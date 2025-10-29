RRB Group D GK Questions 2025: Most Asked MCQs with Answers

The RRB Group D GK Questions section plays an important role in the Railway Recruitment Board examination. It tests a candidate’s awareness of national and international events, history, geography, polity, economy, and general science. Scoring well in this section can help you improve your overall merit and final selection chances.
Candidates must focus on reading newspapers daily, revising important topics regularly, and practicing previous year questions to perform well. Most of the questions in this section are factual and based on current events, making regular revision very important.
This article will provide important RRB Group D GK Questions, a free PDF link, and the complete syllabus. Candidates will also get effective preparation tips to strengthen the General Knowledge section for the upcoming RRB Group D Exam.
RRB Group D GK Questions
The RRB Group D GK Questions section tests a candidate’s awareness of current events, history, geography, and general knowledge. Practicing these sample questions helps understand the exam pattern and difficulty level.
Q1. Which South Indian film stars formally joined politics?
a) Vijay and Surya
b) Siddharth and Madhavan
c) Ajith and Shalini
d) Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan
Ans. Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan
Q2. The Black Soil is associated with?
a) Bhanger
b) Humus
c) Crystalline
d) Regur
Ans. Regur
Q3. Panchayati Raj Institution in India has been established following which Amendment Act?
a) 42nd Amendment Act
b) 57th Amendment Act
c) 86th Amendment Act
d) 73rd Amendment Act
Ans. 73rd Amendment Act
Q4. The Mango Shower Phenomena in India is related to which season?
a) Winter
b) Summer
c) Autumn
d) Rainy
Ans. Summer
Q5. Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project is related to which of the following states?
a) Punjab
b) West Bengal
c) Uttar Pradesh
d) Maharashtra
Ans. Maharashtra
Q6. The Number of Odd Days in a Non-Leap Year is?
a) 1
b) 2
c) 3
d) 4
Ans. 1
Q7. Yuzvendra Chahal is related to which sport?
a) Tennis
b) Cricket
c) Shooting
d) Hockey
Ans. Cricket
Q8. Who invented the smart glove “TerraBlue XT-TJay” that predicts epileptic seizures?
a) Rajlakshmi Deka
b) Ankita Deka
c) Archana SR
d) Chayanika Baruah
Ans. Rajlakshmi Deka
Q9. “Save the Narmada Movement” was a protest against which project?
a) Bhakra Nangal Dam
b) Hirakud Dam
c) Sardar Sarovar Dam
d) Nagarjuna Sagar Dam
Ans. Sardar Sarovar Dam
Q10. Which day is celebrated to commemorate the enactment of the Constitution of India?
a) 26th January
b) 15th August
c) 2nd October
d) 23rd March
Ans. 26th January
Q11. “The Golden Threshold” is written by?
a) Sarojini Naidu
b) Rabindranath Tagore
c) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
d) Mulk Raj Anand
Ans. Sarojini Naidu
Q12. The capital of Canada is?
a) Toronto
b) Ottawa
c) Vancouver
d) Montreal
Ans. Ottawa
Q13. Who is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Sardar Patel
c) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
d) Jawaharlal Nehru
Ans. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Q14. The Planning Commission of India was replaced by?
a) NITI Aayog
b) Economic Council
c) Financial Committee
d) Development Board
Ans. NITI Aayog
Q15. The currency of Japan is?
a) Won
b) Yen
c) Ringgit
d) Baht
Ans. Yen
Q16. World Environment Day is celebrated on?
a) 5th June
b) 22nd April
c) 1st May
d) 8th March
Ans. 5th June
Q17. The author of “Discovery of India” is?
a) Jawaharlal Nehru
b) Mahatma Gandhi
c) B.R. Ambedkar
d) Sarojini Naidu
Ans. Jawaharlal Nehru
Q18. “Operation Flood” is related to which field?
a) Agriculture
b) Dairy Development
c) Fisheries
d) Irrigation
Ans. Dairy Development
Q19. The first woman President of India was?
a) Sarojini Naidu
b) Indira Gandhi
c) Pratibha Patil
d) Sushma Swaraj
Ans. Pratibha Patil
Q20. ISRO was established in which year?
a) 1960
b) 1965
c) 1969
d) 1971
Ans. 1969
RRB Group D GK Questions PDF
Candidates can download the RRB Group D GK Questions PDF to practice important questions for the upcoming exam. The PDF includes topic-wise questions from History, Geography, Polity, Economy, and Current Affairs. It is a valuable resource for quick revision before the exam.
RRB Group D GK Syllabus
Below is the complete RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 for GK covering all major topics that candidates must prepare.
|
Subject
|
Topic
|
Current Affairs
|
Art and Culture
Awards and Honours
Business and Economy
Books and Authors
Committees, and Recommendations
National Affairs
People in News
Places in News
Defense News
Days and Events
Government Policies and Schemes
Sports
Capitals and Currencies
Appointments and Resignations
Railway Current Affairs
|
Geography
|
Indian Geography (National Park & Centuries, Wildlife Centuries, etc.)
|
History
|
Indian Freedom Struggle
Ancient History
Medieval History
Post-Independence History.
|
Polity
|
Constitution of India
Indian Polity
|
Economics
|
Indian Economy
Economic Organizations
World Economy
Business
Economic Theory
Economic Reforms
|
Miscellaneous Topics
|
Art and Culture
Awards and Honors
Places in News
Books and Authors
Committees and Recommendation
Sports
Environment
Banking Awareness
Science & Technology
Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies
Sports
How to Prepare for RRB Group D GK?
Candidates must focus on both current and static knowledge to score well in RRB Group D GK. The following are the tips to prepare for RRB Group D 2025 exam:
-
Stay updated with national and international news, government schemes, and awards.
-
Prepare short notes and revise them weekly to improve retention.
-
Attempt mock tests. Practice online tests to improve speed and accuracy.
-
Study Indian history, geography, and polity from standard books.
-
Analyze previous year papers. Identify frequently asked topics and revise them thoroughly.
