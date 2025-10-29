IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Do not Forget to Carry these Documents, Check Exam Day Guidelines

The IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow, on October 30. This marks a crucial day for thousands of candidates who have been preparing diligently for this recruitment drive. The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is conducting this examination to select deserving candidates for the post of Security Assistant (SA) and Motor Transport (MT). It is important for candidates to stay calm, organised, and well-prepared as the exam day approaches. This article provides detailed information on essential documents, and exam-day guidelines for the IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam. IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam The IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam aims to recruit candidates with strong technical and driving skills to assist in the operations of the Intelligence Bureau. The examination process tests candidates’ general awareness, reasoning abilities, and knowledge of motor transport operations.

Candidates appearing tomorrow should be well-aware of their exam timing, venue, and guidelines to avoid last-minute stress. The admit card issued by the Intelligence Bureau contains all essential information, including the shift schedule, reporting time, and instructions. A calm and focused mind, along with proper document verification, can make a significant difference in ensuring a hassle-free experience on exam day. Documents Required for the IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam One of the most critical aspects of exam day preparation is carrying the correct set of documents. Failure to present valid identification and admit card can lead to disqualification from appearing in the IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam. The following are the documents to carry on IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam Day: Printed copy of the IB SA Motor Assistant Admit Card 2025 Valid Photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License. Two recent passport-sized photographs Additional documents (if mentioned)

Double-check that all documents are in place to avoid unnecessary panic before leaving for the exam center. Candidates are advised to place all necessary items in a transparent folder for easy verification. Also Check: IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025 IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam Day Guidelines The Intelligence Bureau follows strict security and examination protocols to ensure fairness and discipline during the IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam. Every candidate must comply with these exam-day instructions to avoid disqualification. The following are some important exam day instructions: Carry the printed IB SA Motor Assistant 2025 Exam admit card and valid photo ID. Entry without these will not be allowed.

Reach the venue at least 1 hour before the scheduled reporting time. Latecomers will not be permitted.

Mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, earphones, or any electronic devices are strictly banned. Candidates found with such items will face cancellation of candidature.

Candidates do not need to carry pens or rough sheets; all necessary stationery will be provided at the exam hall.

Listen carefully to the invigilators and follow all directions printed on the admit card.

Avoid wearing metallic items, jewelry, or digital watches. Dress modestly and comfortably for security checks.