RRB JE Notification 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Group D GK Questions 2025: Most Asked MCQs with Answers

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 29, 2025, 16:01 IST

RRB Group D GK Questions play a vital role in scoring well in the Railway Recruitment Board Exam. This article includes important GK questions, a detailed syllabus, and a free PDF for quick revision. It also provides preparation tips to improve knowledge of current affairs, history, geography, polity, and economy for the RRB Group D Exam.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RRB Group D GK Questions 2025 with Answers
RRB Group D GK Questions 2025 with Answers

The RRB Group D GK Questions section plays an important role in the Railway Recruitment Board examination. It tests a candidate’s awareness of national and international events, history, geography, polity, economy, and general science. Scoring well in this section can help you improve your overall merit and final selection chances.

Candidates must focus on reading newspapers daily, revising important topics regularly, and practicing previous year questions to perform well. Most of the questions in this section are factual and based on current events, making regular revision very important.

This article will provide important RRB Group D GK Questions, a free PDF link, and the complete syllabus. Candidates will also get effective preparation tips to strengthen the General Knowledge section for the upcoming RRB Group D Exam.

RRB Group D GK Questions 

The RRB Group D GK Questions section tests a candidate’s awareness of current events, history, geography, and general knowledge. Practicing these sample questions helps understand the exam pattern and difficulty level.

Q1. Which South Indian film stars formally joined politics?

a) Vijay and Surya

b) Siddharth and Madhavan

c) Ajith and Shalini

d) Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan

Ans. Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan

Q2. The Black Soil is associated with?

a) Bhanger

b) Humus

c) Crystalline

d) Regur

Ans. Regur

Q3. Panchayati Raj Institution in India has been established following which Amendment Act?

a) 42nd Amendment Act

b) 57th Amendment Act

c) 86th Amendment Act

d) 73rd Amendment Act

Ans. 73rd Amendment Act

Q4. The Mango Shower Phenomena in India is related to which season?

a) Winter

b) Summer

c) Autumn

d) Rainy

Ans. Summer

Q5. Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project is related to which of the following states?

a) Punjab

b) West Bengal

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Maharashtra

Ans. Maharashtra

Q6. The Number of Odd Days in a Non-Leap Year is?

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4

Ans. 1

Q7. Yuzvendra Chahal is related to which sport?

a) Tennis

b) Cricket

c) Shooting

d) Hockey

Ans. Cricket

Q8. Who invented the smart glove “TerraBlue XT-TJay” that predicts epileptic seizures?

a) Rajlakshmi Deka

b) Ankita Deka

c) Archana SR

d) Chayanika Baruah

Ans. Rajlakshmi Deka

Q9. “Save the Narmada Movement” was a protest against which project?

a) Bhakra Nangal Dam

b) Hirakud Dam

c) Sardar Sarovar Dam

d) Nagarjuna Sagar Dam

Ans. Sardar Sarovar Dam

Q10. Which day is celebrated to commemorate the enactment of the Constitution of India?

a) 26th January

b) 15th August

c) 2nd October

d) 23rd March

Ans. 26th January

Q11. “The Golden Threshold” is written by?

a) Sarojini Naidu

b) Rabindranath Tagore

c) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

d) Mulk Raj Anand

Ans. Sarojini Naidu

Q12. The capital of Canada is?

a) Toronto

b) Ottawa

c) Vancouver

d) Montreal

Ans. Ottawa

Q13. Who is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution?

a) Mahatma Gandhi

b) Sardar Patel

c) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

d) Jawaharlal Nehru

Ans. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Q14. The Planning Commission of India was replaced by?

a) NITI Aayog

b) Economic Council

c) Financial Committee

d) Development Board

Ans. NITI Aayog

Q15. The currency of Japan is?

a) Won

b) Yen

c) Ringgit

d) Baht

Ans. Yen

Q16. World Environment Day is celebrated on?

a) 5th June

b) 22nd April

c) 1st May

d) 8th March

Ans. 5th June

Q17. The author of “Discovery of India” is?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Mahatma Gandhi

c) B.R. Ambedkar

d) Sarojini Naidu

Ans. Jawaharlal Nehru

Q18. “Operation Flood” is related to which field?

a) Agriculture

b) Dairy Development

c) Fisheries

d) Irrigation

Ans. Dairy Development

Q19. The first woman President of India was?

a) Sarojini Naidu

b) Indira Gandhi

c) Pratibha Patil

d) Sushma Swaraj

Ans. Pratibha Patil

Q20. ISRO was established in which year?

a) 1960

b) 1965

c) 1969

d) 1971

Ans. 1969

Also Check:

RRB Group D GK Questions PDF 

Candidates can download the RRB Group D GK Questions PDF to practice important questions for the upcoming exam. The PDF includes topic-wise questions from History, Geography, Polity, Economy, and Current Affairs. It is a valuable resource for quick revision before the exam.

Click Here to Download RRB Group D GK Questions PDF

RRB Group D GK Syllabus

Below is the complete RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 for GK covering all major topics that candidates must prepare.

Subject

Topic

Current Affairs

Art and Culture

Awards and Honours

Business and Economy

Books and Authors

Committees, and Recommendations

National Affairs

People in News

Places in News

Defense News

Days and Events

Government Policies and Schemes

Sports

Capitals and Currencies

Appointments and Resignations

Railway Current Affairs

Geography

Indian Geography (National Park & Centuries, Wildlife Centuries, etc.)

History

Indian Freedom Struggle

Ancient History

Medieval History

Post-Independence History.

Polity

Constitution of India

Indian Polity

Economics

Indian Economy

Economic Organizations

World Economy

Business

Economic Theory

Economic Reforms

Miscellaneous Topics

Art and Culture

Awards and Honors

Places in News

Books and Authors

Committees and Recommendation

Sports

Environment

Banking Awareness

Science & Technology

Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies

Sports

How to Prepare for RRB Group D GK?

Candidates must focus on both current and static knowledge to score well in RRB Group D GK. The following are the tips to prepare for RRB Group D 2025 exam:

  • Stay updated with national and international news, government schemes, and awards.

  • Prepare short notes and revise them weekly to improve retention.

  • Attempt mock tests. Practice online tests to improve speed and accuracy.

  • Study Indian history, geography, and polity from standard books.

  • Analyze previous year papers. Identify frequently asked topics and revise them thoroughly.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News