making regular revision very important.

This article will provide important RRB Group D GK Questions, a free PDF link, and the complete syllabus. Candidates will also get effective preparation tips to strengthen the General Knowledge section for the upcoming RRB Group D Exam.